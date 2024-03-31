on the Standalone Financial Statements to the Members of Hathway Cable and Datacom Limited

OPINION

We have audited the accompanying standalone financial statements of Hathway Cable and Datacom Limited ("the Company"), which comprise the Balance Sheet as at

March 31, 2024, the Statement of Profit

Other Comprehensive Income), Statement of Changes in Equity and the Cash Flow Statement for the year then ended and notes to the standalone financial statements including a summary of material accounting policies and other explanatory information

(hereinafter referred to as "the standalone financial statements").

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid standalone financial statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act") in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the Indian Accounting Standards prescribed under section 133 of the Act read with the Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015, as amended, ("Ind AS") and other accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at March 31, 2024 and its profit, cash flows for the year ended on that date.

BASIS FOR OPINION

We conducted our audit of the standalone financial statements in accordance with the Standards on Auditing ("SAs") specified under section 143(10) of the Act. Our responsibilities under those

SAs are further described in the Auditors Responsibilities for the

Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements section of our report.

We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountantsand Loss (including of India ("ICAI") together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the standalone financial statements under the provisions of the Act and the Rules made thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the Code of Ethics issued by

ICAI. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient the standalone financial statements.

KEY AUDIT MATTERS

Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgement, were of most significance in our audit of the standalone financial statements of the current year. These matters were total comprehensive income, changes in equity and its addressed in the context of our audit of the standalone financial statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters. We have determined the matters described below to be the key audit matters to be communicated in our report.

Sr. No Key Audit Matters How our audit addressed the Key Audit Matter 1. Contingent liabilities: Principal Audit Procedures Performed: The Company is in receipt of certain demands from Statutory authorities including show cause notice from licensing authority. The Company has disputed such claims. The review of claims involve high degree of judgement to determine the possible outcome, and estimates relating to the timing and the amount of outflow of resources embodying economic benefits. to our audit The audit of Contingent Liabilities is significant as any adverse outcome may have material impact on this Company. a) We obtained summary of all tax, regulatory and litigation including managements assessment. b) We obtained an understanding, evaluated the design, and tested the operating effectiveness of the controls related to managements risk assessment process for taxation, regulatory and legal matters. c) We obtained and read external legal opinions (where considered necessary) and other evidences provided by management to corroborate managements assessment of the regulatory and legal matters. d) Assessed the relevant accounting policies and disclosures in the standalone financial statements for compliance with the requirements of accounting standards.

Sr. No Key Audit Matters How our audit addressed the Key Audit Matter 2 Valuation and Disclosure of Deferred Tax Assets Principal Audit Procedures Performed: The Company has a significant amount of deferred tax assets, mainly resulting from unabsorbed depreciation allowance. to our The accounting for deferred tax assets is significant audit since the Company makes judgments and estimates of forecasted taxable income in relation to the realization of deferred tax assets. As at March 31, 2024, the deferred tax assets are valued at 66.43 crores. Further reference is made to Note 2.06. We tested managements assumptions used to determine that there is a reasonable certainty that deferred tax assets recognized in the balance sheet will be realized. This is based upon forecasted taxable income and the periods when the deferred tax assets can be utilized. The forecasts were evaluated by us considering the performance of the Company and related business plans approved by the management. Such evaluation included obtaining an understanding of managements planned strategies around business expansion, revenue stream growth strategies. We have also tested the effectiveness of the Companys internal controls around the working and recognition of deferred tax assets. We also assessed the adequacy of the Companys disclosures included in Note 2.06.

and cash flows of the Company in accordance with the Ind AS and other accounting principles generally accepted in India. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design,

. implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls,the that were operating effectively accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the standalone financial statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the standalone financial statements, Management and Board of Directors are responsible for assessing the

Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless the management either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

The Board of Directors are also responsible for overseeing the Companys financial reporting process.

AUDITORS RESPONSIBILITIES FOR THE AUDIT OF THE STANDALONE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the standalone financial statements as free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion.

Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with

INFORMATION OTHER THAN THE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS AND AUDITORS REPORT THEREON

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the other information. The other information comprises the information included in Boards Report (including annexures thereto),

Management Discussion and Analysis, Business Responsibility and Sustainability Report and Corporate Governance Report but does not include the consolidated financial statements, the standalone financial statements and our auditors report thereon for Our opinion on the standalone financial statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of the standalone financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the standalone financial statements or our knowledge obtained during the course of our audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated.

If, based on the work we have performed, we conclude that there is a material misstatement of this other information, we are required to report that fact. We have nothing to report in this regard.

RESPONSIBILITIES OF MANAGEMENT AND THOSE CHARGED WITH GOVERNANCE FOR THE STANDALONE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in section 134(5) of the Act with respect to the preparation of these standalone financial statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance

(including other comprehensive income), changes in equity

SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists.

Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of thesestandalonefinancial . statements

As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also:

• Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the standalone financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

Obtain an understanding of internal financial control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under section 143(3)(i) of the Act, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the Company has adequate internal financial controls system in place with reference to standalone financial statement and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

• Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management.

• Conclude on the appropriateness of managements use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast continue assignificant a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the standalone financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

• Evaluatetheoverallpresentation,structureandcontentofthe standalone financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the standalone financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

From the matters communicated with those charged with sufficient governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the standalone financial statements of the current period and are therefore the key audit matters.

We describe these matters in our auditors report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication

REPORT ON OTHER LEGAL AND REGULATORY REQUIREMENTS

1. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order,

2020 ("the Order"), issued by the Central Government of India in terms of section 143 (11) of the Act, we give in the

"Annexure A", a statement on the matters specified in the paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order.

2. As required by section 143(3) of the Act, based on our audit we report that:

(i) We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit;

(ii) In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books;

(iii) The Balance Sheet, the Statement of Profit and Loss (including Other Comprehensive Income), the

Statement of Changes in Equity and the Cash Flow Statement dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the relevant books of account;

(iv) In our opinion, the aforesaid standalone financial statements comply with the Ind AS specified under section 133 of the Act, read with relevant rules issued thereunder and relevant provisions of the Act;

(v) On the basis of the written representations received from the directors as on March 31, 2024 taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on March 31, 2024 from being appointed as a director in terms of section 164(2) of the Act;

(vi) The observation relating to the maintenance of accounts and other matters connected therewith, are as stated in paragraph (ii) above;

(vii) With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls over financial reporting of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate report in "Annexure B". Our report expresses an unmodified opinion on the adequacy and operating effectiveness of the Companys internal financial controls system with reference to standalone financial statements;

(viii) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with the requirements of section 197(16) of the Act, as amended:

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the remuneration paid by the Company to its directors during the year is in accordance with the provisions of section 197 of the Act;

(ix) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, as amended,inouropinionandtothebestofourinformation and according to the explanations given to us:

a) The Company has disclosed the impact of pending litigations as at March 31, 2024 on its financial position in its standalone financial statements - Refer Note 4.02 to the standalone financial statements;

b) The Company has made provision, as required under the applicable law or accounting standards, for material foreseeable losses - Refer Note

4.02(h) to the standalone financial statements; The Company did not have any long-term derivative contracts;

c) There were no amounts which were required to be transferred to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company; d) (i) The Management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, as stated in Note no. 4.20(iv), no funds (which are material either individually or in the aggregate) have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the Company to or in any other person(s) or entity(ies), including foreign entities ("Intermediaries"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediary shall, whether, directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Company ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries;

(ii) The Management has represented, that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, as stated in Note no. 4.20(v), no funds

(which are material either individually or in the aggregate) have been received by the Company from any person(s) or entity(ies), including foreign entities ("Funding Parties"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Company shall, whether, directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the

Funding Party ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries;

(iii) Based on the audit procedures performed by us that has been considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to believe that the representations under sub-clause (i) and (ii) of Rule 11(e), as provided under (i) and (ii) above, contain any material misstatement;

e) The Company has neither declared nor paid any dividend during the year; and

f) Based on our examination which included test checks, the company has used an accounting software for maintaining its books of accounts which has a feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility and the same has operated throughout the year for all relevant transactions recorded in the software. Further, during the course of our audit we did not come across any instance of audit trail feature being tampered with.

As proviso to Rule 3(1) of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014 is applicable from April 1, 2023 reporting under Rule 11 (g) of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 on preservation of audit trail as per the statutory requirements for record retention is not applicable for the financial year ended March 31, 2024.

For Nayan Parikh & Co. Chartered Accountants Firm Registration No. 107023W Deepali Shrigadi Partner Membership No. 133304 UDIN: 24133304BKAUMI3955

Place: Mumbai Date : April 17, 2024

Annexure A to the Independent Auditors Report

Referred to in paragraph 1 under "Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements" of our report on even date to the members of the Company on standalone financial statements for the year ended March 31, 2024:

(e) No proceedings have been initiated during the year or are pending against the Company as at March 31, 2024 for holding any benami property under the Benami

Transactions (Prohibition) Act, 1988 (as amended in

2016) and rules made thereunder;

(ii) (a) Inventories have been physically verified during the year by the management. In our opinion, the coverage and procedure of verification is appropriate and the frequency of verification is reasonable. There were no discrepancies of 10% or more in aggregate for each class of inventory noticed on physical verification as compared to the book of accounts;

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us, at any point of time of the year, the Company has not been sanctioned any working capital facility from banks or financial institutions on the basis of security of current assets and hence reporting under paragraph 3(ii)(b) of the Order is not applicable;

(iii) (a) During the year the Company has not provided loans or advances in the nature of loans, or stood guarantee, or provided security to any other entity.

Accordingly, reporting under paragraph 3(iii)(a) of the Order is not applicable to the Company;

(b) During the year, the Company has not made any investment or provided guarantee or given security to any entity. Accordingly, reporting under paragraph 3(iii)

(b) of the Order is not applicable to the Company;

(c) During the year, the Company has not provided loans or advances in the nature of loans to any entity.

Accordingly, reporting under paragraph 3(iii)(c) of the Order is not applicable to the Company;

(d) Since loans granted by the Company are repayable on demand and no demand for repayment being made till date, there is no overdue amount of loans granted to such parties. Accordingly, reporting under paragraph

3(iii)(d) of the Order is not applicable to the Company;

(e) Since loans granted by the Company are repayable on demand, neither loan nor advance in the nature of loan has fallen due during the year. Accordingly, reporting under paragraph 3(iii)(e) of the Order is not applicable to the Company;

(i) (a) (A) The Company has maintained proper records of Property, Plant and Equipment showing particulars of assets including quantitative details and situation except in case of certain types of distribution equipments like cabling, line equipments, access devices with end users.

In view of the management, nature of such assets and business is such that maintaining location-wise particulars is impractical;

(B) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars of Intangible Assets;

(b) Distribution equipments like cabling and other line equipments of selected networks were verified.

The management plans to verify balance networks in a phased manner. Property, Plant and Equipment, other than distribution equipments and access devices with the end users were physically verified during year based on verification programme adopted by the management. As per this programme, all assets will be verified at least once in a period of three years which, in our opinion, is reasonable having regard to the size of the Company and the nature of its assets.

Pursuant to the program, certain Property, Plant and

Equipment were due for verification during the year and were physically verified by the Management during the year. The management has represented that physical verification of access devices with the end users is impractical; however, the same can be tracked, in case of most of the networks, through subscribers management system;

The Company has a process of reconciling book records with outcome of physical verification, wherever physical verification was carried out and have accounted for the discrepancies observed on such verification;

(c) The Company does not hold any immovable properties and hence reporting under paragraph 3(i)(c) of the

Order is not applicable. Further the properties where the Company is Lessee, the agreements are duly executed in favour of the lessee;

(d) The Company has not revalued any of its Property, Plant and Equipment (including Right of use Assets) and intangible assets during the year. Accordingly, reporting under paragraph 3(i)(d) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(f) As stated above, during the year, no loans or advances in the nature of loan or security were given or guarantees were provided. Accordingly, reporting under paragraph 3(iii)(f) of the Order is not applicable to the Company;

(iv) The Company has not made investments, granted loans, guarantees and made securities, during the year under audit, which require compliance in terms of the provisions contained in the section 185 or section 186 of the Act.

Accordingly, reporting under paragraph 3(iv) of the Order is not applicable to the Company;

(v) The Company has not accepted any deposits or amounts which are deemed to be deposits. Accordingly, reporting under paragraph 3(v) of the Order is not applicable to the

Company. We have been informed by the management that no order has been passed by the Company Law Board or National Company Law Tribunal or Reserve Bank of India or any court or any other tribunal in this regard;

(vi) The Central Government has prescribed maintenance of cost records under section 148(1) of the Act, for the services rendered by the Company. We have broadly reviewed the books of account maintained and in our opinion; prima facie, the prescribed accounts and records have been made and maintained by the Company. We have not, however, made a detailed examination of the records with a view to determine whether they are accurate or complete;

(vii) (a) The Company has generally been regular in depositing with appropriate authorities undisputed statutory dues such as goods and services tax, provident fund, employees state insurance, income tax, sales tax, service tax, duty of customs, duty of excise, value added tax, cess and other applicable statutory dues.

According to information and explanations given to us, no undisputed statutory dues payable were in arrears as at March 31, 2024, for a period of more than six months from the date they became payable;

(b) The details of statutory dues referred to in sub-paragraph (a) which have not been deposited with the concerned authorities as on March 31, 2024, on account of dispute are given below:

Sr. No Nature of the Dues Nature of the Statue Period to which Amount relates Forum where dispute is pending Amount Involved ( in crores) 1 License Fees The Indian Telegraph Act, 1885 2005-2006 to 2020-2021 TDSAT 3,160.631 2 Custom duty The Custom Act, 1962 2011-2012 Customs and Excise and Service Tax 19.502 Appellate Tribunal (CESTAT) 2019-2020 Commissioner of Customs ACC 4.493 2020-2021 Account 12.934 2021-2022 31.12 2021-2022 Office of The Commissioner of 0.07 Customs (Audit) 2022-2023 Commissioner of Customs ACC Account 11.82 3 Income Tax The Income tax Act, 1961 2009-2010 Commissioner of Income Tax (Appeals) 7.99 2010-2011 Honble High Court of Bombay 0.85 2010-2011 3.32 2011-2012 0.25 2011-2012 1.60 2014-2015 3.78 2015-2016 Commissioner of Income Tax (Appeals) 0.15 2021-2022 Honble High Court of Bombay 1.18

1

2

3

4

Sr. No Nature of the Dues Nature of the Statue Period to which Amount relates Forum where dispute is pending Amount Involved ( in crores) 5 Goods and Service Tax The Central Goods and Services Tax Act, 2017 Uttar Pradesh 2017-2018 Deputy Commissioner of State Tax, UP 0.01 The Central Goods and Services Tax Act, 2017 Maharashtra 2017-2018 Commissioner Appeals II, Mumbai 0.175 The Central Goods and Services Tax Act, 2017 West Bengal July 2017- March 2018 Assistant Commissioner, Salt Lake Charge. 0.176 The Central Goods and Services Tax Act, 2017 Karnataka April 2018 - March 2019 Commissioner Appeals 0.307 6 Value Added Tax The Andhra Pradesh Value Added Tax Act, 2005 April-2005 to Nov 2008 Telangana VAT Appellate Tribunal, Hyderabad 0.06

Amount paid 149.49Amount paid 0.67Amount paid 0.32Amount paid 0.34

In addition to above, there are other custom duty and GST related disputed demands which have been fully paid.

5

6

7

Amount paid 0.01Amount paid 0.01Amount paid 0.01

(viii) There are no transactions which are not recorded in the books of account and have been surrendered or disclosed as income during the year in the tax assessments under the

Income Tax Act, 1961;

(ix) (a) The Company has not taken any loans or other borrowings from any lender. Hence reporting under paragraph 3(ix)(a) of the Order is not applicable to the Company;

(b) The Company has not been declared wilful defaulter by any bank or financial institution or any other lender;

(c) The Company has not taken any terms loan.

Accordingly, reporting under paragraph 3(ix)(c) of the Order is not applicable to the Company;

(d) The Company has not raised any funds on short-term basis. Accordingly, reporting under paragraph 3(ix)(d) of the Order is not applicable to the Company;

(e) The Company has not taken any funds from any entity or person on account of or to meet the obligations of its subsidiaries, associates or joint ventures.

Accordingly, reporting under paragraph 3(ix)(e) of the Order is not applicable to the Company ;

(f) The Company has not raised loans during the year on the pledge of securities held in its subsidiaries, joint ventures or associate companies. Accordingly, reporting under paragraph 3(ix)(f) of the Order is not applicable to the Company;

(x) (a) The Company has not raised any moneys by way of Initial Public Offer or Further Public Offer (including debt instruments) during the year. Accordingly, reporting under paragraph 3(x)(a) of the Order is not applicable to the Company;

(b) The Company has not made any preferential allotment or private placement of shares or convertible debentures (fully, partially or optionally convertible) during the current financial year. However, as stated in Note 4.19, during the previous financial year 2018-19, the Company had made preferential allotment of shares and the requirement of section 42 and section

62 of the Act, as applicable, had been complied with.

According to the information and explanations given by the management, out of the funds so raised, 2,858.32 crores have been utilized for the purposes for which those were raised and balance funds to the extent of

181.32 crores pending such utilization, have been temporarily invested in fixeddeposits with banks and mutual funds;

(xi) (a) To the best of our knowledge and belief and according to the information and explanations given to us, no material fraud by the Company or on the Company has been noticed or reported during the year;

(b) To the best of our knowledge, no report under section 143(12) of the Act has been filed by the auditors in Form ADT-4 as prescribed under rule 13 of Companies

(Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 with the Central Government, during the year and upto the date of this report;

(c) We have taken into consideration the whistle blower complaints received by the Company during the year (and upto the date of this report), while determining the nature, timing and extent of audit procedures;

(xii) In our opinion and according to information and explanation given to us, the Company is not a Nidhi Company.

Accordingly, reporting under paragraph 3(xii) of the Order is not applicable to the Company;

(xiii) In our opinion, the Company is in compliance with section

177 and 188 of the Act, where applicable, for all transactions with the related parties and the details of related party transactions have been disclosed in the financial statements etc., as required by the applicable accounting standards;

(xiv) (a) In our opinion and based on our examination, the Company has an internal audit system commensurate with the size and nature of its business;

(b) We have considered the internal audit reports of the company issued till date, for the period under audit, in determining the nature, timing and extent of our audit procedures;

(xv) According to information and explanations given to us, in our opinion during the year the Company has not entered into any non-cash transactions with its directors or persons connected with them and hence provisions of section 192 of the Act are not applicable to the Company;

(xvi) (a) The Company is not required to be registered under section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934. Hence, reporting under paragraph 3(xvi)(a), (b) and (c) of the Order is not applicable;

(b) The Group does not have any CIC as part of the Group as per definitionof Group contained in the Core Investment Companies (Reserve Bank) Directions,

2016 and hence the reporting under paragraph 3(xvi) (d) of the Order is not applicable;

Place: Mumbai Date : April 17, 2024

Deepali Shrigadi Partner Membership No. 133304 UDIN: 24133304BKAUMI3955

Chartered Accountants

Firm Registration No. 107023W

(xvii) The Company has not incurred cash losses in the financial year and in the immediately preceding financial year;

(xviii) There has been no resignation of the statutory auditors during the year. Accordingly, reporting under paragraph

3(xviii) of the Order is not applicable to the Company;

(xix) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of the financial ratios, ageing and expected dates of realization of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the financial statements, our knowledge of the Board of Directors and management plans and based on our examination of the evidence supporting the assumptions, nothing has come to our attention, which causes us to believe that any material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report that Company is not capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date. We, however, state that this is not an assurance as to the future viability of the Company. We further state that our reporting is based on the facts up to the date of the audit report and we neither give any guarantee nor any assurance that all liabilities falling due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date, will get discharged by the Company as and when they fall due; and

(xx) There is no amount remaining unspent by the Company under section 135 of the Act. Accordingly, reporting under paragraph 3(xx)(a) and (xx)(b) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

Referred to in paragraph 2(vii) under "Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements" of our report on even date to the members of the Company on standalone financial statements for the year ended March 31, 2024: risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk.

The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgment, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the standalone financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained, is and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the

Companys internal financial controls system with reference to standalone financial statements.

MEANING OF INTERNAL FINANCIAL CONTROLS WITH REFERENCE TO STANDALONE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

A companys internal financial controls system with reference to standalone financial statements is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of standalone financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A companys internal financial controls system with reference to standalone financial statements includes those policies and procedures that (1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the

Company; (2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of standalone financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles and that receipts and expenditures of the Company are being made only in accordance with authorizations of management and directors of the Company; and (3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorized acquisition, use, or disposition of the Companys assets that could have a material effect on the standalone financial statements.

INHERENT LIMITATIONS OF INTERNAL FINANCIAL CONTROLS WITH REFERENCE TO STANDALONE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls system with reference to financial statements, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls system with reference to standalone

We have audited the internal financial controls with reference to of the Company as of March 31, 2024 in financial conjunction with our audit of the standalone financial statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

MANAGEMENTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR INTERNAL FINANCIAL CONTROLS

The Companys management is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal controls with reference to standalone financial statements criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting

(‘Guidance Note) issued by the ICAI. These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal effectivelyfor financial controls that were operating ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to Companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Act.

AUDITORS RESPONSIBILITY

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note and the Standards on Auditing, issued by ICAI and deemed to be prescribed under section 143(10) of the Act, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls, both applicable to an audit of Internal Financial Controls and, both issued by the ICAI. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls system with reference to standalone financial statements was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls system with reference to standalone financial statements and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements, assessing the financial statements to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements may become as at March 31, 2024 basedinadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

OPINION

In our opinion, the Company has, in all material respects, an adequate internal financial controls system with reference to standalone financial statements and such internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements on the wereoperating effectively criteria for internal financial control with reference to standalone financial statements criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal controls stated in the Guidance Note.

For Nayan Parikh & Co. Chartered Accountants Firm Registration No. 107023W Deepali Shrigadi Partner Membership No. 133304 UDIN: 24133304BKAUMI3955