iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Hathway Cable & Datacom Ltd Cash Flow Statement

15.74
(-3.61%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:03 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Hathway Cable & Datacom Ltd

Hathway Cable FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

144.52

113.7

61.45

-151.13

Depreciation

-170.39

-152.19

-97.19

-300.76

Tax paid

-32.45

-91.05

0

0

Working capital

-2,959.55

3,221.63

-349.02

249.33

Other operating items

Operating

-3,017.87

3,092.09

-384.76

-202.56

Capital expenditure

161.45

339.34

220.99

-963.71

Free cash flow

-2,856.42

3,431.43

-163.77

-1,166.27

Equity raised

7,929.63

5,023.78

1,619.03

1,928.72

Investing

2,071.59

21.72

256.51

16.45

Financing

-970.12

180.34

2.05

-120.75

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

6,174.68

8,657.27

1,713.82

658.15

Hathway Cable : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Hathway Cable & Datacom Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.