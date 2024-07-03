iifl-logo-icon 1
Tips Industries Ltd Share Price

711.6
(-3.20%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:13 PM

  • Open736.95
  • Day's High737.9
  • 52 Wk High950
  • Prev. Close735.15
  • Day's Low705.15
  • 52 Wk Low 346.15
  • Turnover (lac)3,914.66
  • P/E61.73
  • Face Value1
  • Book Value21.21
  • EPS11.9
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)9,096.5
  • Div. Yield0.82
No Records Found

Tips Industries Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Entertainment

Open

736.95

Prev. Close

735.15

Turnover(Lac.)

3,914.66

Day's High

737.9

Day's Low

705.15

52 Week's High

950

52 Week's Low

346.15

Book Value

21.21

Face Value

1

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

9,096.5

P/E

61.73

EPS

11.9

Divi. Yield

0.82

Tips Industries Ltd Corporate Action

1 Jul 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

16 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 2

Record Date: 24 Oct, 2024

arrow

1 Jul 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 01 Jul, 2024

arrow

10 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

Tips Music Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Tips Music Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|04:10 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 64.15%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 64.15%

Non-Promoter- 9.86%

Institutions: 9.86%

Non-Institutions: 25.97%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Tips Industries Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

12.84

12.84

12.97

11.62

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

166.66

123.34

89.43

88.29

Net Worth

179.5

136.18

102.4

99.91

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Revenue

135.58

90.53

90.99

47.49

yoy growth (%)

49.76

-0.5

91.59

0.99

Raw materials

0

0

-28.66

-17.47

As % of sales

0

0

31.49

36.78

Employee costs

-6.25

-8.06

-7.42

-6.61

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Profit before tax

88.61

59.22

14.35

4

Depreciation

-0.74

-0.81

-1.17

-1.39

Tax paid

-24.06

-15.75

-3.01

-0.87

Working capital

9.95

44.43

-6.61

-28.79

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

49.76

-0.5

91.59

0.99

Op profit growth

56.31

-2,844.77

-120.97

-382.59

EBIT growth

49.7

304.7

37.71

-26.89

Net profit growth

48.5

283.34

262.27

5.03

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2004Mar-2003Mar-2002Mar-2001

Gross Sales

49.4

57.24

92.61

104.12

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

49.4

57.24

92.61

104.12

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

Other Income

5.9

18.31

3.03

1.59

Tips Industries Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Sun TV Network Ltd

SUNTV

687.4

15.227,083.47398.172.44900.16281.7

PVR Inox Ltd

PVRINOX

1,302.15

012,793-12.401,532.7728.97

Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd

ZEEL

125.51

18.8612,064.12307.30.81,871108.96

Saregama India Ltd

SAREGAMA

551.1

53.9610,644.4749.060.72213.4174.67

Tips Music Ltd

TIPSMUSIC

735.15

61.739,390.5148.160.8280.6115.57

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Tips Industries Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Managing Director

Kumar S Taurani

Executive Director

Ramesh S Taurani

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Bijal Patel

Executive Director

Girish Taurani

Independent Director

Tara Subramaniam

Independent Director

Shashikant Vyas

Independent Director

Rajan Singh

Additional Director

CHANDRASHEKAR PONNUSWAMY

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Tips Industries Ltd

Summary

Tips Industries Limited is a leading Company in the Media & Entertainment Industry, engaged in the production and distribution of films and leveraging its audio content library digitally in India and overseas. The Company is also a leading producer of Punjabi films in the country. Founded in 1975, it is one of the oldest companies in the Indian M&E Industry. Mr. Kumar Taurani and Mr. Ramesh Taurani, the co-founders of TIPS, are well-known names in the Indian M&E space with a proven track record of producing films that have wholesome entertainment for the entire family. The Company is engaged in the business of Production and Distribution of motion Pictures and acquisition and exploitation Music of Rights.TIL which has started as a trading firm in pre 1980s has grown to become a leading entertainment company in India in 3 decades. Taurani family initially commenced a trading business in the name of Jaihind Electronics in Bombay in 1980s. As a part of business, the Tauranis also dealt in gramophone records and pre-recorded audio cassettes of HMV, MIL, CBS and Oriental. In early 80s a partnership concern, M/s RK electronics with Ramesh S Taurani and Renu K Taurani as partners was formed. The firm did the conceptualising and planning of the album and its release, and used external manufacturing facilities to manufacture and record songs. In 1988, a new partnership firm, Tips Cassettes and Records Co was registered with Sadhuram Taurani and Kumar Taurani as partners. Thereafter, t
Company FAQs

What is the Tips Music Ltd share price today?

The Tips Music Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹711.6 today.

What is the Market Cap of Tips Music Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Tips Music Ltd is ₹9096.50 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Tips Music Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Tips Music Ltd is 61.73 and 47.15 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Tips Music Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Tips Music Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Tips Music Ltd is ₹346.15 and ₹950 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Tips Music Ltd?

Tips Music Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 147.66%, 3 Years at 64.63%, 1 Year at 110.52%, 6 Month at 63.28%, 3 Month at 0.60% and 1 Month at -15.50%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Tips Music Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Tips Music Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 64.15 %
Institutions - 9.87 %
Public - 25.98 %

