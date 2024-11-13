|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|7 Nov 2024
|18 Oct 2024
|ALEMBIC PHARMACEUTICALS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 07/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and half year ended 30th September 2024 The exchange is hereby informed that the Board of Directors in their Meeting held today has approved the Unaudited Financial Results for the Quarter and Half Year ended September, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 07.11.2024)
|Board Meeting
|8 Aug 2024
|25 Jul 2024
|ALEMBIC PHARMACEUTICALS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 08/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter ended 30th June 2024 The exchange is hereby informed that the Board of Directors of Alembic Pharmaceuticals Limited at its meeting held today Approved the Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter ended 30th June, 2024. Read less.. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 08.08.2024)
|Board Meeting
|9 May 2024
|18 Apr 2024
|ALEMBIC PHARMACEUTICALS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 09/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. Audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and financial year ended 31st March 2024. 2. Dividend on equity shares if any for the financial year ended 31st March 2024. Pursuant to the Companys Code of Conduct for Regulating Monitoring and Reporting of Trading by Designated Persons and their Immediate Relatives the trading window for dealing in securities of the Company which was closed from 1st April 2024 will re-open 48 hours after the declaration of the financial results The exchange is hereby informed that the Board of Directors of Alembic Pharmaceuticals Limited at its meeting held today Approved the Audited Financial Results for the quarter and financial year ended 31st March, 2024, and Recommended a dividend of Rs. 11/- (550%) per Equity Share (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 09.05.2024)
|Board Meeting
|29 Mar 2024
|29 Mar 2024
|The Board of Directors at its Meeting held today has approved the appointment of Mr. Manish Kejriwal (DIN: 00040055) as an Independent Director of the Company for a period of 5 consecutive years w.e.f. 31st March, 2024 subject to the approval of the Members by way of Special resolution proposed to be passed through Postal Ballot.
|Board Meeting
|5 Feb 2024
|18 Jan 2024
|ALEMBIC PHARMACEUTICALS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 05/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter and nine months period ended 31st December 2023 Please find attached herewith the Outcome of Board Meeting. Please find attached herewith the Unaudited Financial results for the quarter and half year ended 31st December, 2023 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 05/02/2024)
The authorised ANDA is a therapeutic equivalent of the reference-listed drug (RLD), Corlanor tablets, in the same 5 mg and 7.5 mg dosages.Read More
These medications are also used to treat chronic stable angina and angina induced by coronary artery spasm.Read More
Alembic Pharmaceuticals continues to grow its footprint in the US, with this approval contributing to its robust portfolio of generic medications.Read More
The business stated that the authorised ANDA is therapeutically similar to the reference-listed drug product (RLD) Lastacaft Solution.Read More
The approved Lamotrigine Extended-Release tablets are therapeutic equivalents of GlaxoSmithKline's Lamictal XR, with strengths of 200 mg, 250 mg, and 300 mg.Read More
Alembic Pharmaceuticals has got the final approval from USFDA for Dabigatran Etexilate Capsules, 110 mg.Read More
Alembic has 210 ANDA approvals from the USFDA, including 182 final approvals and 28 tentative clearances.Read More
This certification allows a company to apply for approval of a generic drug before the patents of the brand-name drug expire.Read More
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: HCL Technologies, Lupin, Piramal Pharma, etc.Read More
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: SBI, Sula Vineyards, Zydus Lifesciences, Kesoram Industries, etc.Read More
