Hathway Cable & Datacom Ltd Nine Monthly Results

|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Dec-2023
|Dec-2022
|Dec-2021
|Dec-2020
|Dec-2019
Gross Sales
1,487.6
1,398.85
1,344.23
1,293.06
1,342.71
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
1,487.6
1,398.85
1,344.23
1,293.06
1,342.71
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
128.62
117.53
117.64
188.01
221.22
Total Income
1,616.22
1,516.38
1,461.87
1,481.07
1,563.93
Total Expenditure
1,245.39
1,147.12
1,061.8
931.43
1,034.28
PBIDT
370.83
369.26
400.07
549.64
529.65
Interest
0.6
0
0.21
37.36
183.24
PBDT
370.23
369.26
399.86
512.28
346.41
Depreciation
274.27
269.26
276.28
278.29
291.05
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
0
0
0
0.67
0.04
Deferred Tax
31.24
20.02
21.66
52.22
-1.07
Reported Profit After Tax
64.72
79.98
101.92
181.1
56.39
Minority Interest After NP
-0.02
0.07
0.28
0.41
1.44
Net Profit after Minority Interest
64.74
79.91
101.64
180.69
54.95
Extra-ordinary Items
-0.01
-0.41
-15.34
0
-6.57
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
64.75
80.32
116.98
180.69
61.52
EPS (Unit Curr.)
0.37
0.45
0.57
1.02
0.31
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
354.02
354.02
354.02
354.02
354.02
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
24.92
26.39
29.76
42.5
39.44
PBDTM(%)
24.88
26.39
29.74
39.61
25.79
PATM(%)
4.35
5.71
7.58
14
4.19
