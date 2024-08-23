ERIS Lifesciences Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
13.6
13.6
14.04
13.58
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
2,510.42
2,208.29
1,904.51
1,561.89
Net Worth
2,524.02
2,221.89
1,918.55
1,575.47
Minority Interest
Debt
2,529.45
316.87
0
0
Deferred Tax Liability Net
181.3
125.36
114.59
100.52
Total Liabilities
5,234.77
2,664.12
2,033.14
1,675.99
Fixed Assets
1,516.17
898.16
644.99
585.88
Intangible Assets
Investments
1,618.95
996.52
777.72
531.37
Deferred Tax Asset Net
485.08
399.14
350.7
297.27
Networking Capital
317.85
322.65
213.65
228.83
Inventories
91.64
63.7
84.79
64.85
Inventory Days
25.45
21.34
Sundry Debtors
239.97
229.22
137.56
113.76
Debtor Days
41.29
37.44
Other Current Assets
282.33
274.63
223.16
229.56
Sundry Creditors
-140.35
-83.86
-97.71
-87.13
Creditor Days
29.33
28.68
Other Current Liabilities
-155.74
-161.04
-134.15
-92.21
Cash
1,296.74
47.65
46.11
32.66
Total Assets
5,234.79
2,664.12
2,033.17
1,676.01
