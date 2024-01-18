Outcome of Board Meeting Board approves Interim Dividend Declared a second interim dividend for the financial year 2024-2025 of Rs. 2/- per equity share (i.e. 200%) on the fully paid-up equity shares of the face value of Re. 1/-per share. Fixed October 24, 2024, as the Record Date towards payment of second Interim Dividend. The Interim Dividend will be paid on or before November 12, 2024.