iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

ERIS Lifesciences Ltd Balance Sheet

1,287.4
(-1.04%)
Jan 10, 2025|03:40:06 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR ERIS Lifesciences Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

13.6

13.6

14.04

13.58

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

2,510.42

2,208.29

1,904.51

1,561.89

Net Worth

2,524.02

2,221.89

1,918.55

1,575.47

Minority Interest

Debt

2,529.45

316.87

0

0

Deferred Tax Liability Net

181.3

125.36

114.59

100.52

Total Liabilities

5,234.77

2,664.12

2,033.14

1,675.99

Fixed Assets

1,516.17

898.16

644.99

585.88

Intangible Assets

Investments

1,618.95

996.52

777.72

531.37

Deferred Tax Asset Net

485.08

399.14

350.7

297.27

Networking Capital

317.85

322.65

213.65

228.83

Inventories

91.64

63.7

84.79

64.85

Inventory Days

25.45

21.34

Sundry Debtors

239.97

229.22

137.56

113.76

Debtor Days

41.29

37.44

Other Current Assets

282.33

274.63

223.16

229.56

Sundry Creditors

-140.35

-83.86

-97.71

-87.13

Creditor Days

29.33

28.68

Other Current Liabilities

-155.74

-161.04

-134.15

-92.21

Cash

1,296.74

47.65

46.11

32.66

Total Assets

5,234.79

2,664.12

2,033.17

1,676.01

ERIS Lifescience : related Articles

ChrysCapital pares stake in Eris Lifesciences; stock slips ~3%

ChrysCapital pares stake in Eris Lifesciences; stock slips ~3%

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
23 Aug 2024|12:30 PM

The shares were sold at an average price of ₹1,201 each, totalling ₹1,187.41 Crore. Infinity Partners acquired these shares.

Read More
Top 10 stocks for today - 16th July, 2024

Top 10 stocks for today - 16th July, 2024

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
16 Jul 2024|08:47 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Hindustan Unilever, Birla Estates, Lupin, etc.

Read More

QUICKLINKS FOR ERIS Lifesciences Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.