Hathway Cable & Datacom Ltd Board Meeting

15.1
(0.73%)
Jan 16, 2025|10:49:56 AM

Hathway Cable CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting14 Jan 20257 Jan 2025
Hathway Cable & Datacom Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/01/2025 inter alia to consider and approve the Un-Audited Financial Results (Consolidated and Standalone) of the Company for the Quarter and Nine months ended December 31 2024. Consolidated and Standalone Unaudited Financial Results for the Quarter and Nine months ended December 31, 2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 14/01/2025)
Board Meeting11 Oct 20244 Oct 2024
Hathway Cable & Datacom Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 11/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Un-audited Financial Results (Consolidated and Standalone) of the Company for the quarter and half year ended September 30 2024. Consolidated and Standalone Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter and half year ended September 30, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 11.10.2024)
Board Meeting17 Jul 202410 Jul 2024
Hathway Cable & Datacom Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 17/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Un-audited Financial Results (Consolidated and Standalone) for the quarter ended June 30 2024 Consolidated and Standalone Unaudited Financial Results for the first quarter ended June 30, 2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 17/07/2024)
Board Meeting24 Jun 202424 Jun 2024
Appointment of Mr. Rajendra Dwarkadas Hingwala (DIN:00160602) and Ms. Naina Krishna Murthy (DIN: 01216114) as Independent Directors of the Company w.e.f August 05, 2024.
Board Meeting17 Apr 202410 Apr 2024
Hathway Cable & Datacom Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 17/04/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Audited Financial Results (Consolidated and Standalone) of the Company for the quarter and financial year ended March 31 2024 Financial Results for the quarter and financial year ended March 31, 2024 Outcome of Board Meeting (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 17/04/2024)

