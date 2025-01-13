iifl-logo-icon 1
Tips Industries Ltd Balance Sheet

690.95
(0.69%)
Jan 13, 2025|11:54:56 AM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

12.84

12.84

12.97

11.62

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

166.66

123.34

89.43

88.29

Net Worth

179.5

136.18

102.4

99.91

Minority Interest

Debt

5.01

3.84

0

0

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0.43

0.02

0

2.45

Total Liabilities

184.94

140.04

102.4

102.36

Fixed Assets

7.97

5.11

6.51

14.58

Intangible Assets

Investments

91.28

13.12

5.44

18.04

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0.99

0.56

0.39

0.1

Networking Capital

-46.49

25.5

28.14

37.5

Inventories

0

0

0

0

Inventory Days

0

0

Sundry Debtors

26.34

20.27

17.92

15.07

Debtor Days

48.24

60.75

Other Current Assets

81.53

57.91

54.59

68.93

Sundry Creditors

-14.68

-15.96

-4.18

-6.27

Creditor Days

11.25

25.27

Other Current Liabilities

-139.68

-36.72

-40.19

-40.23

Cash

131.19

95.73

61.93

33.48

Total Assets

184.94

140.02

102.41

103.7

