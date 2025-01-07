iifl-logo-icon 1
Hathway Cable & Datacom Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

15.84
(0.64%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:29:55 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

615.56

567.69

544.54

1,307.4

yoy growth (%)

8.43

4.25

-58.34

18.53

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

-56.41

-56.81

-41.91

-86.48

As % of sales

9.16

10

7.69

6.61

Other costs

-358.69

-379.23

-277.62

-984.09

As % of sales (Other Cost)

58.27

66.8

50.98

75.27

Operating profit

200.46

131.65

225.01

236.83

OPM

32.56

23.19

41.32

18.11

Depreciation

-170.39

-152.19

-97.19

-300.76

Interest expense

-19.85

-116.1

-78.34

-110.3

Other income

134.3

250.34

11.97

23.1

Profit before tax

144.52

113.7

61.45

-151.13

Taxes

-32.45

-91.05

0

0

Tax rate

-22.45

-80.07

0

0

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

112.07

22.65

61.45

-151.13

Exceptional items

-0.92

-6.01

16.21

-3.49

Net profit

111.15

16.64

77.65

-154.62

yoy growth (%)

567.96

-78.57

-150.22

-17.89

NPM

18.05

2.93

14.26

-11.82

