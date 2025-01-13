Prime Focus Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
29.98
29.95
29.95
29.92
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
1,538.89
1,537.61
1,552.56
1,260.91
Net Worth
1,568.87
1,567.56
1,582.51
1,290.83
Minority Interest
Debt
201.41
201.1
235.77
298.76
Deferred Tax Liability Net
92.87
93.52
0
0
Total Liabilities
1,863.15
1,862.18
1,818.28
1,589.59
Fixed Assets
280.83
310.5
342.6
525.77
Intangible Assets
Investments
1,190.7
1,166.65
681.81
618.13
Deferred Tax Asset Net
82.58
82.97
0
0
Networking Capital
308.57
300.81
787.11
421.7
Inventories
0
0
0
0
Inventory Days
0
Sundry Debtors
5.42
1.07
2.72
34.01
Debtor Days
163.33
Other Current Assets
431.83
401.49
978.43
631.66
Sundry Creditors
-20.78
-8.94
-8.71
-29.66
Creditor Days
142.44
Other Current Liabilities
-107.9
-92.81
-185.33
-214.31
Cash
0.47
1.25
6.76
23.99
Total Assets
1,863.15
1,862.18
1,818.28
1,589.59
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.