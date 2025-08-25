Eris Lifesciences Gets GST Notice Over ₹16.8 Crore IGST on Novartis Trademark Deal

25 Aug 2025 , 09:36 AM
Eris Lifesciences Ltd said on Friday (August 22) that it has received a show-cause-cum-demand notice from the Directorate General of GST Intelligence (DGGI), Mumbai, alleging non-payment of integrated GST (IGST) under the reverse charge mechanism on the import of services.
The notice is linked to the company’s 2019 acquisition of trademark rights for Zomelis and related brands registered in India. Eris had acquired the rights from Novartis AG, Switzerland, through an assignment deed dated November 27, 2019.
According to the notice, the expected financial impact amounts to IGST of about ₹16.85 crore, along with 18% annual interest from the date of the transaction. The penalty amount has not been specified.
Eris Lifesciences said it is reviewing the matter with its tax advisors and will respond within the prescribed timeline. The company maintained that it keeps a transparent financial record, complies with the spirit and letter of the law, and follows industry practices. The firm added that it believes it has complied with GST provisions and has a strong case on merits.
For feedback and suggestions, write to us at editorial@iiflcapital.com
Related Tags
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016, BSE Enlistment Number (RA): 5016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.