iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Tips Industries Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

727
(2.16%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:29:59 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Tips Industries Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Revenue

135.58

90.53

90.99

47.49

yoy growth (%)

49.76

-0.5

91.59

0.99

Raw materials

0

0

-28.66

-17.47

As % of sales

0

0

31.49

36.78

Employee costs

-6.25

-8.06

-7.42

-6.61

As % of sales

4.61

8.91

8.16

13.91

Other costs

-43.09

-27.29

-56.91

-13.83

As % of sales (Other Cost)

31.78

30.15

62.54

29.12

Operating profit

86.23

55.16

-2

9.58

OPM

63.59

60.93

-2.2

20.17

Depreciation

-0.74

-0.81

-1.17

-1.39

Interest expense

-0.07

-0.02

-0.28

-6.63

Other income

3.2

4.89

17.82

2.44

Profit before tax

88.61

59.22

14.35

4

Taxes

-24.06

-15.75

-3.01

-0.87

Tax rate

-27.15

-26.6

-21.01

-21.75

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

64.55

43.46

11.33

3.13

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

64.55

43.46

11.33

3.13

yoy growth (%)

48.5

283.34

262.27

5.03

NPM

47.61

48.01

12.46

6.59

Tips Industries : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Tips Industries Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.