iifl-logo
iifl-logo

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

sidebar image

Alembic Pharma Secures USFDA Approval for Pantoprazole Injection

1 Apr 2025 , 01:58 PM

Alembic Pharmaceuticals Limited has received the final approval from USFDA for its Pantoprazole Sodium for Injection, 40 mg/vial (Single-Dose Vial). This product is therapeutically equivalent to the reference listed drug Protonix I.V. for Injection (40 mg/vial) manufactured by Wyeth Pharmaceuticals LLC.

Pantoprazole Sodium Injection is indicated for the short-term treatment (up to 10 days) of gastroesophageal reflux disease (GERD) and erosive esophagitis (EE) in adults. The injection is also prescribed for pathological hypersecretion conditions, including Zollinger-Ellison (ZE) Syndrome.

Four months ended June 30, 2025, as reported by IQVIA, the approximate US market size for Pantoprazole Sodium for Injection was $48 million for the twelve months ended December 2024.

This recent approval has taken Alembic Pharmaceuticals’ cumulative ANDA approvals from the USFDA to 221, comprising 195 final approvals and 26 tentative approvals. This approval bolsters Alembic’s portfolio in the United States market and reinforces its presence in injectable segment

Related Tags

  • Alembic Pharma
  • Alembic Pharma USFDA
  • USFDA
  • USFDA approval
sidebar mobile

BLOGS AND PERSONAL FINANCE

Read More

Most Read News

KEC International Secures ₹1,236 Crore Orders Across Key Sectors

KEC International Secures ₹1,236 Crore Orders Across Key Sectors

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
1 Apr 2025|02:08 PM
Alembic Pharma Secures USFDA Approval for Pantoprazole Injection

Alembic Pharma Secures USFDA Approval for Pantoprazole Injection

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
1 Apr 2025|01:58 PM
Sensex and Nifty in Red on April 1, 2025

Sensex and Nifty in Red on April 1, 2025

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
1 Apr 2025|01:42 PM
M&M Hits Record SUV Sales, Tractor Sales Surge 34% in March

M&M Hits Record SUV Sales, Tractor Sales Surge 34% in March

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
1 Apr 2025|01:31 PM
Escorts Kubota Reports 15.2% Rise in Tractor Sales

Escorts Kubota Reports 15.2% Rise in Tractor Sales

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
1 Apr 2025|12:39 PM
Read More

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

ISO certification icon
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.