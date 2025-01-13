Tips Industries Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
12.84
12.84
12.97
11.62
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
166.66
123.34
89.43
88.29
Net Worth
179.5
136.18
102.4
99.91
Minority Interest
Debt
5.01
3.84
0
0
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0.43
0.02
0
2.45
Total Liabilities
184.94
140.04
102.4
102.36
Fixed Assets
7.97
5.11
6.51
14.58
Intangible Assets
Investments
91.28
13.12
5.44
18.04
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0.99
0.56
0.39
0.1
Networking Capital
-46.49
25.5
28.14
37.5
Inventories
0
0
0
0
Inventory Days
0
0
Sundry Debtors
26.34
20.27
17.92
15.07
Debtor Days
48.24
60.75
Other Current Assets
81.53
57.91
54.59
68.93
Sundry Creditors
-14.68
-15.96
-4.18
-6.27
Creditor Days
11.25
25.27
Other Current Liabilities
-139.68
-36.72
-40.19
-40.23
Cash
131.19
95.73
61.93
33.48
Total Assets
184.94
140.02
102.41
103.7
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.