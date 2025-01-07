Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Revenue
135.58
90.53
90.99
47.49
yoy growth (%)
49.76
-0.5
91.59
0.99
Raw materials
0
0
-28.66
-17.47
As % of sales
0
0
31.49
36.78
Employee costs
-6.25
-8.06
-7.42
-6.61
As % of sales
4.61
8.91
8.16
13.91
Other costs
-43.09
-27.29
-56.91
-13.83
As % of sales (Other Cost)
31.78
30.15
62.54
29.12
Operating profit
86.23
55.16
-2
9.58
OPM
63.59
60.93
-2.2
20.17
Depreciation
-0.74
-0.81
-1.17
-1.39
Interest expense
-0.07
-0.02
-0.28
-6.63
Other income
3.2
4.89
17.82
2.44
Profit before tax
88.61
59.22
14.35
4
Taxes
-24.06
-15.75
-3.01
-0.87
Tax rate
-27.15
-26.6
-21.01
-21.75
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
64.55
43.46
11.33
3.13
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
64.55
43.46
11.33
3.13
yoy growth (%)
48.5
283.34
262.27
5.03
NPM
47.61
48.01
12.46
6.59
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.