Tips Industries Ltd Summary

Tips Industries Limited is a leading Company in the Media & Entertainment Industry, engaged in the production and distribution of films and leveraging its audio content library digitally in India and overseas. The Company is also a leading producer of Punjabi films in the country. Founded in 1975, it is one of the oldest companies in the Indian M&E Industry. Mr. Kumar Taurani and Mr. Ramesh Taurani, the co-founders of TIPS, are well-known names in the Indian M&E space with a proven track record of producing films that have wholesome entertainment for the entire family. The Company is engaged in the business of Production and Distribution of motion Pictures and acquisition and exploitation Music of Rights.TIL which has started as a trading firm in pre 1980s has grown to become a leading entertainment company in India in 3 decades. Taurani family initially commenced a trading business in the name of Jaihind Electronics in Bombay in 1980s. As a part of business, the Tauranis also dealt in gramophone records and pre-recorded audio cassettes of HMV, MIL, CBS and Oriental. In early 80s a partnership concern, M/s RK electronics with Ramesh S Taurani and Renu K Taurani as partners was formed. The firm did the conceptualising and planning of the album and its release, and used external manufacturing facilities to manufacture and record songs. In 1988, a new partnership firm, Tips Cassettes and Records Co was registered with Sadhuram Taurani and Kumar Taurani as partners. Thereafter, their first major music release in Bollywood, Patthar ke Phool hit the market. In 1990, Tips set up its first manufacturing facility at Palghar, Maharashtra.In 19992, M/s RK Electronics was dissolved and merged with the partnership firm M/s Tips Cassettes and Records Co and the reconstituted partners were Ramesh Taurani, Kumar Taurani, Renu Taurani and Varsha Taurani. In 1996, M/s Tips Cassettes & Records Co was reconstituted with the joining of Shyam Lakhani, Kavita Lakhani and Rajeev Sogani as partners and renamed as M/s Tips Industries.Presently the company is in the business of manufacturing and marketing of pre-recorded audio cassettes, blank audio cassettes and replicated CDs. The company has a plant in Silvassa for the manufacture of blank audio cassettes with a capacity of 21 lacs audio cassettes p.a. and a facility of recording of audio cassettes with a capacity of 271.80 lacs pre-recorded cassettes p.a. Its plant in Palghar has a capacity of 115.35 lacs pre recorded audio cassettes p.a. Replication of CDs is done entirely on a job work basis with pre identified sub contractors to whom the company provides Master of the Title and the required packing material.Tips has developed a vast collection of albums which encompasses songs in most of the Indian languages. Apart from film songs, it also includes devotional songs, Indian pop, ghazals, instrumentals, Indian folk, Jokes etc.It markets its products under the TIPS logo which is registered with the Registrar of Trade Marks in the name of Tips.The company came out with a issue of 30,00,000 equity shares of Rs 10/- each for cash at a premium of Rs 315/- per share aggregating Rs 9750 lacs. (Issue comprises of Book Built portion of 27,00,000 equity shares and Fixed Price Portion of 3,00,000 equity shares) to set up a studio for recording music, promotional activities and videos, manufacturing plant for CDs and expand the existing cassette manufacturing facilities. Tips today own 3,500 titles from which atleast 10 have been 10 million sellers and more atleast 15 have grossed more that 5 million in sale and another 20 have been million sellers. Tips has the highest number of gold and platinum discs to their credit compared to any other record label in India since the year l981. Tips also holds soundtrack copy rights of atleast 50 Hindi Movies, each movie sound track copyrights costing about a million dollars and another million dollars to promote. Tips also owns its own distribution system, i.e. it has dedicated set of Distributors handling only tips products, a rarity in the Indian music industry as you have distributors dabbling in the product of more than one record label. Tips also has two factories which use state of the art Ootari machines, incorporates digital bin mastering facilities, works on just in time inventory management system and uses in-house logistics facilities to deliver more than 1,50,000 cassesttes per day to the Indian market. Besides Tips has its offices located in the United states, Dubai and England where it operates via its licencees and also distributes products in South Africa, Israel, Malaysia and is currently looking for aggresive distribution and licensing its repertoire in other markets. Tips has also entered the area of film production . Under its banner, Tips has already produced Auzaar, Jab Pyar Kissise Hota Hai....., & Soldier.During the year 2000-2001, the Company acquired Dashmesh International Ltd, a Mauritius based company and converted it into a 100% subsidiary. The Company also signed an exclusive 3 year licensing deal with Warner Electra Atlantic to manufacture and market audio products of WEA through India and its neighbouring countries. As part of its consolidation plans the company has acquired 100% stake in Tips Films Private Ltd.The Company acquired the entire shares of Tips Films Private Ltd on 11th June 2003 and made it a wholly owned subsidiary by issue of 6,38,400 shares on preferential basis to the shareholders of Tips Films Ltd. The Company released 2 new Audio titles and 8 Video titles of Hindi Movies in 2004. It released audios of 4 Hindi Movies and also acquired distribution rights of 2 films from its wholly owned subsidiary, Tips Films Ltd 2004-05.The Wholly Owned Subsidiary, Tips Films Limited was merged with the Company effective 1st April 2005. The Company released audios of 4 (Four) Hindi Movies and 1 (One) Bengali movie and also 4 (Four) non-film music albums in 2006-07; released audios of 5 Hindi Movies and 1 Marathi Movie and 7 non-film music albums in 2007-08; released 2 films, Naqaab & Race in 2007-08; released audio of 2 Hindi Movies and 11 Non-Film Music albums in 2008-09; released 1 Kismat Konnection, hindi cinematographic film in 2009. On 24th February, 2012 Tips came up with its production, a romantic comedy - Tere Naal Love Ho Gaya. Race2 was released in January 2013, and became the first blockbuster movie of the year 2013, with collection of more than Rs. 100 crores. It released second home production Jayantabhai Ki Luv Story on 15th February, 2013. During the year 2014-15, it came up with its production, a comedy film Entertainment on August 8, 2014. In 2015-16, it produced and released Punjabi comedy-thriller film, Ambarsariya on March 25, 2016. In the mainstream Hindi films, the Rom-Com film, Loveshhuda was released on February 19, 2016. During the year 2016-17, it produced and released one Punjabi film Kaptaan on May 20, 2016.During 2022-23, the Film Business Undertaking of the Company was demerged in Tips Films Limited through the Scheme of Arrangement and Demerger as going concern basis effective March 23, 2022. Through the said Scheme, the equity shares of the Company got listed with BSE Limited (BSE) and National Stock Exchange of India Limited (NSE) respectively.