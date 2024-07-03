Summary

Prime Focus Limited is a global leader in media creation, offering comprehensive end-to-end post-production services. The Company provides storytellers with top talent, advanced technology, and valuable resources, allowing them to concentrate on their creative vision and produce high-quality content for a global audience. The Company services include various aspects of the creative, technology, production, and post-production realms. The Company has expertise in visual effects, stereo 3D conversion, animation, technology products & services, production equipment rental, Digital Intermediate, and picture post. The Company was incorporated on 24 June, 1997 as a consolidated entity of Video Works (EQR) and Video Workshop (Post Production - NLE). The Company provides cutting edge creative and technical services in the three major entertainment markets of Mumbai, Hyderabad and Chennai in India and through its subsidiaries in the UK. The services of the company include Camera Rentals, Advertising Post Production, Feature Film Post Production, Visual Effects, Animation and Broadcast Packaging.The year of inception itself, the company had entered into the higher value advertising business by getting Indias first higher-end finishing system. By the year 1999, PFL had carved a niche for itself in this highly demand and creatively challenging domain. Prime started its telecine operations in the year 2000 and also started offering look design services to the advertising and feature films

