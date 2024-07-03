iifl-logo-icon 1
Tips Industries Ltd Half Yearly Results

695.8
(-4.23%)
Jan 8, 2025|03:31:15 PM

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2004Sept-2003Mar-2003Sept-2002

Gross Sales

13.43

35.95

24.55

32.68

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

13.43

35.95

24.55

32.68

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

Other Income

3.45

2.46

17.15

1.15

Total Income

16.88

38.41

41.72

33.84

Total Expenditure

15.22

30.59

64.08

34.58

PBIDT

1.65

7.82

-22.37

-0.74

Interest

1.84

2.61

0.49

0.57

PBDT

-0.18

5.21

-22.86

-1.32

Depreciation

0.61

0.6

0.34

1.23

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

Tax

0.02

0.31

0

0

Deferred Tax

0

0

-4.86

0

Reported Profit After Tax

-0.81

4.3

-18.35

-2.54

Minority Interest After NP

0

0

0

0

Net Profit after Minority Interest

-0.81

4.3

-18.35

-2.54

Extra-ordinary Items

0

0

9.72

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

-0.81

4.3

-28.07

-2.54

EPS (Unit Curr.)

0

3.57

0

0

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

Equity

12.64

0

12.01

0

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

12.35

21.77

-91.08

-2.26

PBDTM(%)

-

-

-

-

PATM(%)

-6.1

11.95

-74.71

-7.8

