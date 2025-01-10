To the Members of

Alembic Pharmaceuticals Limited

Report on the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements Qualified

Opinion

We have audited the accompanying standalone financial statements of Alembic Pharmaceuticals Limited ("the Company"), which comprise the Balance Sheet as at March 31, 2024, the Statement of Profit and Loss including Other Comprehensive Income, the Statement of Changes in Equity and the Statement of Cash Flows for the year then ended and notes to the standalone financial statements including a summary of material accounting policies and other explanatory information (hereinafter referred to as "the standalone financial statements").

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, except for the effects of the matter described in the "Basis for Qualified Opinion" section of our report pertaining to comparative figures for the year ended March 31, 2023, the aforesaid standalone financial statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act") in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the Indian Accounting Standards specified under section 133 of the Act read with the Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015, as amended, ("Ind AS") and other accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at March 31, 2024, and total comprehensive income (comprising of profit and other comprehensive income), changes in equity and its cash flows for the year ended on that date.

Basis for Qualified Opinion

During the previous year i.e. F.Y. 2022-2023, the company had withdrawn INR 1,025.66 Crores from General Reserve and transferred the same to the Statement of Profit and Loss of that year under the head "Exceptional Items" and not agreeing to the Companys accounting treatment, we issued a qualified opinion on the standalone financial statements of the Company for the year ended March 31, 2023 vide our audit report dated May 5, 2023. Our audit opinion on the current years standalone financial statements is qualified because of the effect of this matter on the comparability of the current years figures with the corresponding figures for the year ended on March 31, 2023. The aforesaid qualification does not have any impact on current years financial figures presented in standalone financial statements.

We conducted our audit of the standalone financial statements in accordance with the Standards on Auditing (SAs) specified under section 143(10) of the Act. Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the standalone financial statements under the provisions of the Act and the Rules made thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our qualified audit opinion.

Key Audit Matters

Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of these standalone financial statements of the current year. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the standalone financial statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters. In addition to the matter described in the Basis for Qualified Opinion section, we have determined the matters described below to be the key audit matters to be communicated in our report.

Sr. No. Key Audit Matter How our audit addressed the key audit matter 1 Provision for return of non-saleable goods (Expiry, Breakage and Spoilage) in the market in India: Our audit procedures consisted of following: As referred to Note No. 26(11) to the standalone financial statements, the Company, under the prevailing trade practice, has an obligation to accept returns of expiry, breakage and spoilage (EBS) products, from the customers in India. This results in deductions to gross amounts invoiced. The methodology and assumptions used to estimate the accruals of EBS are monitored and adjusted regularly by the management in the light of the obligations, historical trends, past experience and prevailing market conditions. This is considered as key audit matter in view of significant estimates and judgements made by the management for recognition and measurement for the same. 1. Assessed the appropriateness of the accounting policy in respect of recognition of provision of EBS estimated in future out of the sales effected during the current period; 2. Tested the operating effectiveness of controls over Companys review of recognition of provision for accrual of EBS; 3. Obtained management ‘s calculations for accruals and assessed managements analysis of the historical pattern of accruals to validate their assumptions for creation of such provisions; 4. Examined the historical trend of the Companys estimates to assess the assumptions and judgements used by the Company in accrual of provisions. Conclusion: We did not find any material exceptions to the calculations made and estimates, assumptions and judgements used by the management on the subject matter.

Information Other than the Standalone Financial Statements and Auditors Report Thereon

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the preparation of the other information. The other information comprises the information included in the Boards Report including Annexures to Boards Report, Business Responsibility & Sustainability Report and Management Discussion and Analysis but does not include the standalone financial statements and our auditors report thereon. Our opinion on the standalone financial statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of the standalone financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information identified above and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the standalone financial statements or our knowledge obtained in the audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated.

If, based on the work we have performed, we conclude that there is a material misstatement of this other information, we are required to report that fact. We have nothing to report in this regard.

Responsibilities of Management and Those Charged with Governance for the Standalone Financial Statements

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in section 134(5) of the Act with respect to the preparation of these standalone financial statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance, total comprehensive income, changes in equity and cash flows of the Company in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, including the Indian Accounting Standards (Ind AS) specified under section 133 of the Act. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding of the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the standalone financial statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error. In preparing the standalone financial statements, management is responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless management either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so. The Board of Directors is also responsible for overseeing the Companys financial reporting process.

Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the standalone financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these standalone financial statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also:

• Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the standalone financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

• Obtain an understanding of internal control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under section 143(3) (i) of the Act, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the Company has adequate internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

• Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management.

• Conclude on the appropriateness of managements use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the standalone financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

• Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the standalone financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the standalone financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards. From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the standalone financial statements of the current period and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditors report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matters or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

1. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 ("the Order") issued by the Central Government of India in terms of sub-section (11) of section 143 of the Act, we give in "Annexure A", a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order, to the extent applicable.

2. As required by Section 143(3) of the Act, we report that:

a. we have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit;

b. in our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books;

c. the Balance Sheet, the Statement of Profit and Loss including other comprehensive income, the Statement of Changes in Equity and the Statement of Cash Flows dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the books of account;

d. in our opinion, the aforesaid standalone financial statements comply with the Ind AS specified under Section 133 of the Act;

e. on the basis of the written representations received from the directors as on March 31, 2024, taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on March 31, 2024, from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164(2) of the Act;

f. the matter described in the Basis for Qualified Opinion paragraph above, in our opinion, prima facie, does not appear to have any adverse effects on the functioning of the company;

g. with respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate report in "Annexure B";

h. the qualification in respect of comparative figures for the year ended on March 31, 2023, are as stated in the Basis for Qualified Opinion paragraph above;

i. with respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with the requirements of section 197(16) of the Act, as amended: In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the remuneration paid by the Company to its directors during the year is in accordance with the provisions of section 197 of the Act; and

j. with respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, as amended, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us:

i. the Company has disclosed the impact of pending litigations on its financial position in its standalone financial statements – Refer Note No. 26(2) to the standalone financial statements;

ii. the Company has made provision, as required under the applicable law or Indian accounting standards, for material foreseeable losses, if any, on long-term contracts including derivative contracts;

iii. there has been no delay in transferring amounts, required to be transferred, to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company;

iv. (a) The management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds (which are material either individually or in the aggregate) have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the Company to or in any other person or entity, including foreign entities ("Intermediaries"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediary shall, whether, directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the company ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries;

(b) The management has represented, that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds (which are material either individually or in the aggregate) have been received by the Company from any person or entity, including foreign entity ("Funding Parties"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the company shall, whether, directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding Party ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries;

(c) Based on the audit procedures that have been considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to believe that the representations under sub-clause (i) and (ii) of Rule 11(e) as provided under (a) and (b) above, contain any material misstatement.

v. As stated in Note 26(16) to the standalone financial statements

(a) The final dividend proposed for the Financial Year 2022-2023, and declared and paid by the Company during the year is in accordance with Section 123 of the Act, as applicable.

(b) The Board of Directors of the Company has proposed final dividend for the year which is subject to the approval of the members at the ensuing Annual General Meeting. The amount of dividend proposed is in accordance with section 123 of the Act, as applicable.

vi. Based on our examination which included test checks, the Company has used accounting software for maintaining its books of account which has a feature of recoding audit trail (edit log) facility and the same has operated through the year for all relevant transactions recorded in the software. Further, during the course of our audit, we did not come across any instance of audit trail feature being tampered with.

As proviso to Rule 3(1) of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014 is applicable from the period April 1, 2023 reporting under Rule 11(g) of the Companies Act (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 on preservation of audit trail as per the statutory requirements for record retention is not applicable for the financial year ending March 31, 2024.

Annexure A to The Independent Auditors Report

(referred to in paragraph 1 under ‘Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements section of our report of even date to the members of Alembic Pharmaceuticals Limited)

i. In respect of the Companys Property, Plant and Equipment:

(a) (A) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars, including quantitative details and situation of Property, Plant and Equipment.

(B) The Company does not have any Intangible Asset and hence reporting under clause 3(i)(a)(B) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(b) The Company has a regular programme of physical verification of its Property, Plant and Equipment by which Property, Plant and Equipment are verified in a phased manner over a period of three years. In accordance with this programme, certain Property, Plant and Equipment were verified during the year and no material discrepancies were noticed on such verification. In our opinion, this periodicity of physical verification is reasonable having regard to the size of the Company and the nature of its assets.

(c) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the registered sale deed/conveyance deed provided to us, the title deeds of immovable properties are held in the name of the Company. In respect of immovable properties i.e. land that have been taken on lease and disclosed as property, plant and equipment in the financial statements, the lease agreements are in the name of the Company, where the Company is the lessee in the agreement.

(d) The Company has not revalued any of its Property, Plant and Equipment during the year and hence reporting under clause 3(i)(d) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(e) According to the information and explanations given to us, no proceedings have been initiated during the year or are pending against the Company as at March 31, 2024 for holding any benami property under the Benami Transactions (Prohibition) Act, 1988 and rules made thereunder.

ii. (a) According to the information and explanation given to us, the Inventories except for goods-in- transit have been physically verified by the management during the year and in our opinion, the coverage and procedure for such verification is reasonable. As explained to us, there were no discrepancies of 10% or more in the aggregate for each class of inventory on physical verification of inventory as compared to the book records.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us, the company has been sanctioned working capital limits in excess of five Crore rupees, in aggregate, from banks on the basis of security of current assets and the quarterly returns or statements filed by the company with such banks are in agreement with the books of account of the Company.

iii. During the year, the Company has made investments in, provided guarantee to companies or any other party, in respect of which: a) During the year, the Company has extended guarantee to companies, firms, limited liability partnership or any other parties as follows:

Particulars Guarantee -Subsidiary 16.68 Balance outstanding as at the Balance sheet date in respect of the above cases -Subsidiary 16.68

(b) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, during the year the investments made in promissory note of party other than subsidiary company and guarantees provided are, prima facie, not prejudicial to the Companys interest.

(c) The schedule of repayment of principal and payment of interest has been stipulated for the loans granted during the Financial Year 2022-2023 and the repayment of principal and payment of interest has not fallen due during the current year as per schedule and accordingly reporting under clause iii(c) relating to repayments or receipts is not applicable.

(d) The principal and interest are not overdue during the year in respect of loans granted to companies, firms, limited liability partnerships or other parties listed in the register maintained under section 189 of the Companies Act, 2013.

(e) There were no loans granted to companies or any other parties which have fallen due during the year, that have been renewed or extended or fresh loans granted to settle the overdues of existing loans given to the same parties.

(f) The Company has not granted any loan or advance in nature of loan during the current year. iv. In our opinion and according to the information and explanation given to us, the Company has complied with the provisions of section 185 and 186 of the Act in respect of loans granted, investment made and guarantee provided by it.

v. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has neither accepted any deposits from the public nor accepted any amounts which are deemed to be deposits within the meaning of sections 73 to 76 of the Companies Act and the rules made thereunder or under the directives issued by the Reserve Bank of India, to the extent applicable. Accordingly, reporting under clause (v) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

vi. We have broadly reviewed the books of account maintained by the Company pursuant to the order of the Central Government for maintenance of cost records under section 148(1) of the Companies Act, 2013 and are of the opinion that prima facie the prescribed records have been made and maintained. We have, however, not made a detailed examination of the records with a view to determining whether they are accurate or complete.

vii. (a) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has been regular in depositing with appropriate authorities undisputed statutory dues, including provident fund, income-tax, duty of customs, cess, goods and services tax and any other statutory dues applicable to it. Further, no undisputed amounts payable in respect of income tax, duty of customs, duty of excise, goods and services tax, cess and other statutory dues were in arrears as at March 31, 2024 for a period of more than six months from the date they become payable.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us, there are no disputed dues in respect of value added tax, income tax, goods and services tax and duty of customs which have not been deposited. The following are the particulars of sales tax, central sales tax, entry tax, professional tax, excise duty, custom duty and goods and service tax as at March 31, 2024 which have not been deposited on account of dispute:

Name of statute Nature of disputed dues Amount (Rs in Crores) Period to which the amount relates Forum where pending Sales tax Sales Tax 0.02 1st April 2006 to 30th November 2008 Additional Commissioner Sales Tax 0.01 2016-2017 Joint Commissioner Appeals Sales Tax 0.01 2017-2018 Joint Commissioner Appeals Central Sales Tax Central Sales Tax 0.11 2006-07 Deputy Commissioner Entry Tax Entry Tax 0.03 2013-14 Revisional Authority Entry Tax 2.34 April 2016 to. June West Bengal Taxation Tribunal 2017 Professional Tax Professional Tax 0.04 2014-15 Joint Commissioner Central Excise Act 1944 Excise duty 0.24 2013-14 Commissioner Appeals Excise duty 9.81 FY2020-2021 to FY 2022-2023 High Court, Gujarat Customs Act 1962 Custom duty 0.90 2017-18 and 2020-2021 Commissioner Appeals Goods ans Services Tax 2017 Goods and Sevices Tax 0.17 Ocotober 2018 Commissioner Appeals Goods ans Services Tax 2017 Goods and Sevice Tax 1.71 July 2017 to March 2018 Commissioner Appeals Goods ans Services Tax 2017 Goods and Sevice Tax 0.02 FY 2018-2019 Commissioner Appeals Goods ans Services Tax 2017 Goods and Sevice Tax 0.07 FY 2019-2020 Commissioner Appeals

viii. According to the information and explanations given to us, there were no transactions relating to previously unrecorded income that have been surrendered or disclosed as income during the year in the assessments under the Income Tax Act, 1961 (43 of 1961).

ix. (a) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not defaulted in repayment of loans or other borrowings or in the payment of interest thereon to any lender.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not been declared wilful defaulter by any bank or financial institution or government or any government authority.

(c) According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not taken any term loan during the year and there are no outstanding term loans at the beginning of the year and hence, reporting under clause 3(ix)(c) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(d) According to the information and explanations given to us and on an overall examination of the financial statements of the Company, funds raised on short-term basis have, prima facie, not been used during the year for long-term purposes by the Company.

(e) According to the information and explanations given to us and on an overall examination of the financial statements of the Company, the Company has not taken any funds from any entity or person on account of or to meet the obligations of its subsidiaries, associates or ultimate joint ventures.

(f) According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not raised any loans during the year on the pledge of securities held in its subsidiaries, associates or ultimate joint ventures and hence reporting under clause 3(ix) (f) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

x. (a) According to information and explanation given to us, the Company has not raised any money by way of initial public offer or further public offer (including debt instruments) during the year and hence reporting under clause 3(x)(a) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(b) During the year, the Company has not made any preferential allotment or private placement of shares or convertible debentures (fully or partly or optionally) and hence reporting under clause 3(x)(b) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

xi. (a) To the best of our knowledge and according to information and explanations given to us and as represented by the Management and based on our examination of books and records of the Company and in accordance with generally accepted auditing practices in India, no material fraud by the Company or on the Company has been noticed or reported during the year.

(b) No report under sub-section (12) of section 143 of the Companies Act has been filed in Form ADT-4 as prescribed under rule 13 of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 with the Central Government, during the year and upto the date of this report.

(c) We have taken into consideration the whistle blower complaints received by the Company during the year while determining the nature, timing and extent of audit procedures.

xii. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company is not a Nidhi company and therefore, reporting under clause (xii) of the Order is not applicable to the Company. xiii. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, transactions with the related parties were approved by the Audit Committee and are in compliance with sections 177 and 188 of the Act where applicable and the details of such transactions have been disclosed in the financial statements as required by the applicable Indian accounting standards.

xiv. (a) In our opinion and based on our examination, the Company has an adequate internal audit system commensurate with the size and the nature of its business.

(b) We have considered the internal audit reports of the Company issued till date, for the period under audit. xv. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not entered into non-cash transactions with directors or persons connected with him. Accordingly, reporting under clause (xv) of the Order are not applicable to the Company. xvi. (a) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company is not required to be registered under Section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934. Hence, reporting under clause 3(xvi)(a), (b) and (c) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(b) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, there is no core investment company within the Group (as defined in the Core Investment Companies (Reserve Bank) Directions, 2016) and accordingly reporting under clause 3(xvi)(d) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

xvii. Based on the examination of records and except for the effects of the matter described in Basis for Qualified Opinion paragraph pertaining to comparative figures for the year ended March 31, 2023, the company has not incurred cash losses during the financial year covered by our audit and the immediately preceding financial year. However, considering the impact of the aforesaid Qualification, we report that the Company has not incurred cash losses during the financial year covered by our audit but has incurred cash losses of INR 34.37 Crores during the immediately preceding financial year.

xviii. There has been no resignation of the statutory auditors of the Company during the year and accordingly, this clause is not applicable. \

xix. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, on the basis of the financial ratios, ageing and expected dates of realization of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the financial statements and our knowledge of the Board of Directors and Management plans and based on our examination of the evidence supporting the assumptions, nothing has come to our attention, which causes us to believe that any material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report indicating that company is not capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date. We, however, state that this is not an assurance as to the future viability of the Company. We further state that our reporting is based on the facts up to the date of the audit report and we neither give any guarantee nor any assurance that all liabilities falling due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date, will get discharged by the Company as and when they fall due.

xx. (a) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, there are no unspent amounts towards Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) on other than ongoing projects requiring a transfer to a Fund specified in Schedule VII to the Companies Act in compliance with second proviso to sub-section (5) of Section 135 of the said Act. Accordingly, reporting under clause (3)(xx)(a) of the Order is not applicable for the year.

(b) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, in respect of ongoing projects, the Company has transferred unspent amount to a special account, within a period of thirty days from the end of the financial year in compliance with section 135(6) of the said Act. xxi. According to the information and explanations given to us, there are no qualifications or adverse remarks by the respective auditors in the Companies (Auditors Report) Order 2020 (CARO 2020) reports of the companies included in the consolidated financial statements.

Annexure B to The Independent Auditors Report

(referred to in paragraph 2(g) under ‘Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements section of our report of even date to the members of Alembic Pharmaceuticals Limited on the standalone financial statements for the year ended March 31, 2024)

Report on the Internal Financial Controls under Clause (i) of sub-section 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act").

We have audited the internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements of ALEMBIC PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED ("the Company") as of March 31, 2024 in conjunction with our audit of the standalone financial statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

Managements Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

The Companys management is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal control with reference to standalone financial statements criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India ("ICAI"). These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Companies Act, 2013.

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting (the, "Guidance Note") and the Standards on Auditing, issued by ICAI and deemed to be prescribed under section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013 to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls, both applicable to an audit of Internal Financial Controls with reference to standalone financial statement and, both issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects. Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls system with reference to standalone financial statements and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgement, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the standalone financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Companys internal financial controls system with reference to standalone financial statements.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls with reference to financial statements

A companys internal financial control with reference to financial statements is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of standalone financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A companys internal financial control with reference to standalone financial statements includes those policies and procedures that

(1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company;

(2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorisations of management and directors of the company; and

(3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorised acquisition, use, or disposition of the companys assets that could have a material effect on the financial statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls with reference to standalone financial statements Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control with reference to standalone financial statements may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Opinion

In our opinion, the Company has in all material respects, adequate internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements in place and such internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements were operating effectively as at March 31, 2024, based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of Internal control stated in the Guidance Note on audit of Internal Financial Control over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India.