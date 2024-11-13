Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
17.09
17.05
25.67
-0.12
Op profit growth
27.35
39.99
35.83
4.52
EBIT growth
29.27
39.45
40.95
1.93
Net profit growth
42.14
41.83
41.62
2.34
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
28.88
26.55
22.2
20.54
EBIT margin
25.66
23.24
19.51
17.39
Net profit margin
21.84
17.99
14.85
13.17
RoCE
25.3
23.56
21.82
21.23
RoNW
7.1
6.97
5.91
5
RoA
5.38
4.56
4.15
4.02
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
56.72
42.47
31.44
22.33
Dividend per share
14
10
5.5
4
Cash EPS
50.6
35.62
24.88
16.29
Book value per share
257.77
170.77
144.22
117.76
Valuation ratios
P/E
17.01
12.56
16.87
24.62
P/CEPS
19.07
14.98
21.31
33.74
P/B
3.74
3.12
3.67
4.66
EV/EBIDTA
12.4
9.54
12.37
16.89
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
0
0
0
18.27
Tax payout
-18.51
-19.08
-20.91
-22.23
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
41.05
53.63
47.09
50.43
Inventory days
90.47
85.38
78.9
79.66
Creditor days
-65.42
-74.17
-87.14
-92.43
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
-86.39
-39.41
-41.7
-160.19
Net debt / equity
0.09
0.51
0.33
0.27
Net debt / op. profit
0.3
1.36
1.05
0.96
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
-23.31
-22.56
-25.22
-28.28
Employee costs
-19.49
-19.68
-18.97
-19.89
Other costs
-28.31
-31.19
-33.59
-31.28
