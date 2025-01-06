Tips Industries Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
88.61
59.22
14.35
4
Depreciation
-0.74
-0.81
-1.17
-1.39
Tax paid
-24.06
-15.75
-3.01
-0.87
Working capital
9.95
44.43
-6.61
-28.79
Other operating items
Operating
73.76
87.08
3.54
-27.05
Capital expenditure
-15.03
0.39
-9.38
0.03
Free cash flow
58.73
87.47
-5.83
-27.02
Equity raised
113.16
109.53
110.08
107.36
Investing
-12.6
12.42
5.51
-0.12
Financing
0
-1.89
-23.87
-28.48
Dividends paid
0
0
0
1.43
Net in cash
159.3
207.53
85.89
53.17
