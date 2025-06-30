iifl-logo
iifl-logo

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

sidebar image

Alembic Pharmaceuticals Gets USFDA Approval for Doxorubicin Injection; Stock Surges

30 Jun 2025 , 04:17 PM

Alembic Pharmaceuticals saw a strong rally in its stock on Monday, rising 13.61% during the session and touching a day’s high of ₹1,104.10. The upmove came after the company achieved a major regulatory breakthrough in the U.S.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) has granted final approval to Alembic’s Doxorubicin Hydrochloride Liposome Injection, a chemotherapy medication used in cancer treatment. The drug will be sold in two strength variants:

  • 20 mg/10 mL (2 mg/mL)
  • 50 mg/25 mL (2 mg/mL)

Both forms are single-use vials designed for intravenous delivery. This formulation is prescribed in the treatment of three serious health conditions:

  • Ovarian cancer
  • Kaposi’s Sarcoma linked to AIDS
  • Multiple myeloma, a type of blood-related cancer.

As per data from IQVIA, the U.S. market size for this injectable product stood at approximately $29 million for the 12-month period ending March 2025. The latest approval brings Alembic’s total ANDA (Abbreviated New Drug Application) approvals from the USFDA to 224, including:

  • 201 full approvals
  • 23 tentative approvals

Alembic Pharmaceuticals shares closed with a 5.17% gain or at ₹1,019 on June 30, 2025. Alembic Pharmaceuticals shares have gained 10% in the last year, dipped 2.8% in the year-to-date, and gained 2.3% in the previous month.

For feedback and suggestions, write to us at editorial@iiflcapital.com

Related Tags

  • Alembic Pharma USFDA
  • Alembic Pharmaceuticals
  • Alembic Pharmaceuticals Limited
  • Alembic Pharmaceuticals Ltd
  • Alembic Pharmaceuticals USFDA Approval
  • Business news
  • Indian Stock Market News
sidebar mobile

BLOGS AND PERSONAL FINANCE

Read More

Most Read News

Kalpataru Projects Wins ₹989 Crore Contracts in Global Power Transmission Space

Kalpataru Projects Wins ₹989 Crore Contracts in Global Power Transmission Space

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
1 Jul 2025|11:16 AM
Indices may open higher on July 01, 2025

Indices may open higher on July 01, 2025

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
1 Jul 2025|09:01 AM
Top Stocks for Today - 1st July 2025

Top Stocks for Today - 1st July 2025

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
1 Jul 2025|06:39 AM
Oswal Group to Build Ludhiana’s Largest Hotel in Tie-Up with Marriott’s Westin Brand

Oswal Group to Build Ludhiana’s Largest Hotel in Tie-Up with Marriott’s Westin Brand

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
30 Jun 2025|11:27 PM
Bharat Forge Shifts ₹500 Crore Defence Assets to Kalyani Strategic Systems

Bharat Forge Shifts ₹500 Crore Defence Assets to Kalyani Strategic Systems

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
30 Jun 2025|10:30 PM
Read More
Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)

ISO certification icon
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.