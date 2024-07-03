Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorPharmaceuticals
Open₹1,062.75
Prev. Close₹1,053.25
Turnover(Lac.)₹9,486.34
Day's High₹1,123.95
Day's Low₹1,047.15
52 Week's High₹1,303.9
52 Week's Low₹787.55
Book Value₹267.13
Face Value₹2
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)20,944.78
P/E26.99
EPS38.99
Divi. Yield1.05
The authorised ANDA is a therapeutic equivalent of the reference-listed drug (RLD), Corlanor tablets, in the same 5 mg and 7.5 mg dosages.Read More
These medications are also used to treat chronic stable angina and angina induced by coronary artery spasm.Read More
Alembic Pharmaceuticals continues to grow its footprint in the US, with this approval contributing to its robust portfolio of generic medications.Read More
The business stated that the authorised ANDA is therapeutically similar to the reference-listed drug product (RLD) Lastacaft Solution.Read More
The approved Lamotrigine Extended-Release tablets are therapeutic equivalents of GlaxoSmithKline's Lamictal XR, with strengths of 200 mg, 250 mg, and 300 mg.Read More
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
39.31
39.31
39.31
39.31
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
4,869.6
4,374.99
5,251.03
5,062.5
Net Worth
4,908.91
4,414.3
5,290.34
5,101.81
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
5,051.44
4,132.55
2,945.26
2,985.9
yoy growth (%)
22.23
40.31
-1.36
-0.76
Raw materials
-1,297.91
-1,045.89
-892.73
-886.29
As % of sales
25.69
25.3
30.31
29.68
Employee costs
-948.27
-806.37
-582.72
-527.46
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
1,416.6
1,176.79
535.23
549.71
Depreciation
-152.6
-135.67
-101.76
-82.9
Tax paid
-241.21
-197.39
-113.25
-119.08
Working capital
-16.69
598.87
208.77
-67.37
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
22.23
40.31
-1.36
-0.76
Op profit growth
30.7
90.16
-0.1
-35.56
EBIT growth
18.91
123.64
-2.79
-39.74
Net profit growth
21.24
129.72
-2
-38.36
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
6,228.63
5,652.62
5,305.79
5,393.13
4,605.75
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
6,228.63
5,652.62
5,305.79
5,393.13
4,605.75
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
28.31
2.74
55.74
87.29
40.36
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Sun Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd
SUNPHARMA
1,849.65
|160.93
|4,43,661.03
|863.29
|0.73
|5,123.67
|98.33
Divis Laboratories Ltd
DIVISLAB
6,048.3
|87.37
|1,60,495.67
|518
|0.5
|2,302
|513.62
Cipla Ltd
CIPLA
1,511.25
|28.81
|1,21,969.91
|1,178.16
|0.86
|3,969.86
|360.73
Mankind Pharma Ltd
MANKIND
2,937.55
|60.48
|1,21,222.47
|634.43
|0
|2,529.74
|334.18
Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd
TORNTPHARM
3,402.85
|70.34
|1,15,066.28
|460
|0.82
|2,376
|222.38
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & CEO
Chirayu R Amin
Director (Finance) & CFO
Rajkumar Baheti
Managing Director
Pranav Amin
Managing Director
Shaunak Amin
Independent Director
Archana Hingorani
Independent Director
Ashok Barat
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Manisha Saraf
Independent Director
Jai S Diwanji
Independent Director
Manish Kejriwal
Reports by Alembic Pharmaceuticals Ltd
Summary
Alembic Pharmaceuticals manufactures and markets generic pharmaceutical products all over the world. The companys state of the art research and manufacturing facilities are approved by regulatory authorities of many developed countries including the US FDA. The company is one of the leaders in branded generics in India. Alembic Pharmaceuticals Ltd was incorporated on June 16, 2010 as a wholly owned subsidiary of Alembic Ltd. The company is engaged in pharmaceuticals business. As per the scheme of arrangement, the Pharmaceutical Undertaking of the Alembic Ltd was demerged and transferred to the company with effect from appointed date, April 1, 2010. In April 15, 2011, the company ceased to be a subsidiary of Alembic Ltd consequent to the allotment of 13,35,15,914 equity shares of Rs 2 each to the shareholders of Alembic Ltd as per the scheme of arrangement. The shareholding of Alembic Ltd in the company reduced from 100% to 29.18%. Thus, the company became an associate of Alembic Ltd.In September 20, 2011, the equity shares of the company were listed on the Bombay Stock Exchange and National Stock Exchange. During 2012, Alembic and Breckenridge Announced Paragraph IV ANDA Litigation with Pfizer on Desvenlafaxine (Pristiq). The company enters into a product development and license agreement with Accu-Break Pharmaceuticals, Inc, USA. During 2013, the company got USFDA approval for its NDA - Desvenlafaxine Base Extended Release Tablets and also entered into an out-licensing agree
Read More
The Alembic Pharmaceuticals Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹1065.55 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Alembic Pharmaceuticals Ltd is ₹20944.78 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Alembic Pharmaceuticals Ltd is 26.99 and 4.11 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Alembic Pharmaceuticals Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Alembic Pharmaceuticals Ltd is ₹787.55 and ₹1303.9 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Alembic Pharmaceuticals Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 13.32%, 3 Years at 9.24%, 1 Year at 30.42%, 6 Month at 10.83%, 3 Month at -15.14% and 1 Month at -4.19%.
