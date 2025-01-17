iifl-logo-icon 1
Hathway Cable & Datacom Ltd Key Ratios

15.16
(0.53%)
Jan 17, 2025|03:29:54 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-3.7

17.18

14.14

18.25

Op profit growth

9.14

29.7

70.6

62.66

EBIT growth

-20.5

522.44

-160.51

-37.06

Net profit growth

143.64

-204.69

-48.66

-18.44

Profitability ratios (%)

OPM

27.43

24.2

21.87

14.63

EBIT margin

14.22

17.23

3.24

-6.12

Net profit margin

14.59

5.76

-6.45

-14.35

RoCE

5.04

7.52

1.96

-3.13

RoNW

1.63

1.14

-2.93

-4.86

RoA

1.29

0.62

-0.97

-1.83

Per share ratios (₹)

EPS

1.43

0.6

-1.3

0

Dividend per share

0

0

0

0

Cash EPS

-0.66

-1.51

-5.22

-6

Book value per share

22.57

21.14

9.54

10.75

Valuation ratios

P/E

17.93

22.41

-26.38

0

P/CEPS

-38.33

-8.9

-6.56

-6.3

P/B

1.13

0.63

3.59

3.52

EV/EBIDTA

6.81

1.85

11.66

21.39

Payout (%)

Dividend payout

0

0

0

0

Tax payout

-12.13

-4.9

-0.42

-0.17

Liquidity ratios

Debtor days

3.67

42.59

87.47

85.65

Inventory days

2.06

3.21

4.67

5.41

Creditor days

-81.88

-81.83

-88.52

-89.72

Leverage ratios

Interest coverage

-6.57

-1.36

-0.32

0.74

Net debt / equity

-0.08

-0.29

2.06

1.83

Net debt / op. profit

-0.69

-2.56

4.87

8.32

Cost breakup (₹)

Material costs

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

-5.65

-5.27

-5.01

-6.92

Other costs

-66.9

-70.52

-73.11

-78.43

