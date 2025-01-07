iifl-logo-icon 1
Prime Focus Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

134.76
(3.15%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:31:08 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

76

131.89

145.32

154.51

yoy growth (%)

-42.37

-9.24

-5.94

29.77

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

-11.77

-25.19

-57.35

-56.93

As % of sales

15.48

19.09

39.46

36.84

Other costs

-36.89

-62.59

-76.61

-79.95

As % of sales (Other Cost)

48.53

47.45

52.71

51.74

Operating profit

27.34

44.11

11.36

17.63

OPM

35.97

33.44

7.81

11.41

Depreciation

-64.76

-67.41

-33.42

-30.8

Interest expense

-59.34

-63.32

-74.13

-32.75

Other income

123.94

20.31

26.76

15.36

Profit before tax

27.18

-66.31

-69.43

-30.56

Taxes

0

32.71

12.83

1.06

Tax rate

0

-49.32

-18.47

-3.46

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

27.18

-33.6

-56.6

-29.5

Exceptional items

0

200.27

0

18.46

Net profit

27.18

166.67

-56.6

-11.04

yoy growth (%)

-83.69

-394.46

412.68

-300.36

NPM

35.76

126.37

-38.94

-7.14

