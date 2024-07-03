SectorEntertainment
Open₹136
Prev. Close₹134.78
Turnover(Lac.)₹62.92
Day's High₹136
Day's Low₹130
52 Week's High₹164.89
52 Week's Low₹84.1
Book Value₹59.44
Face Value₹1
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)3,919.33
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
29.98
29.95
29.95
29.92
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
1,538.89
1,537.61
1,552.56
1,260.91
Net Worth
1,568.87
1,567.56
1,582.51
1,290.83
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
76
131.89
145.32
154.51
yoy growth (%)
-42.37
-9.24
-5.94
29.77
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
-11.77
-25.19
-57.35
-56.93
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
27.18
-66.31
-69.43
-30.56
Depreciation
-64.76
-67.41
-33.42
-30.8
Tax paid
0
32.71
12.83
1.06
Working capital
44.35
246.57
-163.92
-7.98
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-42.37
-9.24
-5.94
29.77
Op profit growth
-38.01
288.29
-35.56
-61.09
EBIT growth
-2,993.64
-163.61
114.61
-93.55
Net profit growth
-83.69
-394.46
412.68
-300.36
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
3,930.05
4,628.11
3,369.15
2,530
2,887.67
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
3,930.05
4,628.11
3,369.15
2,530
2,887.67
Other Operating Income
20.49
16.15
16.76
6.49
41.57
Other Income
216.91
279.49
91.85
73.77
83.99
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Sun TV Network Ltd
SUNTV
687.4
|15.2
|27,083.47
|398.17
|2.44
|900.16
|281.7
PVR Inox Ltd
PVRINOX
1,302.15
|0
|12,793
|-12.4
|0
|1,532.7
|728.97
Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd
ZEEL
125.51
|18.86
|12,064.12
|307.3
|0.8
|1,871
|108.96
Saregama India Ltd
SAREGAMA
551.1
|53.96
|10,644.47
|49.06
|0.72
|213.41
|74.67
Tips Music Ltd
TIPSMUSIC
735.15
|61.73
|9,390.51
|48.16
|0.82
|80.61
|15.57
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Wholetime Director
Naresh Malhotra
Independent Director
Padmanabha Gopal Aiyar
Director
Namit Malhotra
Director
Ramakrishnan Sankaranarayanan
Independent Director
Hemalatha Thiagarajan
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Parina Shah
Independent Director
Samu Devarajan
Addtnl Non-Executive Director
Vibhav Parikh
Independent Director
Pooja Sood
Independent Director
Bharat Dighe
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Prime Focus Ltd
Summary
Prime Focus Limited is a global leader in media creation, offering comprehensive end-to-end post-production services. The Company provides storytellers with top talent, advanced technology, and valuable resources, allowing them to concentrate on their creative vision and produce high-quality content for a global audience. The Company services include various aspects of the creative, technology, production, and post-production realms. The Company has expertise in visual effects, stereo 3D conversion, animation, technology products & services, production equipment rental, Digital Intermediate, and picture post. The Company was incorporated on 24 June, 1997 as a consolidated entity of Video Works (EQR) and Video Workshop (Post Production - NLE). The Company provides cutting edge creative and technical services in the three major entertainment markets of Mumbai, Hyderabad and Chennai in India and through its subsidiaries in the UK. The services of the company include Camera Rentals, Advertising Post Production, Feature Film Post Production, Visual Effects, Animation and Broadcast Packaging.The year of inception itself, the company had entered into the higher value advertising business by getting Indias first higher-end finishing system. By the year 1999, PFL had carved a niche for itself in this highly demand and creatively challenging domain. Prime started its telecine operations in the year 2000 and also started offering look design services to the advertising and feature films
The Prime Focus Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹130.65 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Prime Focus Ltd is ₹3919.33 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Prime Focus Ltd is 0 and 2.28 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Prime Focus Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Prime Focus Ltd is ₹84.1 and ₹164.89 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Prime Focus Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 25.35%, 3 Years at 23.36%, 1 Year at 23.59%, 6 Month at -0.11%, 3 Month at -7.14% and 1 Month at 3.65%.
