iifl-logo

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

sidebar image

Alembic Pharma Receives USFDA Compliance Report for Panelav Facilities

15 Sep 2025 , 11:22 AM

Alembic Pharmaceuticals Ltd. said on Saturday it has received an Establishment Inspection Report (EIR) from the US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) for its API–I and API–II plants at Panelav in Gujarat.

The report closes the regulator’s inspection held between May 26 and May 31, 2025. Thereby, confirming that the manufacturing units met compliance standards. The company said the outcome further strengthens its regulatory record. Earlier this year, in June 2025, Alembic received a similar compliance report for its API–III facility at Karakhadi, which was inspected in March.

Alongside its regulatory updates, the drugmaker has been expanding its US generics portfolio. In August 2025, it secured final approval for Macitentan Tablets (10 mg), a generic version of Johnson & Johnson’s Opsumit, used to treat pulmonary arterial hypertension. The approval covers 18 markets across Asia-Pacific and EMEA, with India and Vietnam identified as priority markets.

On the earnings front, Alembic reported a 15% year-on-year rise in net profit to ₹154 crore in the June quarter (Q1FY26). This is up from ₹135 crore in the same period last year. Revenue grew 10% to ₹1,711 crore. EBITDA climbed 19% to ₹282 crore, with operating margins improving to 16.5% from 15.2%.

For feedback and suggestions, write to us at editorial@iiflcapital.com

Related Tags

  • Alembic Pharma
  • Alembic Pharmaceuticals
  • business
  • Buzzing Stocks
  • Establishment Inspection Report
  • market
  • markets
sidebar mobile

BLOGS AND PERSONAL FINANCE

Read More

Most Read News

Linde India starts production at new gas facility in Lucknow

Linde India starts production at new gas facility in Lucknow

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
15 Sep 2025|03:14 PM
Travel Food Services Bags Cochin Domestic Airport F&B Outlets and Lounge Contract

Travel Food Services Bags Cochin Domestic Airport F&B Outlets and Lounge Contract

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
15 Sep 2025|02:12 PM
BHEL Wins ₹22.9 Crore South Western Railway Order for KAVACH Systems

BHEL Wins ₹22.9 Crore South Western Railway Order for KAVACH Systems

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
15 Sep 2025|01:04 PM
Tega Industries’ board approves ₹4,000 Crore fund raise

Tega Industries’ board approves ₹4,000 Crore fund raise

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
15 Sep 2025|01:00 PM
Texmaco Rail Wins ₹129 Crore RVNL Electrification Order in Nagpur Division

Texmaco Rail Wins ₹129 Crore RVNL Electrification Order in Nagpur Division

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
15 Sep 2025|12:43 PM
Read More
Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016, BSE Enlistment Number (RA): 5016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)

ISO certification icon
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.