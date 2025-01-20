iifl-logo-icon 1
Prime Focus Ltd Key Ratios

126.24
(-0.34%)
Jan 20, 2025|11:29:35 AM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2017Mar-2016

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-13.4

36.01

55.74

-13.98

Op profit growth

45.64

-2.31

102.35

-16.02

EBIT growth

128.07

-42.66

299.71

13.43

Net profit growth

-66.99

-203.18

-144.97

-3.03

Profitability ratios (%)

OPM

22.99

13.67

19.03

14.64

EBIT margin

9.26

3.51

8.34

3.25

Net profit margin

-1.71

-4.48

5.91

-20.49

RoCE

5.74

3.43

8.34

1.98

RoNW

-3.29

-7.05

6.72

-9.32

RoA

-0.26

-1.09

1.47

-3.12

Per share ratios (₹)

EPS

-1.88

-5.14

3.2

0

Dividend per share

0

0

0

0

Cash EPS

-15.55

-17.13

-4.25

-16.27

Book value per share

8.9

13.11

18.06

13.65

Valuation ratios

P/E

-30.53

-4.94

26.2

0

P/CEPS

-3.69

-1.48

-19.7

-3.24

P/B

6.44

1.93

4.64

3.87

EV/EBIDTA

7.98

7.99

8.56

12.24

Payout (%)

Dividend payout

0

0

0

0

Tax payout

109.95

-32.74

-17.27

7.5

Liquidity ratios

Debtor days

57.38

52.71

39.02

74.79

Inventory days

0.08

0.05

0.09

0.15

Creditor days

-42.92

-25.19

-37.73

-75.45

Leverage ratios

Interest coverage

-0.93

-0.44

-1.4

-0.17

Net debt / equity

13.22

7.92

2.24

3.57

Net debt / op. profit

6.04

7.76

2.95

7.19

Cost breakup (₹)

Material costs

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

-59.04

-66.1

-57.66

-62.21

Other costs

-17.95

-20.22

-23.29

-23.14

