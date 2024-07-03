iifl-logo-icon 1
ERIS Lifesciences Ltd Quarterly Results

1,301.1
(2.08%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:31:04 PM

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Sept-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023Sept-2023

Gross Sales

738.95

715.59

547.27

483.48

500.52

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

738.95

715.59

547.27

483.48

500.52

Other Operating Income

2.22

4.13

3.66

2.82

4.78

Other Income

4.55

1.64

15.15

4.2

3.48

Total Income

745.72

721.36

566.08

490.49

508.78

Total Expenditure

476.66

469.73

402.5

310.79

324.16

PBIDT

269.06

251.63

163.58

179.71

184.63

Interest

59.47

60.37

33.03

18.12

16.3

PBDT

209.59

191.26

130.55

161.59

168.33

Depreciation

80.48

75.94

53.9

45.72

42.09

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

30.25

25.34

15.73

19.38

25.38

Deferred Tax

2.51

0.56

-18.71

-4.97

-21.45

Reported Profit After Tax

96.35

89.42

79.63

101.46

122.31

Minority Interest After NP

4.76

6.24

8.67

-1.28

-1.12

Net Profit after Minority Interest

91.59

83.18

70.96

102.74

123.43

Extra-ordinary Items

0

0

0

0

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

91.59

83.18

70.96

102.74

123.43

EPS (Unit Curr.)

6.73

6.11

5.22

7.55

9.08

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Equity

13.61

13.61

13.6

13.6

13.6

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

36.41

35.16

29.89

37.17

36.88

PBDTM(%)

28.36

26.72

23.85

33.42

33.63

PATM(%)

13.03

12.49

14.55

20.98

24.43

ERIS Lifescience: Related NEWS

ChrysCapital pares stake in Eris Lifesciences; stock slips ~3%

ChrysCapital pares stake in Eris Lifesciences; stock slips ~3%

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
23 Aug 2024|12:30 PM

The shares were sold at an average price of ₹1,201 each, totalling ₹1,187.41 Crore. Infinity Partners acquired these shares.

Read More
Top 10 stocks for today - 16th July, 2024

Top 10 stocks for today - 16th July, 2024

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
16 Jul 2024|08:47 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Hindustan Unilever, Birla Estates, Lupin, etc.

Read More

QUICKLINKS FOR ERIS Lifesciences Ltd

