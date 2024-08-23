|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|25 Oct 2024
|22 Oct 2024
|Eris Lifesciences Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 25/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the standalone and consolidated unaudited financial results of the Company for the quarter and ha Outcome of the Board Meeting held on October 25, 2024 Financial Results for the quarter and half year ended September 30, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 25.10.2024)
|Board Meeting
|2 Aug 2024
|30 Jul 2024
|Eris Lifesciences Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 02/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve The Standalone And Consolidated Unaudited Financial Results Of The Company For The Quarter Ended June 30 2024. Outcome of the Board meeting Scheme of arrangement between Eris Oaknet Healthcare Private Limited and Eris Lifesciences Limited. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 02.08.2024)
|Board Meeting
|21 May 2024
|14 May 2024
|Eris Lifesciences Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 21/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the standalone and consolidated audited financial results of the Company for the quarter and year ended March 31 2024. Eris Lifesciences Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 21/05/2024 ,inter alia, to consider and approve Update on board meeting - Fund Raising (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 17.05.2024) Financial Results for quarter and year ended 31st March 2024 Issue of Securities Outcome of the Board Meeting (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 21/05/2024)
|Board Meeting
|14 Mar 2024
|14 Mar 2024
|Dear Sir/Madam, Pursuant to Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we hereby inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company, in its meeting held today, i.e., 14th March, 2024, inter alia, duly approved/took on record the following: ? Agreement to acquire the Branded Formulations businesses of Biocon Biologics Limited pertaining to the Indian Territory to the extent and in the manner mentioned therein. ? Agreement to acquire 19% equity stake in Swiss Parenterals Limited from the Promoters of the Company. In compliance with the SEBI Circular dated July 13, 2023 bearing reference number SEBI/HO/CFD/CFD-PoD1/P/CIR/2023/123, the additional details given under the attached Annexures. The meeting of the Board of Directors commenced at 11:30 A.M. and concluded at 03:05 P.M Acquisition of 19% in stake in Swiss Parenterals Limited
|Board Meeting
|13 Feb 2024
|6 Feb 2024
|Eris Lifesciences Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the standalone and consolidated unaudited financial results of the Company for the quarter and nine months ended December 31 2023. Pursuant to Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, read with Schedule III and SEBI Circular SEBI/HO/CFD/CFD-PoD-1/P/CIR/2023/123 dated July 13, 2023, we hereby inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company, in their meeting held today, i.e., February 13, 2024, inter alia, duly approved/took on record the following: ? The limited reviewed unaudited Standalone & Consolidated Financial Results for the quarter and nine months ended December 31, 2023; ? Execution of Share Purchase and Shareholders Agreement for acquisition of 51% equity stake in Swiss Parenterals Limited. ? Issuance of 43,750 8% Secured Redeemable Non-Convertible Debentures having face value of Rs. 1,00,000/- (Rupees One lakh) against the Equity Shares of Swiss Parenterals Limited on Private Placement Basis. Financial Results for the quarter and nine months ended December 31, 2023 Issuance of 43750 8% Secured Redeemable Non-Convertible Debentures (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 13/02/2024)
The shares were sold at an average price of ₹1,201 each, totalling ₹1,187.41 Crore. Infinity Partners acquired these shares.Read More
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Hindustan Unilever, Birla Estates, Lupin, etc.Read More
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.