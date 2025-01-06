iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Prime Focus Ltd Cash Flow Statement

130.65
(-3.06%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:06 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Prime Focus Ltd

Prime Focus FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

27.18

-66.31

-69.43

-30.56

Depreciation

-64.76

-67.41

-33.42

-30.8

Tax paid

0

32.71

12.83

1.06

Working capital

44.35

246.57

-163.92

-7.98

Other operating items

Operating

6.76

145.56

-253.94

-68.28

Capital expenditure

13

175.14

32.87

10.43

Free cash flow

19.77

320.7

-221.07

-57.84

Equity raised

2,468.8

2,155.53

2,210.59

2,156.24

Investing

-163.01

-157.54

-5.6

71.3

Financing

365.52

391.76

386.5

663.78

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

2,691.08

2,710.45

2,370.42

2,833.48

Prime Focus : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Prime Focus Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.