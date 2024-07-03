Tips Industries Ltd Annually Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2004
|Mar-2003
|Mar-2002
|Mar-2001
Gross Sales
49.4
57.24
92.61
104.12
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
49.4
57.24
92.61
104.12
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
Other Income
5.9
18.31
3.03
1.59
Total Income
55.31
75.55
95.65
105.7
Total Expenditure
45.81
98.66
60.2
73.55
PBIDT
9.48
-23.11
35.45
32.15
Interest
4.46
1.07
0.88
0.3
PBDT
5.03
-24.18
34.56
31.86
Depreciation
1.21
1.57
53.15
23.96
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
Tax
0.34
0
0
0.69
Deferred Tax
0
-4.86
0
0
Reported Profit After Tax
3.48
-20.89
-18.6
7.19
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
3.48
-20.89
-18.6
7.19
Extra-ordinary Items
0
9.72
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
3.48
-30.62
-18.6
7.19
EPS (Unit Curr.)
2.75
0
0
5.98
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
Equity
12.64
12.01
12.01
12.01
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
37,48,467
38,45,900
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
31.19
32
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
19.21
-40.37
38.27
30.88
PBDTM(%)
10.18
-42.24
37.31
30.59
PATM(%)
7.04
-36.51
-20.08
6.9
