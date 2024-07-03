Tips Industries Ltd Nine Monthly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Dec-2003
|Dec-2002
|Dec-2001
|Dec-2000
Gross Sales
42.56
48.13
69.27
87.94
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
42.56
48.13
69.27
87.94
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
Other Income
3.57
1.78
7.48
1.64
Total Income
46.13
49.91
76.76
89.59
Total Expenditure
36.27
59.77
73.79
54.27
PBIDT
9.86
-9.85
2.97
35.31
Interest
3.75
0.99
0.3
1.87
PBDT
6.11
-10.85
2.67
33.45
Depreciation
0.73
1.89
41.68
15.71
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
Tax
0.37
0
0
1.33
Deferred Tax
0
0
0
0
Reported Profit After Tax
5
-12.75
-39.02
16.4
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
5
-12.75
-39.02
16.4
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
-16.62
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
5
-12.75
-22.39
16.4
EPS (Unit Curr.)
3.95
0
0
0
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
Equity
12.64
12.01
12.01
12.01
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
23.19
-20.48
4.28
40.15
PBDTM(%)
14.35
-22.54
3.85
38.03
PATM(%)
11.74
-26.49
-56.32
18.65
