Prime Focus Ltd Quarterly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Sept-2024
|Jun-2024
|Mar-2024
|Dec-2023
|Sept-2023
Gross Sales
884.96
795.98
863.24
838.71
1,019.02
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
884.96
795.98
863.24
838.71
1,019.02
Other Operating Income
12.08
17.46
9.86
2.14
7.28
Other Income
131.24
29.88
80.89
104.81
11.75
Total Income
1,028.28
843.32
953.98
945.66
1,038.05
Total Expenditure
686.07
738.56
831.49
815.01
1,033.31
PBIDT
342.21
104.76
122.49
130.65
4.74
Interest
127.65
127.21
125.19
116.64
160.41
PBDT
214.56
-22.45
-2.7
14.01
-155.67
Depreciation
139.46
112.32
113.1
132.16
128.3
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
4.83
3.43
-5.05
16.17
8.15
Deferred Tax
19.86
19.88
-30.33
-55.31
-35.12
Reported Profit After Tax
50.41
-158.08
-80.41
-79
-256.99
Minority Interest After NP
17.01
-38.72
-20.06
-23.71
-36.18
Net Profit after Minority Interest
33.4
-119.36
-60.35
-55.29
-220.81
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
33.4
-119.36
-60.35
-55.29
-220.81
EPS (Unit Curr.)
1.68
-5.27
-2.68
-2.64
-8.58
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
29.99
29.99
29.98
29.95
29.95
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
38.66
13.16
14.18
15.57
0.46
PBDTM(%)
24.24
-2.82
-0.31
1.67
-15.27
PATM(%)
5.69
-19.85
-9.31
-9.41
-25.21
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.