iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Prime Focus Ltd Share Price

130.65
(-3.06%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:06 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open136
  • Day's High136
  • 52 Wk High164.89
  • Prev. Close134.78
  • Day's Low130
  • 52 Wk Low 84.1
  • Turnover (lac)62.92
  • P/E0
  • Face Value1
  • Book Value59.44
  • EPS0
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)3,919.33
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

Prime Focus Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Entertainment

Open

136

Prev. Close

134.78

Turnover(Lac.)

62.92

Day's High

136

Day's Low

130

52 Week's High

164.89

52 Week's Low

84.1

Book Value

59.44

Face Value

1

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

3,919.33

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Prime Focus Ltd Corporate Action

2 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 02 Sep, 2024

arrow

7 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

Prime Focus Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

View More

Trading Account

View More

Prime Focus Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|03:54 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 50.30%

Foreign: 50.30%

Indian: 19.56%

Non-Promoter- 11.29%

Institutions: 11.29%

Non-Institutions: 18.83%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

Prime Focus Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

29.98

29.95

29.95

29.92

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

1,538.89

1,537.61

1,552.56

1,260.91

Net Worth

1,568.87

1,567.56

1,582.51

1,290.83

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

76

131.89

145.32

154.51

yoy growth (%)

-42.37

-9.24

-5.94

29.77

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

-11.77

-25.19

-57.35

-56.93

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

27.18

-66.31

-69.43

-30.56

Depreciation

-64.76

-67.41

-33.42

-30.8

Tax paid

0

32.71

12.83

1.06

Working capital

44.35

246.57

-163.92

-7.98

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-42.37

-9.24

-5.94

29.77

Op profit growth

-38.01

288.29

-35.56

-61.09

EBIT growth

-2,993.64

-163.61

114.61

-93.55

Net profit growth

-83.69

-394.46

412.68

-300.36

View Ratios
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

3,930.05

4,628.11

3,369.15

2,530

2,887.67

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

3,930.05

4,628.11

3,369.15

2,530

2,887.67

Other Operating Income

20.49

16.15

16.76

6.49

41.57

Other Income

216.91

279.49

91.85

73.77

83.99

View Annually Results

Prime Focus Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Sun TV Network Ltd

SUNTV

687.4

15.227,083.47398.172.44900.16281.7

PVR Inox Ltd

PVRINOX

1,302.15

012,793-12.401,532.7728.97

Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd

ZEEL

125.51

18.8612,064.12307.30.81,871108.96

Saregama India Ltd

SAREGAMA

551.1

53.9610,644.4749.060.72213.4174.67

Tips Music Ltd

TIPSMUSIC

735.15

61.739,390.5148.160.8280.6115.57

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Prime Focus Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Wholetime Director

Naresh Malhotra

Independent Director

Padmanabha Gopal Aiyar

Director

Namit Malhotra

Director

Ramakrishnan Sankaranarayanan

Independent Director

Hemalatha Thiagarajan

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Parina Shah

Independent Director

Samu Devarajan

Addtnl Non-Executive Director

Vibhav Parikh

Independent Director

Pooja Sood

Independent Director

Bharat Dighe

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Prime Focus Ltd

Summary

Prime Focus Limited is a global leader in media creation, offering comprehensive end-to-end post-production services. The Company provides storytellers with top talent, advanced technology, and valuable resources, allowing them to concentrate on their creative vision and produce high-quality content for a global audience. The Company services include various aspects of the creative, technology, production, and post-production realms. The Company has expertise in visual effects, stereo 3D conversion, animation, technology products & services, production equipment rental, Digital Intermediate, and picture post. The Company was incorporated on 24 June, 1997 as a consolidated entity of Video Works (EQR) and Video Workshop (Post Production - NLE). The Company provides cutting edge creative and technical services in the three major entertainment markets of Mumbai, Hyderabad and Chennai in India and through its subsidiaries in the UK. The services of the company include Camera Rentals, Advertising Post Production, Feature Film Post Production, Visual Effects, Animation and Broadcast Packaging.The year of inception itself, the company had entered into the higher value advertising business by getting Indias first higher-end finishing system. By the year 1999, PFL had carved a niche for itself in this highly demand and creatively challenging domain. Prime started its telecine operations in the year 2000 and also started offering look design services to the advertising and feature films
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the Prime Focus Ltd share price today?

The Prime Focus Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹130.65 today.

What is the Market Cap of Prime Focus Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Prime Focus Ltd is ₹3919.33 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Prime Focus Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Prime Focus Ltd is 0 and 2.28 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Prime Focus Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Prime Focus Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Prime Focus Ltd is ₹84.1 and ₹164.89 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Prime Focus Ltd?

Prime Focus Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 25.35%, 3 Years at 23.36%, 1 Year at 23.59%, 6 Month at -0.11%, 3 Month at -7.14% and 1 Month at 3.65%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Prime Focus Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Prime Focus Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 69.87 %
Institutions - 11.29 %
Public - 18.84 %

QUICKLINKS FOR Prime Focus Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.