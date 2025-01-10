TO THE MEMBERS OF TIPS INDUSTRIES LIMITED Report on the Audit of the Financial Statements Opinion

We have audited the accompanying financial statements of Tips Industries Limited (the "Company"), which comprise the Balance Sheet as at March 31, 2024, and the Statement of Profit and Loss (including Other Comprehensive Income), Statement of Changes in Equity and Statement of Cash Flows for the year then ended, and notes to the financial statements, including a summary of material accounting policies and other explanatory information (hereinafter referred to as the "financial statements").

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid financial statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013 (the "Act") in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the Indian Accounting Standards prescribed under section 133 of the Act, ("Ind AS") and other accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at March 31, 2024 and total comprehensive income (comprising of profit and other comprehensive income), changes in equity and its cash flows for the year ended on that date.

Basis for opinion

We conducted our audit of the financial statements in accordance with the Standards on Auditing ("SA"s) specified under section 143(10) of the Act. Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India ("ICAI") together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the financial statements under the provisions of the Act and the Rules made thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the financial statements under the provisions of the Act and the Rules thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the ICAIs Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion on the financial statements.

Key Audit Matters

Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the financial statements of the current period. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the financial statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters.

Further, based on information and explanation given to us, we have determined that there are no key audit matters to communicate in our report.

Information other than the Financial Statements and Auditors Report thereon (Other Information)

The Companys Management and Board of Directors are responsible for the preparation of other information. The other information comprises the information included in the Companys annual report, but does not include the financial statements and auditors report thereon.

Our opinion on the financial statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of the financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the financial statements or our knowledge obtained in the audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated. If, based on the work we have performed, we conclude that there is a material misstatement of this other information; we are required to report that fact. We have nothing to report in this regard.

Management and Board of Directors Responsibility for the Financial Statements

The Companys Management and Board of Directors are responsible for the matters stated in section 134(5) of the Act with respect to the preparation of these financial statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance, including other comprehensive income, changes in equity and cash flows of the Company in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, including Ind AS specified under section 133 of the Act.

This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding of the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the financial statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the financial statements, Management and Board of Directors are responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless Board of Directors either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

The Board of Directors are also responsible for overseeing the Companys financial reporting process.

Auditors responsibilities for the Audit of the Financial Statements

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these financial statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also:

• Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

• Obtain an understanding of internal control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under section 143(3)(i) of the Act, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the company has adequate internal financial controls with reference to financial statements in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

• Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures in the financial statements made by Management and Board of Directors.

• Conclude on the appropriateness of Management and Board of Directors use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

• Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the financial statements of the current period and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditors report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

Report on other legal and regulatory requirements

1. As required by ‘The Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 (hereinafter referred to as the "Order"), issued by the Central Government of India in terms of sub - section 11 of section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013, we give in the "Annexure-A" a statement on the matters specified in paragraph 3 and 4 of the Order to the extent applicable.

2. (A) As required by Section 143 (3) of the Act, we report that:

a. We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purpose of our audit.

b. In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books except for the matters stated in the paragraph 2(B)(f) below on reporting under Rule 11(g) of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules,2014 (as amended).

c. The Balance Sheet, the Statement of Profit and Loss (including other comprehensive income), the Statement of Changes in Equity and the Statement of Cash Flows dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the books of account.

d. In our opinion, the aforesaid financial statements comply with the Ind AS specified under Section 133 of the Act.

e. On the basis of the written representations received from the directors as on March 31, 2024 taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on March 31, 2024 from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164 (2) of the Act.

f. The modification relating to the maintenance of accounts and other matters connected therewith are as stated in the paragraph 2(A)(b) above on reporting under Section 143(3)(b) and paragraph 2(B)(f) below on reporting under Rule 11(g) of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules,2014 (as amended).

g. With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls with reference to financial statements of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate Report in "Annexure-B".

(B) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us:

a. The Company has disclosed the impact of pending litigations as at March 31, 2024 on its financial position in its financial statements – Refer Note No. 34(1)(A)(a) to the financial statements.

b. The Company did not have any long-term contracts including derivative contracts for which there were any material foreseeable losses.

c. There has been no delay in transferring amounts, required to be transferred, to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company.

d. (i) The Management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, as disclosed in the Note No. 34(15)(2) of the financial statements no funds (which are material either individually or in the aggregate) have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the Company to or in any other person(s) or entity (ies), including foreign entities ("Intermediaries"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediary shall, whether, directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Company ("Ultimate

Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries.

(ii) The Management has represented, that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, as disclosed in the Note No. 34(15)(2) of the financial statements no funds (which are material either individually or in the aggregate) have been received by the Company from any person(s) or entity(ies), including foreign entities ("Funding Parties"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Company shall, whether, directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding Parties ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like or behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries.

(iii) Based on the audit procedures that have been considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to believe that the representations under sub-clause (i) and (ii) of Rule 11(e), as provided under d(i) and d(ii) above, contain any material misstatement.

e. The final dividend paid by the Company during the year in respect of the same declared for the previous year is in accordance with section 123 of the Companies Act 2013 to the extent it applies to payment of dividend.

As stated in Note No. 34(11)(b) to the financial statements, the interim dividend declared and paid by the Company during the year and until the date of this report is in compliance with Section 123 of the Act. The Board of Directors of the Company has not proposed final dividend for the year.

f. Based on our examination, which included test checks, the Company has used accounting software for maintaining its books of account for the financial year ended March 31,2024 which has a feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility and the same has operated throughout the year for all relevant transactions recorded in the software. In respect of vendor and customer master records wherein the accounting software did not have the audit trail feature enabled for the period April 01, 2023 to January 09, 2024. The Company has enabled the audit trail feature for vendor and customer master records from January 10, 2024 onwards. Further, during the course of our audit we did not come across any instance of audit trail feature being tampered with in respect of the accounting software.

2. (C) With respect to the matter to be included in the Auditors Report under section 197(16) of the Act:

In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the remuneration paid by the company to its directors during the current year is in accordance with the provisions of Section 197 of the Act read with Schedule V of the Act. The remuneration paid to any director is not in excess of the limit laid down under Section 197 of the Act.

For SSPA & Associates Chartered Accountants

Firm Registration No. 131069W

Parag Ved Partner Place: Mumbai Membership No. 102432 Date: April 29, 2024 UDIN: 24102432BKCIYQ2882

ANNEXURE A TO THE INDEPENDENT AUDITORS REPORT ON THE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS OF TIPS INDUSTRIES LIMITED FOR THE YEAR ENDED MARCH 31, 2024 i. In respect of Property, Plant and Equipment

(a) (A) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars, including quantitative details and situation of Property, Plant and Equipment, Right of use assets and Investment Property.

(B) The Company has no Intangible Assets during the year. (b) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has a regular programme of physical verification of its Property, Plant and Equipment by which all property, plant and equipment including investment properties are verified in a phased manner over a period of three years. In accordance with this programme, certain property, plant and equipment were verified during the year. In our opinion, this periodicity of physical verification is reasonable having regard to the size of the Company and the nature of its assets. No material discrepancies were noticed on such verification.

(c) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the title deeds of immovable properties disclosed in Note No. 4 to the financial statement included in Investment Property are held in the name of the Company. Further in respect of immovable properties taken on lease and disclosed as right to use assets in the financial statements, the lease agreements are in the name of the Company. (d) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not revalued any of its Property, Plant and Equipment (including right-of-use assets) during the year.

(e) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, there are no proceedings have been initiated during the year or are pending against the Company as at March 31, 2024 for holding any benami property under the Benami Transactions (Prohibition) Act, 1988, as amended, and rules made thereunder.

ii. In respect of Inventories:

(a) The company does not have any inventory and hence reporting under clause 3(ii)(a) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not been sanctioned working capital limits in excess of five crore rupees in aggregate, at any point of time during the year, from banks or financial institutions on the basis of security of current assets and hence reporting under clause 3(ii)(b) of the Order is not applicable to the Company. iii. According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not made any investments, provided guarantee or security or granted any advances in the nature of loans, secured or unsecured, to companies, firms, limited liability partnerships or any other parties during the year. The Company has granted unsecured loans to below parties during the year in respect of which the requisite information is as below. The Company has not granted any loan, secured or unsecured, to, firms or limited liability partnerships during the year.

(a) Based on the audit procedures carried on by us and as per the information and explanations given to us, the Company has provided loans, details of same are given below:

(INR in Lakhs)

Particulars Loans Aggregate amount of Loan granted during the year - Other 217.22 Balance amount of Loan outstanding as at balance sheet date - Other 275.64

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us and based on the audit procedures conducted by us, in our opinion the terms and conditions of the loans granted during the year are prima facie, not prejudicial to the interest of the Company.

(c) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the

Company, in the case of loans given, in our opinion the repayment of principal and payment of interest has been stipulated and the repayments or receipts have been regular. Further, the Company has not given any advance in the nature of loan to any party during the year.

(d) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, there is no overdue amount for more than ninety days in respect of loans given. Further, the Company has not given any advance in the nature of loan to any party during the year. (e) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has granted loan which had fallen due during the year and such loan was extended during the year.

The aggregate amount of such dues extended and the percentage of the aggregate to the total loans granted during the year are as follows:

(INR in Lakhs)

Name of the parties (Other) Aggregate amount if overdue of existing loans renewed or extended or settled by fresh loan Advantage Raheja Hotel Pvt. Ltd. 250.00 Percentage of the aggregate to the total 115% loans or advances in the nature of loan granted during the year.

(f) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not granted any loans or advances in the nature of loans either repayable on demand or without specifying any terms or period of repayment. iv. According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has complied with the provisions of Section 185 and 186 of the Companies Act, 2013 in respect of loans granted. The Company has not made any investments or provided any guarantee or security to the parties covered under Section 185 and 186 of the Companies Act, 2013. v. According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not accepted deposits or amounts which are deemed to be deposits from public in accordance with the provisions of Sections 73 to 76 or any other relevant provisions of the Act and the rules framed thereunder, except in respect of an advance received from the customer which has arisen on account of arrangement with the customer. As per the independent opinion obtained by the Company, which states as per Rule 2(1)(c)(xii)(e) of the Acceptance of Deposits Rules, 2014 provides that where advance is received and services are provided for over a period of five years in accordance with a proper agreement in place and if that is as per industry practice will be not be considered as deemed deposits as per provisions of the above sections. vi. According to the information and explanations given to us, the Central Government of India has not prescribed the maintenance of cost records under sub-section (1) of Section 148 of the Act for any of the products manufactured by it (and/or services provided by it). Accordingly, reporting under clause 3(vi) of the Order is not applicable to the Company. vii. In respect of statutory dues: The Company does not have liability in respect of Service tax, Duty of excise, Sales tax and Value added tax during the year since effective July 01, 2017, these statutory dues has been subsumed into GST.

(a) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, in our opinion, the Company is generally regular in depositing the undisputed statutory dues including Provident Fund, Employees State Insurance, Income-tax, Goods and Service tax, cess and other statutory dues as applicable with the appropriate authorities. As explained to us, Duty of Custom is not applicable to the Company for the current year. According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, in our opinion, the Company has no undisputed amounts payable in respect of Provident Fund, Employees State Insurance, Income-tax, Goods and Service tax, cess and other statutory dues were in arrears as at March 31, 2024 for a period more than six months from the date they became payable. As explained to us, Duty of Custom is not applicable to the Company for the current year.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, statutory dues relating to Goods and Service Tax, Provident Fund, Income-Tax, Duty of Customs or Cess or other statutory dues which have not been deposited on account of any dispute are as follows:

Name of the Statue Nature of dues Amount (INR in Lakhs)* Period to which the amount relates Forum where the dispute is pending Central Excise Act, 1944 Service Tax 177.62 FY 2014-15 to FY 2016-17 Commissioner of CGST and CEX (Appeals - III) Income Tax Act, 1961 Income Tax 17.57 FY 2019-20 Central Processing System Income Tax Act, 1961 Income Tax 21.95 FY 2017-18 The Asstt. Commissioned of Income Tax

*Amount is net of payments made under dispute viii. According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not surrendered or disclosed any transactions, previously unrecorded as income in the books of account, in the tax assessments under the Income Tax Act, 1961 as income during the year. ix. In respect of borrowings: (a) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not taken any loans or other borrowings from any lenders during the year. Hence reporting under clause 3(ix)(a) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not been declared wilful defaulter by any bank or financial institution or other lender or government or any government authority.

(c) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not taken any term loan during the year, hence, reporting under clause 3(ix)(c) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(d) According to the information and explanations given to us and on an overall examination of the financial statements of the Company, the Company has not raised any funds on short term basis during the year, hence, reporting under clause 3(ix)(d) of the Order is not applicable to the Company. (e) According to the information and explanations given to us and on an overall examination of the financial statements of the Company, we report that the Company did not have any subsidiaries, joint ventures or associate companies during the year. Accordingly, reporting under clause 3(ix)(e) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

f) According to the information and explanations given to us and procedures performed by us, we report that the Company did not have any subsidiaries, joint ventures or associate companies during the year. Accordingly, reporting under clause 3(ix)(f) of the Order is not applicable to the Company. x. In respect of IPO / FPO and Private Placement / Preferential Allotment: (a) The Company has not raised any money by way of initial public offer or further public offer (including debt instruments) during the year and hence reporting under clause 3(x)(a) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not made any preferential allotment or private placement of shares or convertible debentures (fully or partly or optionally convertible) during the year. Accordingly, reporting under clause 3(x)(b) of the Order is not applicable to the Company. xi. In respect of fraud and whistle blower complaints: (a) Based on examination of the books and records of the Company and according to the information and explanations given to us, no fraud by the Company or no fraud on the Company has been noticed or reported during the year. (b) According to the information and explanations given to us, no report under sub-section (12) of section 143 of the Companies Act has been filed in Form ADT- 4 as prescribed under rule 13 of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 with the Central Government, during the year and upto the date of this report.

(c) As represented to us by the Management, there are no whistle blower complaints received by the Company during the year. Accordingly, the reporting under clause 3(xi)(c) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

xii. According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company is not a Nidhi company and the Nidhi Rules, 2014 are not applicable to it. Accordingly, reporting under clause 3(xii) of the Order is not applicable to the Company. xiii. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the transactions with the related parties are in compliance with provisions of sections 177 and 188 of Companies Act, 2013 where applicable and the details of such related party transactions have been disclosed in the financial statements as required under Indian Accounting Standard (Ind AS) 24, Related Party Disclosures specified under Section 133 of the Act, read with Rule 7 of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014. xiv. In respect of Internal audit system: (a) Based on information and explanations provided to us and our audit procedures, in our opinion, the Company has adequate internal audit system commensurate with the size and nature of its business.

(b) We have considered the internal audit reports of the Company issued till date for the period under audit. xv. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not entered into any non-cash transactions with its directors or persons connected to its directors. Accordingly, provisions of section 192 of the Companies Act, 2013 are not applicable to the Company. xvi. In respect of registration with RBI and reporting for Core Investment Company: (a) The Company is not required to be registered under Section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934. Accordingly, reporting under clause 3(xvi)(a) of the Order is not applicable.

(b) The Company is not required to be registered under Section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934.Accordingly, reporting under clause 3(xvi)(b) of the Order is not applicable. (c) The Company is not a Core Investment Company (CIC) as defined in the regulations made by the Reserve Bank of India. Accordingly, reporting under clause 3(xvi)(c) of the Order is not applicable.

(d) The Company is not part of any group (as per the provisions of the Core Investment Companies (Reserve Bank) Directions, 2016 as amended). Accordingly, reporting under clause 3(xvi) (d) of the Order is not applicable.

xvii. The Company has not incurred cash losses during the financial year covered during our audit and the immediately preceding financial year. xviii. There has been no resignation of the statutory auditors during the year. Accordingly, clause 3(xviii) of the order is not applicable. xix. According to the information and explanation given to us and on the basis of the financial ratios, ageing and expected dates of realization of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the financial statements and our knowledge of the Board of Directors and Management plans and based on our examination of the evidence supporting the assumptions, nothing has come to our attention, which causes us to believe that any material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report indicating that Company is not capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date. We, however, state that this is not an assurance as to the future viability of the Company. We further state that our reporting is based on the facts up to the date of the audit report and we neither give any guarantee nor any assurance that all liabilities falling due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date, will get discharged by the Company as and when they fall due. xx. In respect of unspent amount towards CSR: a) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, there are no unspent amount under subsection (5) of Section 135 of the Act pursuant to any project other than ongoing projects. Accordingly, clause 3(xx)(a) of the Order is not applicable. b) According to the information and explanations given to us, in respect of ongoing projects, the Company has transferred the unspent amount to a Special Account within a period of 30 days from the end of the financial year in compliance with Section 135(6) of the said Act.

ANNEXURE B TO THE INDEPENDENT AUDITORS REPORT ON THE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS OF TIPS INDUSTRIES LIMITED FOR THE YEAR ENDED MARCH 31, 2024

Report on the Internal Financial Controls with reference to the aforesaid financial statement under Clause (i) of Sub-section 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 (the "Act")

(Referred to in paragraph 2(A)(g) under ‘Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements section of our report of even date)

Opinion

We have audited the internal financial controls with reference to financial statements of Tips Industries Limited (the "Company") as of March 31, 2024 in conjunction with our audit of the financial statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

In our opinion, the Company has, in all material respects, an adequate internal financial controls system with reference to financial statements and such internal financial controls were operating effectively as at March 31, 2024, based on the internal financial controls with reference to financial statements criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal controls stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (the "Guidance Note").

Managements and Board of Directors Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

The Companys Management and Board of Directors are responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal controls with references to financial statements criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal controls stated in the Guidance Note. These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Act.

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls with reference to financial statements based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note and the Standards on Auditing, issued by ICAI and deemed to be prescribed under section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls with reference to financial statements. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls with reference to financial statements was established and maintained and whether such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls with reference to financial statements and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls with reference to financial statements included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgement, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Companys internal financial controls with reference to financial statements.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls with reference to Financial Statements

A companys internal financial controls with reference to financial statements is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A companys internal financial controls with reference to financial statements includes those policies and procedures that (1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company; (2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorisations of management and directors of the company; and (3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorised acquisition, use, or disposition of the companys assets that could have a material effect on the financial statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls with reference to Financial Statements

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls with reference to financial statements, including the possibility of collusion or improper Management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls with reference to financial statements to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial controls with reference to financial statements may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

