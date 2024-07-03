ERIS Lifesciences Ltd Quarterly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Sept-2024
|Jun-2024
|Mar-2024
|Dec-2023
|Sept-2023
Gross Sales
738.95
715.59
547.27
483.48
500.52
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
738.95
715.59
547.27
483.48
500.52
Other Operating Income
2.22
4.13
3.66
2.82
4.78
Other Income
4.55
1.64
15.15
4.2
3.48
Total Income
745.72
721.36
566.08
490.49
508.78
Total Expenditure
476.66
469.73
402.5
310.79
324.16
PBIDT
269.06
251.63
163.58
179.71
184.63
Interest
59.47
60.37
33.03
18.12
16.3
PBDT
209.59
191.26
130.55
161.59
168.33
Depreciation
80.48
75.94
53.9
45.72
42.09
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
30.25
25.34
15.73
19.38
25.38
Deferred Tax
2.51
0.56
-18.71
-4.97
-21.45
Reported Profit After Tax
96.35
89.42
79.63
101.46
122.31
Minority Interest After NP
4.76
6.24
8.67
-1.28
-1.12
Net Profit after Minority Interest
91.59
83.18
70.96
102.74
123.43
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
91.59
83.18
70.96
102.74
123.43
EPS (Unit Curr.)
6.73
6.11
5.22
7.55
9.08
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
13.61
13.61
13.6
13.6
13.6
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
36.41
35.16
29.89
37.17
36.88
PBDTM(%)
28.36
26.72
23.85
33.42
33.63
PATM(%)
13.03
12.49
14.55
20.98
24.43
