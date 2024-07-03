iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Hathway Cable & Datacom Ltd Share Price

15.74
(-3.61%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:03 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open16.5
  • Day's High16.53
  • 52 Wk High27.95
  • Prev. Close16.33
  • Day's Low15.59
  • 52 Wk Low 14.1
  • Turnover (lac)750.14
  • P/E32.64
  • Face Value2
  • Book Value26.43
  • EPS0.5
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)2,786.14
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

Hathway Cable & Datacom Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Telecomm-Service

Open

16.5

Prev. Close

16.33

Turnover(Lac.)

750.14

Day's High

16.53

Day's Low

15.59

52 Week's High

27.95

52 Week's Low

14.1

Book Value

26.43

Face Value

2

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

2,786.14

P/E

32.64

EPS

0.5

Divi. Yield

0

Hathway Cable & Datacom Ltd Corporate Action

9 Jul 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 09 Jul, 2024

arrow

4 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

Hathway Cable & Datacom Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

View More

Trading Account

View More

Hathway Cable & Datacom Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|06:57 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 75.00%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 75.00%

Non-Promoter- 3.13%

Institutions: 3.13%

Non-Institutions: 21.86%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

Hathway Cable & Datacom Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

354.02

354.02

354.02

354.02

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

4,271.26

4,184.55

4,123.16

4,076.08

Net Worth

4,625.28

4,538.57

4,477.18

4,430.1

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

615.56

567.69

544.54

1,307.4

yoy growth (%)

8.43

4.25

-58.34

18.53

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

-56.41

-56.81

-41.91

-86.48

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

144.52

113.7

61.45

-151.13

Depreciation

-170.39

-152.19

-97.19

-300.76

Tax paid

-32.45

-91.05

0

0

Working capital

-2,959.55

3,221.63

-349.02

249.33

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

8.43

4.25

-58.34

18.53

Op profit growth

52.26

-41.49

-4.99

36.03

EBIT growth

-28.47

64.38

-442.37

-34.66

Net profit growth

567.96

-78.57

-150.22

-17.89

View Ratios
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

1,980.97

1,858.44

1,793.02

1,731.77

1,798.39

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

1,980.97

1,858.44

1,793.02

1,731.77

1,798.39

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

174.36

140.42

158.81

217.38

278.4

View Annually Results

Hathway Cable & Datacom Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Bharti Airtel Ltd

BHARTIARTL

1,598.85

120.619,10,934.582,517.60.5126,984.5181.84

Bharti Hexacom Ltd

BHARTIHEXA

1,494.7

79.5174,697.5253.10.272,097.6104.05

Vodafone Idea Ltd

IDEA

8.27

057,641.75-7,209.5010,826.5-13.62

Tata Communications Ltd

TATACOMM

1,736.55

110.8649,507.35-119.890.961,794.09338.11

Tata Teleservices (Maharashtra) Ltd

TTML

79.42

015,520.19-330.390343.5-97.25

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Hathway Cable & Datacom Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Non Executive Director

Akshay Raheja

Non Executive Director

Viren Raheja

Independent Director

Sasha Mirchandani

Chairman & Independent Directo

Sridhar Gorthi

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Ajay Singh.

Independent Director

AMEETA AZIZ PARPIA

Non Executive Director

GEETA KALYANDAS FULWADAYA

Non Executive Director

Anuj Jain

Non Executive Director

Saurabh Sancheti

Independent Director

Rajendra Hingwala

Independent Director

Naina Krishna Murthy

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Hathway Cable & Datacom Ltd

Summary

Part of the Reliance Group business conglomerate, Hathway Cable and Datacom Limited (HCDL) is a dynamic Organisation engaged in providing high-quality fixed line ISP and CATV services to millions of subscribers across India. Leading fixed line internet service provider in the country, the Company provides uninterrupted and high-speed connectivity through fast-growing ISP business along with OTT offering, having 6.2 Mn Home passes and 1.1 Mn Broadband subscribers base. Apart from this, it is also engaged in distribution of Internet services through cable and has strategic stake in entities engaged in Cable Television business. The company is the leading operator in several key markets of India (some of which are key Hindi speaking areas) including, among others, cities such as Mumbai, Delhi, Pune, Bangalore, Ahmedabad, Hyderabad, Jaipur, Indore, Bhopal, and Baroda and Surat. It deploys state-of-the-art technology for delivering multiple TV signals to enhance consumer viewing experience. The product range includes Digital & Analogue Cable Television, broadband and local Television Channels. The company is providing TV services in digital mode, armed with technical capability in a completely secured environment and offer features like Video on Demand, Electronic Programming Guide (EPG), etc.In addition to their cable television and broadband service offerings, the company also generates advertising and airtime revenue from advertisements aired for and on behalf of channels owned
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the Hathway Cable & Datacom Ltd share price today?

The Hathway Cable & Datacom Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹15.74 today.

What is the Market Cap of Hathway Cable & Datacom Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Hathway Cable & Datacom Ltd is ₹2786.14 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Hathway Cable & Datacom Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Hathway Cable & Datacom Ltd is 32.64 and 0.62 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Hathway Cable & Datacom Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Hathway Cable & Datacom Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Hathway Cable & Datacom Ltd is ₹14.1 and ₹27.95 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Hathway Cable & Datacom Ltd?

Hathway Cable & Datacom Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at -2.98%, 3 Years at -9.39%, 1 Year at -25.60%, 6 Month at -30.42%, 3 Month at -19.36% and 1 Month at -8.57%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Hathway Cable & Datacom Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Hathway Cable & Datacom Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 75.00 %
Institutions - 3.13 %
Public - 21.87 %

QUICKLINKS FOR Hathway Cable & Datacom Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.