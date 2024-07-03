iifl-logo-icon 1
Tips Industries Ltd Nine Monthly Results

695.8
(-4.23%)
Jan 8, 2025|03:31:15 PM

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Dec-2003Dec-2002Dec-2001Dec-2000

Gross Sales

42.56

48.13

69.27

87.94

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

42.56

48.13

69.27

87.94

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

Other Income

3.57

1.78

7.48

1.64

Total Income

46.13

49.91

76.76

89.59

Total Expenditure

36.27

59.77

73.79

54.27

PBIDT

9.86

-9.85

2.97

35.31

Interest

3.75

0.99

0.3

1.87

PBDT

6.11

-10.85

2.67

33.45

Depreciation

0.73

1.89

41.68

15.71

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

Tax

0.37

0

0

1.33

Deferred Tax

0

0

0

0

Reported Profit After Tax

5

-12.75

-39.02

16.4

Minority Interest After NP

0

0

0

0

Net Profit after Minority Interest

5

-12.75

-39.02

16.4

Extra-ordinary Items

0

0

-16.62

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

5

-12.75

-22.39

16.4

EPS (Unit Curr.)

3.95

0

0

0

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

Equity

12.64

12.01

12.01

12.01

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

23.19

-20.48

4.28

40.15

PBDTM(%)

14.35

-22.54

3.85

38.03

PATM(%)

11.74

-26.49

-56.32

18.65

