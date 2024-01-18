iifl-logo-icon 1
694.9
(1.39%)
Jan 16, 2025|03:29:56 PM

PurposeAnnouncement DateEx-DateRecord DateDividend AmountDividend per ShareRemark
Dividend16 Oct 202424 Oct 202424 Oct 20242200Interim 2
Outcome of Board Meeting Board approves Interim Dividend Declared a second interim dividend for the financial year 2024-2025 of Rs. 2/- per equity share (i.e. 200%) on the fully paid-up equity shares of the face value of Re. 1/-per share. Fixed October 24, 2024, as the Record Date towards payment of second Interim Dividend. The Interim Dividend will be paid on or before November 12, 2024.
Dividend24 Jul 20241 Aug 20241 Aug 20242200Interim
Outcome of Board Meeting
Dividend23 Jan 20241 Feb 20241 Feb 20243300Interim 3
Board of Directors of the Company held today i.e. Tuesday,January 23, 2024, the Board inter alia has: Declared a third interim dividend for the financial year 2023-2024 of Rs. 3/- per equity share (i.e.300%) on the fully paid-up equity shares of the face value of Re. 1/- per share.

