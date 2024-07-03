iifl-logo-icon 1
Alembic Pharmaceuticals Ltd Share Price

1,065.55
(1.17%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:11 PM

  • Open1,062.75
  • Day's High1,123.95
  • 52 Wk High1,303.9
  • Prev. Close1,053.25
  • Day's Low1,047.15
  • 52 Wk Low 787.55
  • Turnover (lac)9,486.34
  • P/E26.99
  • Face Value2
  • Book Value267.13
  • EPS38.99
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)20,944.78
  • Div. Yield1.05
Alembic Pharmaceuticals Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Pharmaceuticals

Open

1,062.75

Prev. Close

1,053.25

Turnover(Lac.)

9,486.34

Day's High

1,123.95

Day's Low

1,047.15

52 Week's High

1,303.9

52 Week's Low

787.55

Book Value

267.13

Face Value

2

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

20,944.78

P/E

26.99

EPS

38.99

Divi. Yield

1.05

Alembic Pharmaceuticals Ltd Corporate Action

9 May 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 11

Record Date: 15 Jul, 2024

arrow

18 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

21 Jun 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 21 Jun, 2024

arrow

Alembic Pharmaceuticals Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Alembic Pharma gets USFDA approval for generic heart failure medication

Alembic Pharma gets USFDA approval for generic heart failure medication

13 Nov 2024|09:20 AM

The authorised ANDA is a therapeutic equivalent of the reference-listed drug (RLD), Corlanor tablets, in the same 5 mg and 7.5 mg dosages.

Alembic Pharma gets USFDA approval hypertension drug

Alembic Pharma gets USFDA approval hypertension drug

11 Nov 2024|12:54 PM

These medications are also used to treat chronic stable angina and angina induced by coronary artery spasm.

Alembic Pharma Gets USFDA Approval for Diltiazem ER Capsules

Alembic Pharma Gets USFDA Approval for Diltiazem ER Capsules

21 Oct 2024|12:26 PM

Alembic Pharmaceuticals continues to grow its footprint in the US, with this approval contributing to its robust portfolio of generic medications.

Alembic Pharma's Gujarat plant clears USFDA inspection

Alembic Pharma's Gujarat plant clears USFDA inspection

9 Oct 2024|03:09 PM

The business stated that the authorised ANDA is therapeutically similar to the reference-listed drug product (RLD) Lastacaft Solution.

Alembic Pharma Shares Jump on USFDA Approval for Lamotrigine Tablets

Alembic Pharma Shares Jump on USFDA Approval for Lamotrigine Tablets

4 Oct 2024|10:39 AM

The approved Lamotrigine Extended-Release tablets are therapeutic equivalents of GlaxoSmithKline's Lamictal XR, with strengths of 200 mg, 250 mg, and 300 mg.

Alembic Pharmaceuticals Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|05:29 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 0.52%

Foreign: 0.51%

Indian: 69.09%

Non-Promoter- 19.99%

Institutions: 19.99%

Non-Institutions: 10.39%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Alembic Pharmaceuticals Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

39.31

39.31

39.31

39.31

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

4,869.6

4,374.99

5,251.03

5,062.5

Net Worth

4,908.91

4,414.3

5,290.34

5,101.81

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

5,051.44

4,132.55

2,945.26

2,985.9

yoy growth (%)

22.23

40.31

-1.36

-0.76

Raw materials

-1,297.91

-1,045.89

-892.73

-886.29

As % of sales

25.69

25.3

30.31

29.68

Employee costs

-948.27

-806.37

-582.72

-527.46

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

1,416.6

1,176.79

535.23

549.71

Depreciation

-152.6

-135.67

-101.76

-82.9

Tax paid

-241.21

-197.39

-113.25

-119.08

Working capital

-16.69

598.87

208.77

-67.37

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

22.23

40.31

-1.36

-0.76

Op profit growth

30.7

90.16

-0.1

-35.56

EBIT growth

18.91

123.64

-2.79

-39.74

Net profit growth

21.24

129.72

-2

-38.36

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

6,228.63

5,652.62

5,305.79

5,393.13

4,605.75

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

6,228.63

5,652.62

5,305.79

5,393.13

4,605.75

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

28.31

2.74

55.74

87.29

40.36

Alembic Pharmaceuticals Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Sun Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd

SUNPHARMA

1,849.65

160.934,43,661.03863.290.735,123.6798.33

Divis Laboratories Ltd

DIVISLAB

6,048.3

87.371,60,495.675180.52,302513.62

Cipla Ltd

CIPLA

1,511.25

28.811,21,969.911,178.160.863,969.86360.73

Mankind Pharma Ltd

MANKIND

2,937.55

60.481,21,222.47634.4302,529.74334.18

Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd

TORNTPHARM

3,402.85

70.341,15,066.284600.822,376222.38

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Alembic Pharmaceuticals Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & CEO

Chirayu R Amin

Director (Finance) & CFO

Rajkumar Baheti

Managing Director

Pranav Amin

Managing Director

Shaunak Amin

Independent Director

Archana Hingorani

Independent Director

Ashok Barat

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Manisha Saraf

Independent Director

Jai S Diwanji

Independent Director

Manish Kejriwal

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Alembic Pharmaceuticals Ltd

Summary

Alembic Pharmaceuticals manufactures and markets generic pharmaceutical products all over the world. The companys state of the art research and manufacturing facilities are approved by regulatory authorities of many developed countries including the US FDA. The company is one of the leaders in branded generics in India. Alembic Pharmaceuticals Ltd was incorporated on June 16, 2010 as a wholly owned subsidiary of Alembic Ltd. The company is engaged in pharmaceuticals business. As per the scheme of arrangement, the Pharmaceutical Undertaking of the Alembic Ltd was demerged and transferred to the company with effect from appointed date, April 1, 2010. In April 15, 2011, the company ceased to be a subsidiary of Alembic Ltd consequent to the allotment of 13,35,15,914 equity shares of Rs 2 each to the shareholders of Alembic Ltd as per the scheme of arrangement. The shareholding of Alembic Ltd in the company reduced from 100% to 29.18%. Thus, the company became an associate of Alembic Ltd.In September 20, 2011, the equity shares of the company were listed on the Bombay Stock Exchange and National Stock Exchange. During 2012, Alembic and Breckenridge Announced Paragraph IV ANDA Litigation with Pfizer on Desvenlafaxine (Pristiq). The company enters into a product development and license agreement with Accu-Break Pharmaceuticals, Inc, USA. During 2013, the company got USFDA approval for its NDA - Desvenlafaxine Base Extended Release Tablets and also entered into an out-licensing agree
Company FAQs

What is the Alembic Pharmaceuticals Ltd share price today?

The Alembic Pharmaceuticals Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹1065.55 today.

What is the Market Cap of Alembic Pharmaceuticals Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Alembic Pharmaceuticals Ltd is ₹20944.78 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Alembic Pharmaceuticals Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Alembic Pharmaceuticals Ltd is 26.99 and 4.11 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Alembic Pharmaceuticals Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Alembic Pharmaceuticals Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Alembic Pharmaceuticals Ltd is ₹787.55 and ₹1303.9 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Alembic Pharmaceuticals Ltd?

Alembic Pharmaceuticals Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 13.32%, 3 Years at 9.24%, 1 Year at 30.42%, 6 Month at 10.83%, 3 Month at -15.14% and 1 Month at -4.19%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Alembic Pharmaceuticals Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Alembic Pharmaceuticals Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 69.61 %
Institutions - 20.00 %
Public - 10.39 %

Invest wise with Expert advice

