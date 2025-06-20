₹4,184.15
(54.75)(1.32%)
20 Jun , 2025 | 04:14 PM
Open
₹4,128.25
Prev. Close
₹4,129.4
Market Cap.
₹0
Div Yield
0.87
PE
25.19
PB
25.19
₹4,126.05
₹4,188.75
Performance
One Week (%)
1.31
One Month (%)
1.55
One Year (%)
6.64
YTD (%)
8.62
Invest wise with Expert advice
Company Name
CMP
High
Low
Volume
Nestle India Ltd
2,360.4
2,398
2,318.9
1,14,70,597
Grasim Industries Ltd
2,712.6
2,732.9
2,683
12,32,377
ABB India Ltd
5,968.5
5,991
5,853.5
2,41,725
Hindalco Industries Ltd
649.15
654.5
638.6
71,66,880
Trent Ltd
5,897.5
6,030
5,720
1,04,24,185
Reliance Industries Ltd
1,466.2
1,471
1,428.1
2,90,10,635
Tata Power Company Ltd
390.1
392.5
381.6
1,53,18,217
Tata Motors Ltd
676.2
678.8
670.1
1,13,93,470
Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Ltd
7,063.5
7,077
6,974.5
3,78,436
Shriram Finance Ltd
666.35
670.9
650.5
74,41,267
Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company Ltd
1,557.5
1,565
1,538
21,49,247
Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd
250.45
252.2
246.85
73,64,337
Dabur India Ltd
466.9
468.6
463.9
28,04,520
Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd
3,167.2
3,195
3,150.6
3,07,885
HDFC Bank Ltd
1,964.7
1,969.9
1,931.6
1,64,50,204
Union Bank of India
143.48
145.3
139.55
1,40,71,542
IndusInd Bank Ltd
840.25
847.75
829
2,09,61,217
TVS Motor Company Ltd
2,812.1
2,833.7
2,756.1
10,07,979
NTPC Ltd
335.2
336
329.7
1,65,92,862
Indian Oil Corporation Ltd
138.65
139.16
137
3,36,90,253
NHPC Ltd
82.31
82.75
80.75
1,97,26,257
Adani Power Ltd
530.25
545.55
527.1
95,47,699
REC Ltd
394.45
400.85
389.25
2,21,19,958
LTIMindtree Ltd
5,376.5
5,434
5,244.5
4,42,064
Jindal Steel & Power Ltd
899.05
903.8
884.8
16,41,610
Zydus Lifesciences Ltd
957.1
960.35
944
7,08,234
Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone Ltd
1,349.3
1,356.7
1,334.6
45,41,583
HDFC Life Insurance Company Ltd
778.95
781.2
758
52,56,299
SBI Life Insurance Company Ltd
1,810.9
1,821
1,779.1
16,69,329
ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company Ltd
1,971
1,979
1,920.1
9,95,960
Varun Beverages Ltd
459.6
462
447.65
2,25,83,949
JSW Energy Ltd
499.3
502.2
480.05
57,85,366
Bajaj Finserv Ltd
1,986.2
1,998.9
1,965
19,31,248
Macrotech Developers Ltd
1,483.2
1,497
1,428
33,87,202
Avenue Supermarts Ltd
4,300.3
4,324.5
4,161.1
10,12,429
Eternal Ltd
253.33
254.15
249.01
5,02,01,710
Invest wise with Expert advice
On June 19, the market continued its choppy movement.
20 Jun 2025|08:59 AM
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: United Spirits, Biocon, NATCO Pharma, etc.
20 Jun 2025|06:07 AM
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Jio Financial Service, Hero MotoCorp, Abbott India, etc.
19 Jun 2025|06:28 AM
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.