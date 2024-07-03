Hathway Cable & Datacom Ltd Summary

Part of the Reliance Group business conglomerate, Hathway Cable and Datacom Limited (HCDL) is a dynamic Organisation engaged in providing high-quality fixed line ISP and CATV services to millions of subscribers across India. Leading fixed line internet service provider in the country, the Company provides uninterrupted and high-speed connectivity through fast-growing ISP business along with OTT offering, having 6.2 Mn Home passes and 1.1 Mn Broadband subscribers base. Apart from this, it is also engaged in distribution of Internet services through cable and has strategic stake in entities engaged in Cable Television business. The company is the leading operator in several key markets of India (some of which are key Hindi speaking areas) including, among others, cities such as Mumbai, Delhi, Pune, Bangalore, Ahmedabad, Hyderabad, Jaipur, Indore, Bhopal, and Baroda and Surat. It deploys state-of-the-art technology for delivering multiple TV signals to enhance consumer viewing experience. The product range includes Digital & Analogue Cable Television, broadband and local Television Channels. The company is providing TV services in digital mode, armed with technical capability in a completely secured environment and offer features like Video on Demand, Electronic Programming Guide (EPG), etc.In addition to their cable television and broadband service offerings, the company also generates advertising and airtime revenue from advertisements aired for and on behalf of channels owned by third parties, such as the Hindi Movie channel, Cine Channel, and the Music Channel, iTV.The company holds a pan-India ISP license and was the first cable television services provider to offer broadband Internet services. Their cable television and broadband services are supported by 71 analog head-ends, 19 digital head-ends and approximately 15,000 km of HFC network. Their broadband technology platform is supported by Cisco Systems.Hathway Cable & Datacom Ltd was incorporated on August 7, 1959 in Mumbai as Chics Display Services Pvt Ltd. Due to the change in ownership; the name of the company was changed to Hathway Cable & Datacom Pvt Ltd on February 16, 1999. In August 26, 2009, the company became a public limited company and the name was changed to Hathway Cable & Datacom Ltd.In March 2000, the company entered into the business of providing broadband Internet services. In September 2000, they entered into a strategic alliance with one of the largest content providers in the world, STAR. Since 2007, the company has successfully identified and acquired an interest in more than 21 MSOs and ICOs. They believed that their understanding of the cable television distribution industry and their national presence enabled them to identify and acquire targets, which enabled them to become one of the largest national cable companies in India.In the year 2008, the company completed two major acquisitions of MSOs in Maharashtra, being Marathwada Cable Network Pvt. Ltd and Rajesh Multichannel Pvt Ltd. They also completed the acquisitions of Gujarat Telelink Pvt Ltd, a large MSO in Gujarat and Bhaskar Multilink Ltd in Madhya Pradesh.The company was awarded the Best MSO as part of the Indian Telly Award for the years 2002, 2003, 2005, 2006, 2007 and 2008. In the year 2009, the company launched digital video recorder (DVR) service and became the first Indian cable television services provider to do so.As of November 30, 2009, the company had a total of 1,606,883 paying subscribers, which is comprised of the 1,347,491 analog subscribers and 259,392 CAS digital subscribers. In addition, they had 322,135 broadband subscribers as of November 30, 2009.During the year under review, the Company along with its subsidiaries and joint venture companies rolled out DAS in 38 Phase II cities with effect from April 01, 2013.During the financial year 2009-10, the Company successfully completed the Initial Public Offer of shares to the tune of Rs. 666 Crores, including Rs.186 Crores as Offer for Sale. As regards the utilizations of the IPO proceeds, the Company had obtained members approval vide resolution passed by way of Postal Ballot on June 21, 2011 to authorize the Board of Directors of the Company to decide, alter, vary, revise and finalise the utilizations of IPO proceeds apart from the objects mentioned in the Prospectus. The details of utilizations of issue proceeds to the extent of Rs. 480 crores as on March 31, 2014 were placed before the Members of Audit Committee at the meeting dated May 29, 2014 and the same was taken on record by Board of Directors of the Company.During the FY 2016, the Company has launched robust Billing & IT System, which enabled to launch prepaid payment method for Companys direct subscribers. The Company has also launched self-care portal on web, android and IOS platform. These initiatives have enhanced customers experience and provided them liberty to manage their connection efficiently. This also yielded a significant improvement in efficiency including higher collections per subscriber and has enhanced manpower productivity, this freed up significant manpower to be re-deployed in revenue enhancement initiatives.During the year 2017, the Company has significantly expanded its presence in DAS III and IV markets by growing its active base predominantly in Karnataka,GTPL Hathway Limited, one of the Joint ventures of the Company, has been successfully listed on BSE Limited and National Stock Exchange of India Limited on 4th July 2017. The Company had offered sale of 7.2 million shares in the Initial Public Offer (IPO) and money received from such sale of shares has been used for repayment of debt. Post the IPO; the Company now holds 37.32% in GTPL Hathway Limited.During the financial year 2017-18, the investment in equity shares of Hathway Patiala Cable Private Limited (f.k.a. Hathway Sukhamrit Cable and Datacom Private Limited) was classified as investment in Joint Venture. However, the management no longer intends to exercise its influence in operations of Hathway Patiala Cable Private Limited. Accordingly, such interest in Hathway Patiala Cable Private Limited has been reclassified and measured as financial assets in terms of IndAS 109 and hence ceases to be a subsidiary company.During the year 2019, the Company added 0.16 million subscribers at an ARPU of Rs 662. During the year 2019, Company launch Indias first Cable Hybrid box Hathway Ultra Smart HUB on the android TV platform to create unique TV viewing experience for Indian consumers based on This Ultra Smart TV Hub in the cable television segment. The user can select and download more than 2,000 apps from Google Play, including play services, games, and music.In FY 2019-20, Company launched Indias first Cable Hybrid box Hathway Ultra Smart HUB on the android TV platform to create unique TV viewing experience for Indian consumers.During the year 2019-20, Jio Content Distribution Holdings Private Limited, Jio Internet Distribution Holdings Private Limited and Jio Cable and Broadband Holdings Private Limited, (Acquirers) entered into a Share Subscription Agreement dated 17th October, 2018 (SSA), with the Company and Mr. Akshay Raheja, Mr. Viren Raheja, Hathway Investments Private Limited, Spur Cable and Datacom Private Limited (Existing Promoter Group) to subscribe to 51.34% of the post allotment share capital of the Company. Pursuant to the agreement, Company allotted 908,810,000 Equity Shares on 30th January, 2019 to the Acquirers on a preferential basis. Pursuant to the aforesaid preferential allotment, the Acquirers have acquired sole control of the Company and the Acquirers and the Persons Acting in Concert (PAC) namely Reliance Industries Limited, Digital Media Distribution Trust, Reliance Content Distribution Limited and Reliance Industrial Investments and Holdings Limited and became part of the Promoter and Promoter Group of the Company.On 26th February, 2019, the Acquirers acquired an aggregate of 364,891,215 equity shares representing 20.61% of the total paid-up equity share capital of the Company pursuant to an open offer under the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Substantial Acquisition of Shares and Takeovers) Regulations, 2011.On February 17, 2020, the Board of Directors of the Company had approved Composite Scheme of Amalgamation and between Company, Den Networks Limited (DEN), TV18 Broadcast Limited (TV18), Network18 Media & Investments Limited, Media18 Distribution Services Limited, Web18 Digital Services Limited and Digital18 Media Limited and their respective Shareholders and Creditors with appointed date 1st February, 2020, for amalgamation of the Company, Den and TV18 into Network18 and transfer of the cable, broadband and digital businesses by Network18 to its 3 separate wholly owned subsidiaries, namely Media18, Web18 and Digital18, respectively. This Composite Scheme was filed with both BSE Limited (BSE) and National Stock Exchange of India Limited (NSE) for obtaining no-objection letter from them.During year 2021-22, the Company acquired remaining stake of 3.64% i.e. 5,488 equity shares@ Rs. 10 per Share aggregating to Rs. 54,880/- from the Joint Venture partner in its Subsidiary Company - Hathway Kokan Crystal Cable Network Limited, which has become wholly owned subsidiary of the Company. It made further investment of Rs. 2,58,40,000/- through Rights issue in Hathway Sonali Om Crystal Cable Private Limited, Subsidiary Company.During year 2022, Company launched HEVC HD box and OTT hybrid box to give Cable Television Customers enhanced viewing experience. It Introduced digital prepaid offering for transactional convenience of Customers. New digital eCAF process including IVR-based authentication in addition to OTP process was introduced. It connected more than 140 new locations with IP links and added 3,000 kms of fiber network; Piloted TV Plug, a revolutionary new product launched to provide highly reliable last-mile Cable Television connectivity from a mobile tower network. Company launched FiberMAX technology in bringing fiber Broadband service to the next-generation users. In 2022-23, Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) came out with The Telecommunication (Broadcasting and Cable) Services (Eighth) (Addressable Systems) New Tariff Order 3.0 effective from February 1, 2023. In 2024, Company started the process of upgrading Jio Verimatrix (JVM) Conditional Access System from DVB4 to DVB5 including the accommodation of 13-digit VC numbers. Oracle Real Application Cluster was implemented to the latest Oracle Database version, further upgraded OBRM application from the outdated 7.5 version to the latest BRM 12.