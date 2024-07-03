SectorEntertainment
Open₹736.95
Prev. Close₹735.15
Turnover(Lac.)₹3,914.66
Day's High₹737.9
Day's Low₹705.15
52 Week's High₹950
52 Week's Low₹346.15
Book Value₹21.21
Face Value₹1
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)9,096.5
P/E61.73
EPS11.9
Divi. Yield0.82
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
12.84
12.84
12.97
11.62
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
166.66
123.34
89.43
88.29
Net Worth
179.5
136.18
102.4
99.91
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Revenue
135.58
90.53
90.99
47.49
yoy growth (%)
49.76
-0.5
91.59
0.99
Raw materials
0
0
-28.66
-17.47
As % of sales
0
0
31.49
36.78
Employee costs
-6.25
-8.06
-7.42
-6.61
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
88.61
59.22
14.35
4
Depreciation
-0.74
-0.81
-1.17
-1.39
Tax paid
-24.06
-15.75
-3.01
-0.87
Working capital
9.95
44.43
-6.61
-28.79
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
49.76
-0.5
91.59
0.99
Op profit growth
56.31
-2,844.77
-120.97
-382.59
EBIT growth
49.7
304.7
37.71
-26.89
Net profit growth
48.5
283.34
262.27
5.03
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2004
|Mar-2003
|Mar-2002
|Mar-2001
Gross Sales
49.4
57.24
92.61
104.12
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
49.4
57.24
92.61
104.12
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
Other Income
5.9
18.31
3.03
1.59
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Sun TV Network Ltd
SUNTV
687.4
|15.2
|27,083.47
|398.17
|2.44
|900.16
|281.7
PVR Inox Ltd
PVRINOX
1,302.15
|0
|12,793
|-12.4
|0
|1,532.7
|728.97
Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd
ZEEL
125.51
|18.86
|12,064.12
|307.3
|0.8
|1,871
|108.96
Saregama India Ltd
SAREGAMA
551.1
|53.96
|10,644.47
|49.06
|0.72
|213.41
|74.67
Tips Music Ltd
TIPSMUSIC
735.15
|61.73
|9,390.51
|48.16
|0.82
|80.61
|15.57
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Managing Director
Kumar S Taurani
Executive Director
Ramesh S Taurani
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Bijal Patel
Executive Director
Girish Taurani
Independent Director
Tara Subramaniam
Independent Director
Shashikant Vyas
Independent Director
Rajan Singh
Additional Director
CHANDRASHEKAR PONNUSWAMY
Reports by Tips Industries Ltd
Summary
Tips Industries Limited is a leading Company in the Media & Entertainment Industry, engaged in the production and distribution of films and leveraging its audio content library digitally in India and overseas. The Company is also a leading producer of Punjabi films in the country. Founded in 1975, it is one of the oldest companies in the Indian M&E Industry. Mr. Kumar Taurani and Mr. Ramesh Taurani, the co-founders of TIPS, are well-known names in the Indian M&E space with a proven track record of producing films that have wholesome entertainment for the entire family. The Company is engaged in the business of Production and Distribution of motion Pictures and acquisition and exploitation Music of Rights.TIL which has started as a trading firm in pre 1980s has grown to become a leading entertainment company in India in 3 decades. Taurani family initially commenced a trading business in the name of Jaihind Electronics in Bombay in 1980s. As a part of business, the Tauranis also dealt in gramophone records and pre-recorded audio cassettes of HMV, MIL, CBS and Oriental. In early 80s a partnership concern, M/s RK electronics with Ramesh S Taurani and Renu K Taurani as partners was formed. The firm did the conceptualising and planning of the album and its release, and used external manufacturing facilities to manufacture and record songs. In 1988, a new partnership firm, Tips Cassettes and Records Co was registered with Sadhuram Taurani and Kumar Taurani as partners. Thereafter, t
The Tips Music Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹711.6 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Tips Music Ltd is ₹9096.50 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Tips Music Ltd is 61.73 and 47.15 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Tips Music Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Tips Music Ltd is ₹346.15 and ₹950 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Tips Music Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 147.66%, 3 Years at 64.63%, 1 Year at 110.52%, 6 Month at 63.28%, 3 Month at 0.60% and 1 Month at -15.50%.
