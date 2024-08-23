iifl-logo-icon 1
ERIS Lifesciences Ltd AGM

1,273.45
(-0.37%)
Jan 15, 2025|10:39:57 AM

ERIS Lifescience CORPORATE ACTIONS

16/01/2024calendar-icon
15/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeAGM DateAnnouncement Date
AGM25 Sep 20244 Sep 2024
AGM 25/09/2024 Proceedings of 18th Annual General Meeting (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 25.09.2024) Scrutinizers Report for the 18th AGM held on September 25, 2024 (As Per Bse Announcement Dated on 26.09.2024)

ERIS Lifescience: Related News

ChrysCapital pares stake in Eris Lifesciences; stock slips ~3%

ChrysCapital pares stake in Eris Lifesciences; stock slips ~3%

23 Aug 2024|12:30 PM

The shares were sold at an average price of ₹1,201 each, totalling ₹1,187.41 Crore. Infinity Partners acquired these shares.

Top 10 stocks for today - 16th July, 2024

Top 10 stocks for today - 16th July, 2024

16 Jul 2024|08:47 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Hindustan Unilever, Birla Estates, Lupin, etc.



