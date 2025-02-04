Alembic Pharma reports 23% decline in Q3 net profit

Alembic Pharmaceuticals Limited announced its results for the quarter ended December 2024 on February 3, 2025. The company announced that its net profit for the quarter under review slipped as much as 23%, on a year-on-year basis, to ₹138.40 Crore in Q3FY25. In the previous corresponding quarter the company reported a net profit of ₹180.40 Crore.

The company stated in its regulatory filing that its revenue from operations grew marginally by 3.8% to ₹1,692.70 Crore as compared to ₹1,630.60 Crore in the previous quarter ended December 2023.

The company’s EBITDA jumped 2.1% to ₹260 Crore in the quarter ended December 2024, versus ₹266 Crore in the same quarter of previous reporting period.

EBITDA margin came in at 15.4% in the quarter under review as compared to 16.30% in the previous corresponding period.

The company’s net sales for the quarter ended December 2024 witnessed a growth of 4% to ₹1,693 Crore. The growth in sales was fueled by robust performance across major segments including US Generics, India Branded Business, and API.

The India Branded business registered a 3% jump to ₹614 Crore, aided by a 22% jump in Animal Health Segment.

The company’s US generics revenue increased ₹521 Crore in the international markets, registering a growth of 10%.

For feedback and suggestions, write to us at editorial@iifl.com