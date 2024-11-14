Board Meeting 14 Nov 2024 7 Nov 2024

PRIME FOCUS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve and take on record Un-audited Financial Results (Standalone & Consolidated) of the Company for the quarter and half year ended September 30 2024 The Board of the Company has inter alia 1 Considered and approved the Un-audited(Standalone & Consolidated) financial results of the Company for quarter and half year ended Sep 30 2024 as recommended by ACM of Company. 2 Considered and approved raising of funds by way of a rights issue of equity shares and/or other eligible securities(including partly paid shares, warrants etc.) or any combination 1 or more tranch to eligible equity shareholders of Co. as on the record datefor an amount not exceeding Rs.4000 Cr,at an issue price of Rs.90 per equity share including a premium of Rs.89 per equityshare)/warrant,onsuch terms as determined byBoard or Rights Issue CommitteeofBoardat a later date,in accordance with Act and SEBIRegulations and other applicable laws. 3 Noted resignation of M/s Deloitte Haskins & Sells Chartered Accountants LLP (FRN: 117364W/W-100739) as Statutory Auditors of Prime Focus Technologies Limited and DNEG India Media Services Limited,material subsidiaries of Company. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 14.11.2024)

Board Meeting 9 Aug 2024 2 Aug 2024

PRIME FOCUS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 09/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve and take on record Un-audited Financial Results (Standalone & Consolidated) of the Company for the quarter ended June 30 2024. The Board of Directors of the Company has inter alia considered and approved the un-audited (standalone & consolidated) financial results of the Company for the quarter ended June 30, 2024 as recommended by the Audit Committee (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 09/08/2024)

Board Meeting 30 May 2024 23 May 2024

PRIME FOCUS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. Audited Financial Results (Standalone & Consolidated) of the Company for the Quarter and Financial Year ended March 31 2024. 2. Recommend final dividend if any for the Financial Year 2023-2024. The Board of Directors of the Company has inter alia Considered and approved the Annual Audited Financial Statements of the Company (Standalone and Consolidated), for the Financial Year ended March 31, 2024, and Audited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) for the quarter and Financial Year ended March 31, 2024. Read less.. Further, the Board has decided not to recommend any dividend on the equity shares of the Company for the Financial Year ended March 31, 2024 Annual Audited Financial Statements and Audited Financial Results (Standalone & Consolidated) of the Company for the quarter and financial year ended March 31, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 30.05.2024)

Board Meeting 30 Apr 2024 2 May 2024

Revised outcome -With Respect to your email dated April 30, 2024 stating Additional Details Required for Corporate Announcement filed under Regulation 30 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015- Board Meeting Commencement and Concluded Time is not given. Read less..

Board Meeting 29 Apr 2024 29 Apr 2024

Outcome of the board meeting - (1) Acquisition of equity shares in Prime Focus Technologies Limited (PFT), its material unlisted subsidiary, pursuant to conversion of loan, and (2) divestment of equity shareholding of the Company in PFT. Disclosure under Regulation 30 of the SEBI (LODR) Regulation, 2015 - Acquisition Disclosure under Regulation 30 of SEBI(LODR) Regulation, 2015- Divestment.

Board Meeting 13 Feb 2024 6 Feb 2024

PRIME FOCUS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. Consider approve and take on record Un-audited Financial Results (Standalone & Consolidated) of the Company for the quarter and nine months ended December 31 2023; and 2. Consider and approve increase in Authorised Share Capital and consequent amendment to the capital clause of the memorandum of association subject to such regulatory/ statutory approvals as may be required. The Board of Directors of the Company has inter alia considered and approved: 1. the Unaudited (Standalone and Consolidated) financial results of the Company for the quarter and nine months ended December 31, 2023 as recommended by the Audit Committee 2. the increased in authorised share capital of the Company from Rs. 45,05,00,000 (Forty Five Crore and Five Lakhs) divided into 45,05,00,000 (Forty Five Crore and Five Lakhs) equity shares of Re. 1/- each to Rs. 85,00,00,000 (Eighty Five Crore) divided into 85,00,00,000 (Eighty Five Crore) equity shares of Re. 1/- each and consequent amendment to the capital clause of the Memorandum of Association, subject to the approval of shareholders (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 13.02.2024)

Board Meeting 1 Feb 2024 29 Jan 2024