Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
615.56
567.69
544.54
1,307.4
yoy growth (%)
8.43
4.25
-58.34
18.53
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
-56.41
-56.81
-41.91
-86.48
As % of sales
9.16
10
7.69
6.61
Other costs
-358.69
-379.23
-277.62
-984.09
As % of sales (Other Cost)
58.27
66.8
50.98
75.27
Operating profit
200.46
131.65
225.01
236.83
OPM
32.56
23.19
41.32
18.11
Depreciation
-170.39
-152.19
-97.19
-300.76
Interest expense
-19.85
-116.1
-78.34
-110.3
Other income
134.3
250.34
11.97
23.1
Profit before tax
144.52
113.7
61.45
-151.13
Taxes
-32.45
-91.05
0
0
Tax rate
-22.45
-80.07
0
0
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
112.07
22.65
61.45
-151.13
Exceptional items
-0.92
-6.01
16.21
-3.49
Net profit
111.15
16.64
77.65
-154.62
yoy growth (%)
567.96
-78.57
-150.22
-17.89
NPM
18.05
2.93
14.26
-11.82
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.