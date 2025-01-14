|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|14 Jan 2025
|7 Jan 2025
|Hathway Cable & Datacom Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/01/2025 inter alia to consider and approve the Un-Audited Financial Results (Consolidated and Standalone) of the Company for the Quarter and Nine months ended December 31 2024. Consolidated and Standalone Unaudited Financial Results for the Quarter and Nine months ended December 31, 2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 14/01/2025)
|Board Meeting
|11 Oct 2024
|4 Oct 2024
|Hathway Cable & Datacom Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 11/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Un-audited Financial Results (Consolidated and Standalone) of the Company for the quarter and half year ended September 30 2024. Consolidated and Standalone Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter and half year ended September 30, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 11.10.2024)
|Board Meeting
|17 Jul 2024
|10 Jul 2024
|Hathway Cable & Datacom Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 17/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Un-audited Financial Results (Consolidated and Standalone) for the quarter ended June 30 2024 Consolidated and Standalone Unaudited Financial Results for the first quarter ended June 30, 2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 17/07/2024)
|Board Meeting
|24 Jun 2024
|24 Jun 2024
|Appointment of Mr. Rajendra Dwarkadas Hingwala (DIN:00160602) and Ms. Naina Krishna Murthy (DIN: 01216114) as Independent Directors of the Company w.e.f August 05, 2024.
|Board Meeting
|17 Apr 2024
|10 Apr 2024
|Hathway Cable & Datacom Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 17/04/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Audited Financial Results (Consolidated and Standalone) of the Company for the quarter and financial year ended March 31 2024 Financial Results for the quarter and financial year ended March 31, 2024 Outcome of Board Meeting (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 17/04/2024)
