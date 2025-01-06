Prime Focus Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
27.18
-66.31
-69.43
-30.56
Depreciation
-64.76
-67.41
-33.42
-30.8
Tax paid
0
32.71
12.83
1.06
Working capital
44.35
246.57
-163.92
-7.98
Other operating items
Operating
6.76
145.56
-253.94
-68.28
Capital expenditure
13
175.14
32.87
10.43
Free cash flow
19.77
320.7
-221.07
-57.84
Equity raised
2,468.8
2,155.53
2,210.59
2,156.24
Investing
-163.01
-157.54
-5.6
71.3
Financing
365.52
391.76
386.5
663.78
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
2,691.08
2,710.45
2,370.42
2,833.48
