Board Meeting 25 Oct 2024 22 Oct 2024

Eris Lifesciences Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 25/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the standalone and consolidated unaudited financial results of the Company for the quarter and ha Outcome of the Board Meeting held on October 25, 2024 Financial Results for the quarter and half year ended September 30, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 25.10.2024)

Board Meeting 2 Aug 2024 30 Jul 2024

Eris Lifesciences Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 02/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve The Standalone And Consolidated Unaudited Financial Results Of The Company For The Quarter Ended June 30 2024. Outcome of the Board meeting Scheme of arrangement between Eris Oaknet Healthcare Private Limited and Eris Lifesciences Limited. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 02.08.2024)

Board Meeting 21 May 2024 14 May 2024

Eris Lifesciences Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 21/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the standalone and consolidated audited financial results of the Company for the quarter and year ended March 31 2024. Eris Lifesciences Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 21/05/2024 ,inter alia, to consider and approve Update on board meeting - Fund Raising (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 17.05.2024) Financial Results for quarter and year ended 31st March 2024 Issue of Securities Outcome of the Board Meeting (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 21/05/2024)

Board Meeting 14 Mar 2024 14 Mar 2024

Dear Sir/Madam, Pursuant to Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we hereby inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company, in its meeting held today, i.e., 14th March, 2024, inter alia, duly approved/took on record the following: ? Agreement to acquire the Branded Formulations businesses of Biocon Biologics Limited pertaining to the Indian Territory to the extent and in the manner mentioned therein. ? Agreement to acquire 19% equity stake in Swiss Parenterals Limited from the Promoters of the Company. In compliance with the SEBI Circular dated July 13, 2023 bearing reference number SEBI/HO/CFD/CFD-PoD1/P/CIR/2023/123, the additional details given under the attached Annexures. The meeting of the Board of Directors commenced at 11:30 A.M. and concluded at 03:05 P.M Acquisition of 19% in stake in Swiss Parenterals Limited

Board Meeting 13 Feb 2024 6 Feb 2024