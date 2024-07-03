Summary

Alembic Pharmaceuticals manufactures and markets generic pharmaceutical products all over the world. The companys state of the art research and manufacturing facilities are approved by regulatory authorities of many developed countries including the US FDA. The company is one of the leaders in branded generics in India. Alembic Pharmaceuticals Ltd was incorporated on June 16, 2010 as a wholly owned subsidiary of Alembic Ltd. The company is engaged in pharmaceuticals business. As per the scheme of arrangement, the Pharmaceutical Undertaking of the Alembic Ltd was demerged and transferred to the company with effect from appointed date, April 1, 2010. In April 15, 2011, the company ceased to be a subsidiary of Alembic Ltd consequent to the allotment of 13,35,15,914 equity shares of Rs 2 each to the shareholders of Alembic Ltd as per the scheme of arrangement. The shareholding of Alembic Ltd in the company reduced from 100% to 29.18%. Thus, the company became an associate of Alembic Ltd.In September 20, 2011, the equity shares of the company were listed on the Bombay Stock Exchange and National Stock Exchange. During 2012, Alembic and Breckenridge Announced Paragraph IV ANDA Litigation with Pfizer on Desvenlafaxine (Pristiq). The company enters into a product development and license agreement with Accu-Break Pharmaceuticals, Inc, USA. During 2013, the company got USFDA approval for its NDA - Desvenlafaxine Base Extended Release Tablets and also entered into an out-licensing agree

