₹16,780.65
(36.8)(0.21%)
03 Jan , 2025 | 09:09 PM
Open
₹16,771
Prev. Close
₹16,743.85
Market Cap.
₹0
Div Yield
0.89
PE
45.39
PB
45.39
₹16,726
₹16,891.19
Performance
One Week (%)
1.43
One Month (%)
0
One Year (%)
1.95
YTD (%)
1.95
Company Name
CMP
High
Low
Volume
Indian Hotels Co Ltd
872.45
879.8
868.15
27,31,538
Trent Ltd
7,307.7
7,493.05
7,280.1
9,40,061
Tata Power Company Ltd
396.65
402.95
395.45
82,50,296
Tata Consumer Products Ltd
939.45
941.9
926
18,31,767
Tata Motors Ltd
790.4
800.6
761.45
2,47,63,176
Tata Steel Ltd
138.36
139.73
137.84
2,33,44,893
Voltas Ltd
1,824.7
1,859.4
1,813.05
10,36,388
Titan Company Ltd
3,451.65
3,481.95
3,377.95
16,28,594
Tata Elxsi Ltd
6,647.55
6,759.8
6,607
2,27,201
Tata Consultancy Services Ltd
4,099.9
4,179.95
4,092.3
17,90,840
