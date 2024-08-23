iifl-logo-icon 1
ERIS Lifesciences Ltd Shareholding Pattern

1,287.4
(-1.04%)
Jan 10, 2025|03:40:06 PM

ERIS Lifesciences Ltd SHAREHOLDING

Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023Sep-2023

Promoter

-

-

-

-

-

Foreign

0%

0%

0%

0%

0%

Indian

54.87%

54.88%

54.9%

54.9%

54.9%

Total Promoter

-

-

-

-

-

Institutions

26.65%

30.81%

29.9%

27.69%

27.72%

Non-Institutions

18.47%

14.29%

15.19%

17.4%

17.36%

Total Non-Promoter

45.12%

45.11%

45.09%

45.09%

45.09%

Custodian

0%

0%

0%

0%

0%

Total

100%

100%

100%

100%

100%

Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 0.00%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 54.87%

Non-Promoter- 26.65%

Institutions: 26.65%

Non-Institutions: 18.47%

Custodian: 0.00%

ERIS Lifescience: Related NEWS

ChrysCapital pares stake in Eris Lifesciences; stock slips ~3%

ChrysCapital pares stake in Eris Lifesciences; stock slips ~3%

23 Aug 2024|12:30 PM

The shares were sold at an average price of ₹1,201 each, totalling ₹1,187.41 Crore. Infinity Partners acquired these shares.

Top 10 stocks for today - 16th July, 2024

Top 10 stocks for today - 16th July, 2024

16 Jul 2024|08:47 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Hindustan Unilever, Birla Estates, Lupin, etc.

QUICKLINKS FOR ERIS Lifesciences Ltd

