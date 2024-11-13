Board Meeting 7 Nov 2024 18 Oct 2024

ALEMBIC PHARMACEUTICALS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 07/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and half year ended 30th September 2024 The exchange is hereby informed that the Board of Directors in their Meeting held today has approved the Unaudited Financial Results for the Quarter and Half Year ended September, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 07.11.2024)

Board Meeting 8 Aug 2024 25 Jul 2024

ALEMBIC PHARMACEUTICALS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 08/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter ended 30th June 2024 The exchange is hereby informed that the Board of Directors of Alembic Pharmaceuticals Limited at its meeting held today Approved the Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter ended 30th June, 2024. Read less.. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 08.08.2024)

Board Meeting 9 May 2024 18 Apr 2024

ALEMBIC PHARMACEUTICALS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 09/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. Audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and financial year ended 31st March 2024. 2. Dividend on equity shares if any for the financial year ended 31st March 2024. Pursuant to the Companys Code of Conduct for Regulating Monitoring and Reporting of Trading by Designated Persons and their Immediate Relatives the trading window for dealing in securities of the Company which was closed from 1st April 2024 will re-open 48 hours after the declaration of the financial results The exchange is hereby informed that the Board of Directors of Alembic Pharmaceuticals Limited at its meeting held today Approved the Audited Financial Results for the quarter and financial year ended 31st March, 2024, and Recommended a dividend of Rs. 11/- (550%) per Equity Share (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 09.05.2024)

Board Meeting 29 Mar 2024 29 Mar 2024

The Board of Directors at its Meeting held today has approved the appointment of Mr. Manish Kejriwal (DIN: 00040055) as an Independent Director of the Company for a period of 5 consecutive years w.e.f. 31st March, 2024 subject to the approval of the Members by way of Special resolution proposed to be passed through Postal Ballot.

Board Meeting 5 Feb 2024 18 Jan 2024