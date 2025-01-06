iifl-logo-icon 1
Tips Industries Ltd Cash Flow Statement

711.6
(-3.20%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:13 PM

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Profit before tax

88.61

59.22

14.35

4

Depreciation

-0.74

-0.81

-1.17

-1.39

Tax paid

-24.06

-15.75

-3.01

-0.87

Working capital

9.95

44.43

-6.61

-28.79

Other operating items

Operating

73.76

87.08

3.54

-27.05

Capital expenditure

-15.03

0.39

-9.38

0.03

Free cash flow

58.73

87.47

-5.83

-27.02

Equity raised

113.16

109.53

110.08

107.36

Investing

-12.6

12.42

5.51

-0.12

Financing

0

-1.89

-23.87

-28.48

Dividends paid

0

0

0

1.43

Net in cash

159.3

207.53

85.89

53.17

