Tips Industries Ltd Half Yearly Results

|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2004
|Sept-2003
|Mar-2003
|Sept-2002
Gross Sales
13.43
35.95
24.55
32.68
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
13.43
35.95
24.55
32.68
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
Other Income
3.45
2.46
17.15
1.15
Total Income
16.88
38.41
41.72
33.84
Total Expenditure
15.22
30.59
64.08
34.58
PBIDT
1.65
7.82
-22.37
-0.74
Interest
1.84
2.61
0.49
0.57
PBDT
-0.18
5.21
-22.86
-1.32
Depreciation
0.61
0.6
0.34
1.23
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
Tax
0.02
0.31
0
0
Deferred Tax
0
0
-4.86
0
Reported Profit After Tax
-0.81
4.3
-18.35
-2.54
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
-0.81
4.3
-18.35
-2.54
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
9.72
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
-0.81
4.3
-28.07
-2.54
EPS (Unit Curr.)
0
3.57
0
0
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
Equity
12.64
0
12.01
0
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
12.35
21.77
-91.08
-2.26
PBDTM(%)
-
-
-
-
PATM(%)
-6.1
11.95
-74.71
-7.8
