|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|16 Oct 2024
|10 Oct 2024
|Tips Music Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 16/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for quarter and half year ended September 30 2024 Outcome of Board Meeting Board approves Interim Dividend (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 16.10.2024)
|Board Meeting
|24 Jul 2024
|12 Jul 2024
|TIPS INDUSTRIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 24/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter ended June 30 2024 and Declaration of interim dividend if any for the financial year 2024-25 Outcome of Board Meeting (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 24.07.2024)
|Board Meeting
|29 Apr 2024
|23 Apr 2024
|TIPS INDUSTRIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/04/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Audited Financial Results for the quarter and year ended March 31 2024 Audited Financial Results - March 31, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 29.04.2024)
|Board Meeting
|28 Feb 2024
|23 Feb 2024
|TIPS INDUSTRIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 28/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Buyback of equity shares of the Company Outcome of the Board Meeting - Proposal for buyback of equity shares of the Company (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 28.02.2024)
|Board Meeting
|23 Jan 2024
|16 Jan 2024
|TIPS INDUSTRIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 23/01/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited Financial Results for the Quarter and Nine Months Ended December 31 2023 And Declaration of Interim Dividend If Any Board of Directors of the Company held today i.e. Tuesday,January 23, 2024, the Board inter alia has: 1. Approved the Unaudited Financial Results along with Limited Review Report for the quarter and nine months ended December 31, 2023, which is enclosed herewith. 2. Declared a third interim dividend for the financial year 2023-2024 of Rs. 3/- per equity share (i.e.300%) on the fully paid-up equity shares of the face value of Re. 1/- per share. 3. Fixed February 1, 2024, as the Record Date towards payment of third Interim Dividend. The Interim Dividend will be paid on or before February 16, 2024. The Board Meeting commenced at 1:45 p.m. and concluded at 2:35 p.m. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 23.01.2024)
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.