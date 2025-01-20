Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-13.4
36.01
55.74
-13.98
Op profit growth
45.64
-2.31
102.35
-16.02
EBIT growth
128.07
-42.66
299.71
13.43
Net profit growth
-66.99
-203.18
-144.97
-3.03
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
22.99
13.67
19.03
14.64
EBIT margin
9.26
3.51
8.34
3.25
Net profit margin
-1.71
-4.48
5.91
-20.49
RoCE
5.74
3.43
8.34
1.98
RoNW
-3.29
-7.05
6.72
-9.32
RoA
-0.26
-1.09
1.47
-3.12
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
-1.88
-5.14
3.2
0
Dividend per share
0
0
0
0
Cash EPS
-15.55
-17.13
-4.25
-16.27
Book value per share
8.9
13.11
18.06
13.65
Valuation ratios
P/E
-30.53
-4.94
26.2
0
P/CEPS
-3.69
-1.48
-19.7
-3.24
P/B
6.44
1.93
4.64
3.87
EV/EBIDTA
7.98
7.99
8.56
12.24
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
0
0
0
0
Tax payout
109.95
-32.74
-17.27
7.5
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
57.38
52.71
39.02
74.79
Inventory days
0.08
0.05
0.09
0.15
Creditor days
-42.92
-25.19
-37.73
-75.45
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
-0.93
-0.44
-1.4
-0.17
Net debt / equity
13.22
7.92
2.24
3.57
Net debt / op. profit
6.04
7.76
2.95
7.19
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
-59.04
-66.1
-57.66
-62.21
Other costs
-17.95
-20.22
-23.29
-23.14
