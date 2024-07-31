Annual Report for the Financial Year 2023-24 including Notice of Annual General Meeting We enclose the gist of proceedings of the Sixty-Forth Annual General Meeting of the Company held today i.e Wednesday, July 31, 2024. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 31/07/2024) Voting Results in respect of Sixty Fourth Annual General Meeting of the Company (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 01/08/2024)