|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
76
131.89
145.32
154.51
yoy growth (%)
-42.37
-9.24
-5.94
29.77
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
-11.77
-25.19
-57.35
-56.93
As % of sales
15.48
19.09
39.46
36.84
Other costs
-36.89
-62.59
-76.61
-79.95
As % of sales (Other Cost)
48.53
47.45
52.71
51.74
Operating profit
27.34
44.11
11.36
17.63
OPM
35.97
33.44
7.81
11.41
Depreciation
-64.76
-67.41
-33.42
-30.8
Interest expense
-59.34
-63.32
-74.13
-32.75
Other income
123.94
20.31
26.76
15.36
Profit before tax
27.18
-66.31
-69.43
-30.56
Taxes
0
32.71
12.83
1.06
Tax rate
0
-49.32
-18.47
-3.46
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
27.18
-33.6
-56.6
-29.5
Exceptional items
0
200.27
0
18.46
Net profit
27.18
166.67
-56.6
-11.04
yoy growth (%)
-83.69
-394.46
412.68
-300.36
NPM
35.76
126.37
-38.94
-7.14
