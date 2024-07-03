iifl-logo-icon 1
Tips Industries Ltd Annually Results

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2004Mar-2003Mar-2002Mar-2001

Gross Sales

49.4

57.24

92.61

104.12

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

49.4

57.24

92.61

104.12

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

Other Income

5.9

18.31

3.03

1.59

Total Income

55.31

75.55

95.65

105.7

Total Expenditure

45.81

98.66

60.2

73.55

PBIDT

9.48

-23.11

35.45

32.15

Interest

4.46

1.07

0.88

0.3

PBDT

5.03

-24.18

34.56

31.86

Depreciation

1.21

1.57

53.15

23.96

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

Tax

0.34

0

0

0.69

Deferred Tax

0

-4.86

0

0

Reported Profit After Tax

3.48

-20.89

-18.6

7.19

Minority Interest After NP

0

0

0

0

Net Profit after Minority Interest

3.48

-20.89

-18.6

7.19

Extra-ordinary Items

0

9.72

0

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

3.48

-30.62

-18.6

7.19

EPS (Unit Curr.)

2.75

0

0

5.98

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

Equity

12.64

12.01

12.01

12.01

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

37,48,467

38,45,900

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

31.19

32

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

19.21

-40.37

38.27

30.88

PBDTM(%)

10.18

-42.24

37.31

30.59

PATM(%)

7.04

-36.51

-20.08

6.9

