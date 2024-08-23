|Purpose
|AGM Date
|Announcement Date
|AGM
|25 Sep 2024
|4 Sep 2024
|AGM 25/09/2024 Proceedings of 18th Annual General Meeting (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 25.09.2024) Scrutinizers Report for the 18th AGM held on September 25, 2024 (As Per Bse Announcement Dated on 26.09.2024)
The shares were sold at an average price of ₹1,201 each, totalling ₹1,187.41 Crore. Infinity Partners acquired these shares.Read More
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Hindustan Unilever, Birla Estates, Lupin, etc.Read More
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.