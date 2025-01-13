iifl-logo-icon 1
Prime Focus Ltd Balance Sheet

123
(-3.64%)
Jan 13, 2025

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

29.98

29.95

29.95

29.92

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

1,538.89

1,537.61

1,552.56

1,260.91

Net Worth

1,568.87

1,567.56

1,582.51

1,290.83

Minority Interest

Debt

201.41

201.1

235.77

298.76

Deferred Tax Liability Net

92.87

93.52

0

0

Total Liabilities

1,863.15

1,862.18

1,818.28

1,589.59

Fixed Assets

280.83

310.5

342.6

525.77

Intangible Assets

Investments

1,190.7

1,166.65

681.81

618.13

Deferred Tax Asset Net

82.58

82.97

0

0

Networking Capital

308.57

300.81

787.11

421.7

Inventories

0

0

0

0

Inventory Days

0

Sundry Debtors

5.42

1.07

2.72

34.01

Debtor Days

163.33

Other Current Assets

431.83

401.49

978.43

631.66

Sundry Creditors

-20.78

-8.94

-8.71

-29.66

Creditor Days

142.44

Other Current Liabilities

-107.9

-92.81

-185.33

-214.31

Cash

0.47

1.25

6.76

23.99

Total Assets

1,863.15

1,862.18

1,818.28

1,589.59

