iifl-logo

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Download App

Alembic Pharmaceuticals Receives USFDA Approval for Diltiazem Hydrochloride Tablets

17 Nov 2025 , 09:04 AM

Alembic Pharmaceuticals said on November 15 that it has secured final approval from the US Food and Drug Administration. The approval is granted for one of its important generic filings. The approval is for Diltiazem Hydrochloride Tablets USP. This will be available in four strengths: 30 mg, 60 mg, 90 mg and 120 mg. This medicine is commonly prescribed to manage high blood pressure and different forms of angina, including chronic stable angina and angina linked to coronary artery spasms. Alembic’s version has been cleared as therapeutically equivalent to Cardizem Tablets, the reference drug marketed by Bausch Health US LLC.

With this clearance added to its portfolio, Alembic now holds 230 approvals for its ANDA submissions with the US regulator, out of which 210 are final approvals and 20 are tentative approvals. The company said this development further strengthens its US generics business and adds depth to its offerings in the cardiovascular segment.

For feedback and suggestions, write to us at editorial@iiflcapital.com

Related Tags

  • Alembic Pharmaceuticals
  • Alembic Pharmaceuticals Limited
  • Indian Market News
  • Pharma news
  • stock market news
  • Top News
  • US Food and Drug Administration
Download App

BLOGS AND PERSONAL FINANCE

Read More

Most Read News

BC Investments to pare 2% stake in Emcure Pharma via block deal

BC Investments to pare 2% stake in Emcure Pharma via block deal

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
17 Nov 2025|11:00 PM
TruAlt Bioenergy Signs MoU with Andhra Pradesh for Sustainable Aviation Fuel Plant

TruAlt Bioenergy Signs MoU with Andhra Pradesh for Sustainable Aviation Fuel Plant

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
17 Nov 2025|01:29 PM
Narayana Hrudayalaya Q2 FY26 Net Profit Jumps 30%; Shares Rise 10.6%

Narayana Hrudayalaya Q2 FY26 Net Profit Jumps 30%; Shares Rise 10.6%

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
17 Nov 2025|01:22 PM
Alembic Pharmaceuticals Receives USFDA Approval for Diltiazem Hydrochloride Tablets

Alembic Pharmaceuticals Receives USFDA Approval for Diltiazem Hydrochloride Tablets

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
17 Nov 2025|09:04 AM
Top Stocks for Today - 17th November 2025

Top Stocks for Today - 17th November 2025

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
17 Nov 2025|09:00 AM
Read More
Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016, BSE Enlistment Number (RA): 5016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)

ISO certification icon
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.