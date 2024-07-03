Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorTelecomm-Service
Open₹16.5
Prev. Close₹16.33
Turnover(Lac.)₹750.14
Day's High₹16.53
Day's Low₹15.59
52 Week's High₹27.95
52 Week's Low₹14.1
Book Value₹26.43
Face Value₹2
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)2,786.14
P/E32.64
EPS0.5
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
354.02
354.02
354.02
354.02
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
4,271.26
4,184.55
4,123.16
4,076.08
Net Worth
4,625.28
4,538.57
4,477.18
4,430.1
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
615.56
567.69
544.54
1,307.4
yoy growth (%)
8.43
4.25
-58.34
18.53
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
-56.41
-56.81
-41.91
-86.48
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
144.52
113.7
61.45
-151.13
Depreciation
-170.39
-152.19
-97.19
-300.76
Tax paid
-32.45
-91.05
0
0
Working capital
-2,959.55
3,221.63
-349.02
249.33
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
8.43
4.25
-58.34
18.53
Op profit growth
52.26
-41.49
-4.99
36.03
EBIT growth
-28.47
64.38
-442.37
-34.66
Net profit growth
567.96
-78.57
-150.22
-17.89
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
1,980.97
1,858.44
1,793.02
1,731.77
1,798.39
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
1,980.97
1,858.44
1,793.02
1,731.77
1,798.39
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
174.36
140.42
158.81
217.38
278.4
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Bharti Airtel Ltd
BHARTIARTL
1,598.85
|120.61
|9,10,934.58
|2,517.6
|0.51
|26,984.5
|181.84
Bharti Hexacom Ltd
BHARTIHEXA
1,494.7
|79.51
|74,697.5
|253.1
|0.27
|2,097.6
|104.05
Vodafone Idea Ltd
IDEA
8.27
|0
|57,641.75
|-7,209.5
|0
|10,826.5
|-13.62
Tata Communications Ltd
TATACOMM
1,736.55
|110.86
|49,507.35
|-119.89
|0.96
|1,794.09
|338.11
Tata Teleservices (Maharashtra) Ltd
TTML
79.42
|0
|15,520.19
|-330.39
|0
|343.5
|-97.25
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Non Executive Director
Akshay Raheja
Non Executive Director
Viren Raheja
Independent Director
Sasha Mirchandani
Chairman & Independent Directo
Sridhar Gorthi
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Ajay Singh.
Independent Director
AMEETA AZIZ PARPIA
Non Executive Director
GEETA KALYANDAS FULWADAYA
Non Executive Director
Anuj Jain
Non Executive Director
Saurabh Sancheti
Independent Director
Rajendra Hingwala
Independent Director
Naina Krishna Murthy
Reports by Hathway Cable & Datacom Ltd
Summary
Part of the Reliance Group business conglomerate, Hathway Cable and Datacom Limited (HCDL) is a dynamic Organisation engaged in providing high-quality fixed line ISP and CATV services to millions of subscribers across India. Leading fixed line internet service provider in the country, the Company provides uninterrupted and high-speed connectivity through fast-growing ISP business along with OTT offering, having 6.2 Mn Home passes and 1.1 Mn Broadband subscribers base. Apart from this, it is also engaged in distribution of Internet services through cable and has strategic stake in entities engaged in Cable Television business. The company is the leading operator in several key markets of India (some of which are key Hindi speaking areas) including, among others, cities such as Mumbai, Delhi, Pune, Bangalore, Ahmedabad, Hyderabad, Jaipur, Indore, Bhopal, and Baroda and Surat. It deploys state-of-the-art technology for delivering multiple TV signals to enhance consumer viewing experience. The product range includes Digital & Analogue Cable Television, broadband and local Television Channels. The company is providing TV services in digital mode, armed with technical capability in a completely secured environment and offer features like Video on Demand, Electronic Programming Guide (EPG), etc.In addition to their cable television and broadband service offerings, the company also generates advertising and airtime revenue from advertisements aired for and on behalf of channels owned
The Hathway Cable & Datacom Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹15.74 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Hathway Cable & Datacom Ltd is ₹2786.14 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Hathway Cable & Datacom Ltd is 32.64 and 0.62 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Hathway Cable & Datacom Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Hathway Cable & Datacom Ltd is ₹14.1 and ₹27.95 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Hathway Cable & Datacom Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at -2.98%, 3 Years at -9.39%, 1 Year at -25.60%, 6 Month at -30.42%, 3 Month at -19.36% and 1 Month at -8.57%.
