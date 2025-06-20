iifl-logo
Nifty Alpha Quality Low-Volatility 30

Nifty Alph QLV30 SHARE PRICE

22,289.05

(136.14)negative-bottom arrow(0.61%)

20 Jun , 2025 | 04:14 PM

Open

22,163.65

Prev. Close

22,152.9

Market Cap.

0

Div Yield

1.48

PE

35.76

PB

35.76

22,123.55

Select price range

22,308.65

Performance

One Week (%)

0.16

One Month (%)

1.19

One Year (%)

-4.54

YTD (%)

8.45

Nifty Alph QLV30 LISTED COMPANIES

Company Name
CMP
High
Low
Volume

Asian Paints Ltd

2,285.7

2,289.9

2,263

19,45,030

Britannia Industries Ltd

5,587

5,600

5,511

3,95,396

Colgate-Palmolive (India) Ltd

2,402.3

2,412.4

2,380

3,94,282

Nestle India Ltd

2,360.4

2,398

2,318.9

1,14,70,597

Hero MotoCorp Ltd

4,338.5

4,382.4

4,204.9

11,59,015

Hindustan Unilever Ltd

2,306.2

2,313

2,292.4

26,85,864

ITC Ltd

418.55

419.5

416

1,32,03,184

Cummins India Ltd

3,271.5

3,306.9

3,212.2

6,19,032

Bosch Ltd

32,290

32,620

32,150

23,579

Siemens Ltd

3,214.2

3,297.4

3,195.1

10,00,560

Dr Reddys Laboratories Ltd

1,325.3

1,335

1,318.2

18,43,895

Bharat Electronics Ltd

408.25

410

397.75

12,25,52,435

Infosys Ltd

1,622.9

1,630.7

1,608.9

92,02,821

Pidilite Industries Ltd

2,956.1

2,981.6

2,944.2

5,22,484

Havells India Ltd

1,533.5

1,539.3

1,510.9

10,32,126

Dabur India Ltd

466.9

468.6

463.9

28,04,520

Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd

3,167.2

3,195

3,150.6

3,07,885

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd

1,665.1

1,670

1,645.6

25,67,882

Tata Consultancy Services Ltd

3,435.7

3,446.3

3,410.9

23,51,248

Maruti Suzuki India Ltd

12,791

12,890

12,728

6,52,128

HCL Technologies Ltd

1,739.9

1,742.6

1,709.1

27,19,770

United Spirits Ltd

1,458.9

1,467.5

1,448.8

16,52,262

Coal India Ltd

389.05

391.8

384.15

65,31,957

Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd

4,973.1

4,983

4,853

19,02,384

Marico Ltd

693.3

696.8

687

25,58,526

Oracle Financial Services Software Ltd

9,395.5

9,448.5

9,298

1,47,147

Zydus Lifesciences Ltd

957.1

960.35

944

7,08,234

Divis Laboratories Ltd

6,592

6,602.5

6,455.5

5,60,932

Polycab India Ltd

6,000.5

6,015.5

5,800

6,59,919

Bajaj Auto Ltd

8,371

8,403

8,250

5,67,646

Top NEWS

Indian indices may have a quite opening on June 20, 2025

On June 19, the market continued its choppy movement.

20 Jun 2025|08:59 AM

Top Stocks for Today - 20th June 2025

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: United Spirits, Biocon, NATCO Pharma, etc.

20 Jun 2025|06:07 AM

Top Stocks for Today - 19th June 2025

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Jio Financial Service, Hero MotoCorp, Abbott India, etc.

19 Jun 2025|06:28 AM

