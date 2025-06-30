Alembic Pharmaceuticals Gets USFDA Approval for Doxorubicin Injection; Stock Surges

30 Jun 2025 , 04:17 PM
Alembic Pharmaceuticals saw a strong rally in its stock on Monday, rising 13.61% during the session and touching a day’s high of ₹1,104.10. The upmove came after the company achieved a major regulatory breakthrough in the U.S.
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) has granted final approval to Alembic’s Doxorubicin Hydrochloride Liposome Injection, a chemotherapy medication used in cancer treatment. The drug will be sold in two strength variants:
Both forms are single-use vials designed for intravenous delivery. This formulation is prescribed in the treatment of three serious health conditions:
As per data from IQVIA, the U.S. market size for this injectable product stood at approximately $29 million for the 12-month period ending March 2025. The latest approval brings Alembic’s total ANDA (Abbreviated New Drug Application) approvals from the USFDA to 224, including:
Alembic Pharmaceuticals shares closed with a 5.17% gain or at ₹1,019 on June 30, 2025. Alembic Pharmaceuticals shares have gained 10% in the last year, dipped 2.8% in the year-to-date, and gained 2.3% in the previous month.
