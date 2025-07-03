iifl-logo
iifl-logo

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

sidebar image

Alembic Pharma to Deepen US Presence with $12 Million Utility Therapeutics Deal

3 Jul 2025 , 03:37 PM

Alembic Pharmaceuticals has entered into an agreement to acquire Utility Therapeutics, a company based in the United Kingdom that develops drugs for urinary tract infections (UTIs). The buyer in this case is Alembic’s US subsidiary, Alembic Pharmaceuticals Inc., which will take over full ownership of Utility.

The total value of the deal stands at around $12 million. The company expects to close the transaction within the next month. Utility has carved out a niche in the UTI segment, working on both approved products and therapies still in the pipeline.

Alembic plans to commercialise Utility’s portfolio in the United States, where demand for new antibiotics continues to rise. The company stated that there were no promoter-linked or related-party elements involved in this deal.

The acquisition is being seen as a strategic step to strengthen Alembic’s presence in the US drug market, especially in a category with few new entrants.bUtility’s focus fits neatly into Alembic’s long-term plans to expand its footprint in specialty and anti-infective therapies.

On a related note, just two days earlier on June 30 Alembic received USFDA approval for its liposomal Doxorubicin Hydrochloride injection. That drug is used in the treatment of certain cancers, including ovarian cancer and AIDS-related Kaposi’s sarcoma. Together, the acquisition and FDA nod suggest a pattern: Alembic is building momentum in the US market, one deal and one approval at a time.

For feedback and suggestions, write to us at editorial@iiflcapital.com

Related Tags

  • Alembic Pharmaceuticals
  • Indian Market News
  • Phrama News
  • stock market news
  • stocks to watch
  • Top News
sidebar mobile

BLOGS AND PERSONAL FINANCE

Read More

Most Read News

Alembic Pharma to Deepen US Presence with $12 Million Utility Therapeutics Deal

Alembic Pharma to Deepen US Presence with $12 Million Utility Therapeutics Deal

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
3 Jul 2025|03:37 PM
Sensex and Nifty in Green on July 3, 2025

Sensex and Nifty in Green on July 3, 2025

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
3 Jul 2025|01:26 PM
D-Mart share price drops ~4% on disappointing Q1 numbers

D-Mart share price drops ~4% on disappointing Q1 numbers

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
3 Jul 2025|01:18 PM
CCI Approves Coromandel’s ₹820 Crore Bid for Majority Stake in NACL Industries

CCI Approves Coromandel’s ₹820 Crore Bid for Majority Stake in NACL Industries

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
3 Jul 2025|11:49 AM
Indices may open higher on July 03, 2025

Indices may open higher on July 03, 2025

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
3 Jul 2025|09:21 AM
Read More
Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)

ISO certification icon
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.