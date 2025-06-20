₹22,289.05
(136.14)(0.61%)
20 Jun , 2025 | 04:14 PM
Open
₹22,163.65
Prev. Close
₹22,152.9
Market Cap.
₹0
Div Yield
1.48
PE
35.76
PB
35.76
₹22,123.55
₹22,308.65
Performance
One Week (%)
0.16
One Month (%)
1.19
One Year (%)
-4.54
YTD (%)
8.45
Company Name
CMP
High
Low
Volume
Asian Paints Ltd
2,285.7
2,289.9
2,263
19,45,030
Britannia Industries Ltd
5,587
5,600
5,511
3,95,396
Colgate-Palmolive (India) Ltd
2,402.3
2,412.4
2,380
3,94,282
Nestle India Ltd
2,360.4
2,398
2,318.9
1,14,70,597
Hero MotoCorp Ltd
4,338.5
4,382.4
4,204.9
11,59,015
Hindustan Unilever Ltd
2,306.2
2,313
2,292.4
26,85,864
ITC Ltd
418.55
419.5
416
1,32,03,184
Cummins India Ltd
3,271.5
3,306.9
3,212.2
6,19,032
Bosch Ltd
32,290
32,620
32,150
23,579
Siemens Ltd
3,214.2
3,297.4
3,195.1
10,00,560
Dr Reddys Laboratories Ltd
1,325.3
1,335
1,318.2
18,43,895
Bharat Electronics Ltd
408.25
410
397.75
12,25,52,435
Infosys Ltd
1,622.9
1,630.7
1,608.9
92,02,821
Pidilite Industries Ltd
2,956.1
2,981.6
2,944.2
5,22,484
Havells India Ltd
1,533.5
1,539.3
1,510.9
10,32,126
Dabur India Ltd
466.9
468.6
463.9
28,04,520
Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd
3,167.2
3,195
3,150.6
3,07,885
Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd
1,665.1
1,670
1,645.6
25,67,882
Tata Consultancy Services Ltd
3,435.7
3,446.3
3,410.9
23,51,248
Maruti Suzuki India Ltd
12,791
12,890
12,728
6,52,128
HCL Technologies Ltd
1,739.9
1,742.6
1,709.1
27,19,770
United Spirits Ltd
1,458.9
1,467.5
1,448.8
16,52,262
Coal India Ltd
389.05
391.8
384.15
65,31,957
Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd
4,973.1
4,983
4,853
19,02,384
Marico Ltd
693.3
696.8
687
25,58,526
Oracle Financial Services Software Ltd
9,395.5
9,448.5
9,298
1,47,147
Zydus Lifesciences Ltd
957.1
960.35
944
7,08,234
Divis Laboratories Ltd
6,592
6,602.5
6,455.5
5,60,932
Polycab India Ltd
6,000.5
6,015.5
5,800
6,59,919
Bajaj Auto Ltd
8,371
8,403
8,250
5,67,646
On June 19, the market continued its choppy movement.
20 Jun 2025|08:59 AM
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: United Spirits, Biocon, NATCO Pharma, etc.
20 Jun 2025|06:07 AM
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Jio Financial Service, Hero MotoCorp, Abbott India, etc.
19 Jun 2025|06:28 AM
