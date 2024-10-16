iifl-logo-icon 1
Tips Industries Ltd Board Meeting

693.25
(1.15%)
Jan 16, 2025|01:44:51 PM

Tips Industries CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting16 Oct 202410 Oct 2024
Tips Music Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 16/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for quarter and half year ended September 30 2024 Outcome of Board Meeting Board approves Interim Dividend (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 16.10.2024)
Board Meeting24 Jul 202412 Jul 2024
TIPS INDUSTRIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 24/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter ended June 30 2024 and Declaration of interim dividend if any for the financial year 2024-25 Outcome of Board Meeting (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 24.07.2024)
Board Meeting29 Apr 202423 Apr 2024
TIPS INDUSTRIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/04/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Audited Financial Results for the quarter and year ended March 31 2024 Audited Financial Results - March 31, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 29.04.2024)
Board Meeting28 Feb 202423 Feb 2024
TIPS INDUSTRIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 28/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Buyback of equity shares of the Company Outcome of the Board Meeting - Proposal for buyback of equity shares of the Company (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 28.02.2024)
Board Meeting23 Jan 202416 Jan 2024
TIPS INDUSTRIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 23/01/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited Financial Results for the Quarter and Nine Months Ended December 31 2023 And Declaration of Interim Dividend If Any Board of Directors of the Company held today i.e. Tuesday,January 23, 2024, the Board inter alia has: 1. Approved the Unaudited Financial Results along with Limited Review Report for the quarter and nine months ended December 31, 2023, which is enclosed herewith. 2. Declared a third interim dividend for the financial year 2023-2024 of Rs. 3/- per equity share (i.e.300%) on the fully paid-up equity shares of the face value of Re. 1/- per share. 3. Fixed February 1, 2024, as the Record Date towards payment of third Interim Dividend. The Interim Dividend will be paid on or before February 16, 2024. The Board Meeting commenced at 1:45 p.m. and concluded at 2:35 p.m. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 23.01.2024)

