Summary

Tips Industries Limited is a leading Company in the Media & Entertainment Industry, engaged in the production and distribution of films and leveraging its audio content library digitally in India and overseas. The Company is also a leading producer of Punjabi films in the country. Founded in 1975, it is one of the oldest companies in the Indian M&E Industry. Mr. Kumar Taurani and Mr. Ramesh Taurani, the co-founders of TIPS, are well-known names in the Indian M&E space with a proven track record of producing films that have wholesome entertainment for the entire family. The Company is engaged in the business of Production and Distribution of motion Pictures and acquisition and exploitation Music of Rights.TIL which has started as a trading firm in pre 1980s has grown to become a leading entertainment company in India in 3 decades. Taurani family initially commenced a trading business in the name of Jaihind Electronics in Bombay in 1980s. As a part of business, the Tauranis also dealt in gramophone records and pre-recorded audio cassettes of HMV, MIL, CBS and Oriental. In early 80s a partnership concern, M/s RK electronics with Ramesh S Taurani and Renu K Taurani as partners was formed. The firm did the conceptualising and planning of the album and its release, and used external manufacturing facilities to manufacture and record songs. In 1988, a new partnership firm, Tips Cassettes and Records Co was registered with Sadhuram Taurani and Kumar Taurani as partners. Thereafter, t

