Summary

Part of the Reliance Group business conglomerate, Hathway Cable and Datacom Limited (HCDL) is a dynamic Organisation engaged in providing high-quality fixed line ISP and CATV services to millions of subscribers across India. Leading fixed line internet service provider in the country, the Company provides uninterrupted and high-speed connectivity through fast-growing ISP business along with OTT offering, having 6.2 Mn Home passes and 1.1 Mn Broadband subscribers base. Apart from this, it is also engaged in distribution of Internet services through cable and has strategic stake in entities engaged in Cable Television business. The company is the leading operator in several key markets of India (some of which are key Hindi speaking areas) including, among others, cities such as Mumbai, Delhi, Pune, Bangalore, Ahmedabad, Hyderabad, Jaipur, Indore, Bhopal, and Baroda and Surat. It deploys state-of-the-art technology for delivering multiple TV signals to enhance consumer viewing experience. The product range includes Digital & Analogue Cable Television, broadband and local Television Channels. The company is providing TV services in digital mode, armed with technical capability in a completely secured environment and offer features like Video on Demand, Electronic Programming Guide (EPG), etc.In addition to their cable television and broadband service offerings, the company also generates advertising and airtime revenue from advertisements aired for and on behalf of channels owned

Read More