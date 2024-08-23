Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
11.15
12.83
25.53
14.15
Op profit growth
12.62
16.88
14.39
19.67
EBIT growth
12.62
18.82
3.32
18.92
Net profit growth
14.35
19.77
0.81
19.17
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
36
35.53
34.29
37.63
EBIT margin
33.13
32.7
31.05
37.72
Net profit margin
30.14
29.3
27.6
34.37
RoCE
24.31
25.5
23.9
33.25
RoNW
5.82
6.18
6.87
10.29
RoA
5.53
5.71
5.31
7.57
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
29.85
26.16
21.84
21.45
Dividend per share
6.01
5.5
2.87
0
Cash EPS
25.11
22.98
18.13
19.52
Book value per share
140.38
116.1
95.47
62.64
Valuation ratios
P/E
23.08
23.1
16.87
37.04
P/CEPS
27.43
26.29
20.31
40.7
P/B
4.9
5.2
3.85
12.68
EV/EBIDTA
18.39
18.61
12.86
32.41
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
0
0
15.84
0
Tax payout
-8.23
-9.97
-10.51
-5.52
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
40.84
44.78
37.97
24.63
Inventory days
28.77
24.68
22.92
25.86
Creditor days
-47.33
-47.56
-49.57
-44.33
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
-107.65
-219.92
-154.26
-30.59
Net debt / equity
0.01
-0.01
-0.05
0.42
Net debt / op. profit
0.06
-0.07
-0.18
1.13
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
-19.19
-19.66
-15.97
-15.66
Employee costs
-18.72
-18.92
-19.15
-18.38
Other costs
-26.08
-25.88
-30.58
-28.3
