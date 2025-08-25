iifl-logo

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

sidebar image

Eris Lifesciences Gets GST Notice Over ₹16.8 Crore IGST on Novartis Trademark Deal

25 Aug 2025 , 09:36 AM

Eris Lifesciences Ltd said on Friday (August 22) that it has received a show-cause-cum-demand notice from the Directorate General of GST Intelligence (DGGI), Mumbai, alleging non-payment of integrated GST (IGST) under the reverse charge mechanism on the import of services.

The notice is linked to the company’s 2019 acquisition of trademark rights for Zomelis and related brands registered in India. Eris had acquired the rights from Novartis AG, Switzerland, through an assignment deed dated November 27, 2019.

According to the notice, the expected financial impact amounts to IGST of about ₹16.85 crore, along with 18% annual interest from the date of the transaction. The penalty amount has not been specified.

Eris Lifesciences said it is reviewing the matter with its tax advisors and will respond within the prescribed timeline. The company maintained that it keeps a transparent financial record, complies with the spirit and letter of the law, and follows industry practices. The firm added that it believes it has complied with GST provisions and has a strong case on merits.

For feedback and suggestions, write to us at editorial@iiflcapital.com

Related Tags

  • Business news
  • Company news
  • Directorate General of GST Intelligence
  • Eris Lifesciences
  • Eris Lifesciences News
  • Indian Market News
  • Indian market today
sidebar mobile

BLOGS AND PERSONAL FINANCE

Read More

Most Read News

Protean eGov zooms ~12% on securing ₹1,160 Cr UIDAI order

Protean eGov zooms ~12% on securing ₹1,160 Cr UIDAI order

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
26 Aug 2025|01:57 PM
LIC Sells 0.58% Stake in Tamil Nadu Newsprint at ₹171 Each on August 25

LIC Sells 0.58% Stake in Tamil Nadu Newsprint at ₹171 Each on August 25

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
26 Aug 2025|12:53 PM
Vikran Engineering raised ₹231.6 crore from anchor investors on August 25, 2025

Vikran Engineering raised ₹231.6 crore from anchor investors on August 25, 2025

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
26 Aug 2025|11:47 AM
Tata Motors’ scheme of arrangement gets NCLT sanction

Tata Motors’ scheme of arrangement gets NCLT sanction

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
26 Aug 2025|11:05 AM
Paytm to inject ₹455 Crore in units; exits real-money gaming

Paytm to inject ₹455 Crore in units; exits real-money gaming

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
26 Aug 2025|10:59 AM
Read More
Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016, BSE Enlistment Number (RA): 5016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)

ISO certification icon
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.