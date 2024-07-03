iifl-logo-icon 1
Hathway Cable & Datacom Ltd Nine Monthly Results

15.74
(-0.51%)
Jan 8, 2025|03:29:59 PM

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Dec-2023Dec-2022Dec-2021Dec-2020Dec-2019

Gross Sales

1,487.6

1,398.85

1,344.23

1,293.06

1,342.71

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

1,487.6

1,398.85

1,344.23

1,293.06

1,342.71

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

128.62

117.53

117.64

188.01

221.22

Total Income

1,616.22

1,516.38

1,461.87

1,481.07

1,563.93

Total Expenditure

1,245.39

1,147.12

1,061.8

931.43

1,034.28

PBIDT

370.83

369.26

400.07

549.64

529.65

Interest

0.6

0

0.21

37.36

183.24

PBDT

370.23

369.26

399.86

512.28

346.41

Depreciation

274.27

269.26

276.28

278.29

291.05

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

0

0

0

0.67

0.04

Deferred Tax

31.24

20.02

21.66

52.22

-1.07

Reported Profit After Tax

64.72

79.98

101.92

181.1

56.39

Minority Interest After NP

-0.02

0.07

0.28

0.41

1.44

Net Profit after Minority Interest

64.74

79.91

101.64

180.69

54.95

Extra-ordinary Items

-0.01

-0.41

-15.34

0

-6.57

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

64.75

80.32

116.98

180.69

61.52

EPS (Unit Curr.)

0.37

0.45

0.57

1.02

0.31

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Equity

354.02

354.02

354.02

354.02

354.02

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

24.92

26.39

29.76

42.5

39.44

PBDTM(%)

24.88

26.39

29.74

39.61

25.79

PATM(%)

4.35

5.71

7.58

14

4.19

