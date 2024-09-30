|Purpose
|AGM Date
|Announcement Date
|AGM
|30 Sep 2024
|2 Sep 2024
|Newspaper Advertisement in respect of information on the 27th Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the members of the Company to be held on Monday, September 30, 2024 through Video Conference (VC)/ Other Audio- Visual Means (OAVM). Outcome/Proceedings of the 27th Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the Members of Prime Focus Limited (the Company) pursuant to regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements), 2015 (SEBI Listing Regulations) (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 30/09/2024) Voting Results alongwith Scrutinizers Report of the 27th Annual General Meeting of members of Prime Focus Limited pursuant to Regulation 44 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 01/10/2024)
