Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-3.7
17.18
14.14
18.25
Op profit growth
9.14
29.7
70.6
62.66
EBIT growth
-20.5
522.44
-160.51
-37.06
Net profit growth
143.64
-204.69
-48.66
-18.44
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
27.43
24.2
21.87
14.63
EBIT margin
14.22
17.23
3.24
-6.12
Net profit margin
14.59
5.76
-6.45
-14.35
RoCE
5.04
7.52
1.96
-3.13
RoNW
1.63
1.14
-2.93
-4.86
RoA
1.29
0.62
-0.97
-1.83
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
1.43
0.6
-1.3
0
Dividend per share
0
0
0
0
Cash EPS
-0.66
-1.51
-5.22
-6
Book value per share
22.57
21.14
9.54
10.75
Valuation ratios
P/E
17.93
22.41
-26.38
0
P/CEPS
-38.33
-8.9
-6.56
-6.3
P/B
1.13
0.63
3.59
3.52
EV/EBIDTA
6.81
1.85
11.66
21.39
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
0
0
0
0
Tax payout
-12.13
-4.9
-0.42
-0.17
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
3.67
42.59
87.47
85.65
Inventory days
2.06
3.21
4.67
5.41
Creditor days
-81.88
-81.83
-88.52
-89.72
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
-6.57
-1.36
-0.32
0.74
Net debt / equity
-0.08
-0.29
2.06
1.83
Net debt / op. profit
-0.69
-2.56
4.87
8.32
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
-5.65
-5.27
-5.01
-6.92
Other costs
-66.9
-70.52
-73.11
-78.43
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.