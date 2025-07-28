iifl-logo

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

sidebar image

Alembic Pharma Gets USFDA Nod for Generic Epilepsy Drug

28 Jul 2025 , 11:36 AM

Alembic Pharmaceuticals has secured final approval from the US Food and Drug Administration to sell its Carbamazepine extended-release tablets in the American market. The approval covers 100 mg, 200 mg, and 400 mg strengths.

The drug is prescribed for managing epilepsy and is also used to treat nerve pain associated with trigeminal neuralgia. Alembic’s version is a generic substitute for Tegretol-XR, a medicine originally developed by Novartis.

Citing IQVIA data, the company said the approved product addresses a US market worth an estimated $71 million for the twelve months ending March 2025.

With this development, Alembic’s total count of abbreviated new drug applications (ANDAs) approved by the USFDA has reached 225. This includes 202 final clearances and 23 tentative ones.

Alembic Pharmaceuticals shares closed at ₹999, which is a 1.91% dip on July 26, 2025. Alembic Pharmaceuticals shares dipped 17% in the last year, down 4.77% in the year-to-date, and gained 3.77% in the previous month.

For feedback and suggestions, write to us at editorial@iiflcapital.com

Related Tags

  • Alembic Pharmaceuticals
  • Business news
  • Company news
  • Indian Market News
  • Indian market news today
  • Pharma news
  • stock market news
sidebar mobile

BLOGS AND PERSONAL FINANCE

Read More

Most Read News

Adani Green Q1 Updates: PAT surges ~31% y-o-y to ₹824 Crore

Adani Green Q1 Updates: PAT surges ~31% y-o-y to ₹824 Crore

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
28 Jul 2025|04:00 PM
Amber Enterprises acquires stake in Unitronics for ₹404 Crore

Amber Enterprises acquires stake in Unitronics for ₹404 Crore

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
28 Jul 2025|02:33 PM
Bajaj Finserv Q1 Updates: Net Profit jumps ~30% to ₹2,789 Crore

Bajaj Finserv Q1 Updates: Net Profit jumps ~30% to ₹2,789 Crore

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
28 Jul 2025|02:31 PM
Sobha Q1 Net Profit Jumps 123% YoY

Sobha Q1 Net Profit Jumps 123% YoY

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
28 Jul 2025|12:49 PM
Orient Cement Q1 Net Profit Soars 458% YoY

Orient Cement Q1 Net Profit Soars 458% YoY

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
28 Jul 2025|12:42 PM
Read More
Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)

ISO certification icon
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.