Hathway Cable & Datacom Ltd Cash Flow Statement

|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
144.52
113.7
61.45
-151.13
Depreciation
-170.39
-152.19
-97.19
-300.76
Tax paid
-32.45
-91.05
0
0
Working capital
-2,959.55
3,221.63
-349.02
249.33
Other operating items
Operating
-3,017.87
3,092.09
-384.76
-202.56
Capital expenditure
161.45
339.34
220.99
-963.71
Free cash flow
-2,856.42
3,431.43
-163.77
-1,166.27
Equity raised
7,929.63
5,023.78
1,619.03
1,928.72
Investing
2,071.59
21.72
256.51
16.45
Financing
-970.12
180.34
2.05
-120.75
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
6,174.68
8,657.27
1,713.82
658.15
