|Purpose
|Announcement Date
|Ex-Date
|Record Date
|Dividend Amount
|Dividend per Share
|Remark
|Dividend
|16 Oct 2024
|24 Oct 2024
|24 Oct 2024
|2
|200
|Interim 2
|Outcome of Board Meeting Board approves Interim Dividend Declared a second interim dividend for the financial year 2024-2025 of Rs. 2/- per equity share (i.e. 200%) on the fully paid-up equity shares of the face value of Re. 1/-per share. Fixed October 24, 2024, as the Record Date towards payment of second Interim Dividend. The Interim Dividend will be paid on or before November 12, 2024.
|Dividend
|24 Jul 2024
|1 Aug 2024
|1 Aug 2024
|2
|200
|Interim
|Outcome of Board Meeting
|Dividend
|23 Jan 2024
|1 Feb 2024
|1 Feb 2024
|3
|300
|Interim 3
|Board of Directors of the Company held today i.e. Tuesday,January 23, 2024, the Board inter alia has: Declared a third interim dividend for the financial year 2023-2024 of Rs. 3/- per equity share (i.e.300%) on the fully paid-up equity shares of the face value of Re. 1/- per share.
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.