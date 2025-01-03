₹1,861.75
(31.15)(1.7%)
03 Jan , 2025 | 09:09 PM
Open
₹1,835.5
Prev. Close
₹1,830.6
Market Cap.
₹96,078.4
Div Yield
0.64
PE
-
PB
-
₹1,835.5
₹1,878.15
Performance
One Week (%)
-0.87
One Month (%)
-9.25
One Year (%)
-25.05
YTD (%)
-2.63
Company Name
CMP
High
Low
Volume
Saregama India Ltd
551.1
562.8
478.25
1,36,19,472
Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd
125.51
132.8
124
2,96,01,420
Tips Music Ltd
735.15
742.1
680.35
11,67,670
PVR Inox Ltd
1,302.15
1,329
1,295.1
2,38,784
Sun TV Network Ltd
687.4
701.95
685.2
1,65,363
Dish TV India Ltd
10.32
10.6
10.29
66,54,998
Hathway Cable & Datacom Ltd
16.33
16.47
16.18
37,03,801
Network 18 Media & Investments Ltd
72.8
74.6
71.69
43,83,847
Nazara Technologies Ltd
1,014.1
1,035.9
1,010.25
2,05,830
Den Networks Ltd
44.5
45.01
44.25
6,62,795
On January 2, Indian benchmark indices continued their winning streak and closed higher.
3 Jan 2025|07:52 AM
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Varun Beverages, NHPC, Hindustan Zinc, etc.
3 Jan 2025|07:01 AM
Eicher Motors is the only stock that hits 52 week high in Nifty. No stocks hits 52 week low in both Sensex and Nifty.
2 Jan 2025|02:04 PM
